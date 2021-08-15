21 Best Overalls for Men: The Ultimate List

The overalls movement is in full effect and men couldn’t be happier about it. From hitting the catwalks of fashion weeks to gracing the pages of your favorite fashion mags, men’s overalls are here to stay. If you are looking for the best selection of overalls for men, check out our Ultimate List of the best overalls for men.
One thing that guys have difficulty with when choosing a great pair of overalls is finding the right size. Luckily, we have selected a super stylish pair of overalls that come in a number of sizes and are available in sizes for every kind of guy. So if you are searching for form-fitting or extra baggy, we got you covered. This pair of overalls is one of the few pairs out there that you can wear all day on the farm and then hit the bar or club in when you clock out of work for the day.
Designed to be fashionable yet perfect for a long day of work, these overalls are unlike any other overalls you will see. They move seamlessly from the runways at fashion week in New York or Milan to the farm fields of Nebraska or Iowa. Just because you choose to wear clothing that is designed for work doesn’t mean you should compromise the style and with these overalls, you won’t have to. They look just as good with an undershirt as they do with a chore coat and boots.
These Carhartt brand overalls are perfect for any guy as they come in multiple colors and enough sizes to fit any build. While some folks would consider the overalls look to be a 90s trend, there are many in the fashion world that are saying that overalls have major staying power. Not only are overalls extremely comfortable, especially in the relaxed fit that these are featured in, but they are also super durable and versatile. They are sturdy enough to make it through a long day of work and fashionable enough to be worn out for a night on the town.
Carhartt is one of the most popular brands on the planet for overalls because of the design quality and once again, because of how comfortable they are. Men of all shapes and sizes love the ring-spun duck cotton blend that Carhartt uses to construct these stylish overalls. The suspenders are made of soft and stretchy elastic so they won’t dig into your shoulders or back after hours of wear. Make sure you stock up on different colors so you can rock these overalls multiple times during your work week.
Maybe your overalls search began because you were looking for some highly visible colors and styles for hunting season. Or perhaps your interest in overalls began because you need sturdy and comfortable workwear for whatever job you find yourself doing 40+ hours per week. Regardless of the reason, these stylish yet functional overalls from Arctix will check every box you need them to. From tundra camo to steel gray, the color selections are absolutely insane. Also, from small to extra extra large, these overalls are in sizes that real men wear.
These overalls offer warmth in the winter but will also keep you cool in the hot summer months. The sizes are based on both width and the length of a man’s inseam so finding the perfect fit is easier than ever before. I recommend going a little baggier than you would with a pair of jeans or slacks so you have more room to move around in. They feature a wide cuff that has a zipper so you can get them on and off easily and they even have a D-ring on the waist for easy access to gloves and/or keys.
Dickies is a brand that almost everyone knows and is known not just for comfort but for having a ton of great sizing options and classic colors in their bib overalls. If you are searching for overalls to wear to work then Dickies is a brand you can absolutely trust. They are versatile, made from triple-stitched cotton that won’t rip or tear under stress. Guys that wear these overalls have said they are roomy and breathe well even in extreme heat. They also feature a ton of cool pockets for your phone, watch, pencils, and wallet.
One of the biggest and most frequent complaints about overalls is that the straps dig into people’s shoulders and back. Dickies has eliminated this worry with the soft, crossover back straps that are comfortable to wear for hours every day. The art of constructing a solid pair of overalls is not lost on the Dickies brand as they have been doing it since 1922 and have mastered the craft. There are sizes for all types of guys from average to bigger and taller fellas too. They pair great with a lightweight shirt and your best boots.
Berne fashion did an amazing job when constructing their 180 bib overalls. While you can work a full day with these overalls on, they are built more for casual affairs than workwear. They are stylish, they are cool, they are comfortable and they are extremely popular. They feature a loose fit around the waist and legs and a short bib allowing you to rock a dope shirt underneath and expand the style. Get yourself a sick retro or vintage band tee and hit the streets for a meal or date with your significant other.
These overalls come in a ton of sizes from regular to bigger and taller sizes so there really is something for every kind of guy out there. They are only currently available in one color, but the color is really nice and easy to pair with sneakers, boots, dress shoes, and most tee shirts. The overalls are made of cotton, polyester, and elastane so they have a stretch to them that will allow you to move around. Most overalls can be pretty stiff and don’t flex like these. You are going to love pulling these on and heading out the door.
Are you looking for a fashionable pair of overalls that come in over 15 different cool colors? Oftentimes, guys will find that perfect pair of overalls and have one or two colors to choose from. These overalls are not only super stylish but they come in bright and vibrant colors that you can pair with almost anything. They are short overalls that rest just above the knee and are great for summer and beach weather. This particular style of overall looks great buttoned up or with one strap hanging down, either way, you’ll look hella cool.
Shorter shorts have been trending for guys in recent years and honestly, it’s a pretty good look if you know how to rock it. There is definitely a limit as to what is “too short” and these overalls are plenty long to stay stylish. The overalls are constructed with denim and cotton blends which have been traditionally the fabrics that overalls have been made with since the mid-1800s. There are multiple sizes available but keep in mind, bigger is better because you want to be comfortable and want to be able to move around while wearing them.
Helly-Hansen is a big name in the men’s performance and fashion game that provides items that come in tons of sizes and great colors. These overalls are more for function than fashion but they do the trick in either arena. The overalls are made with a unique mix of both polyester and polyurethane which makes them incredibly durable and water-resistant so they are great for hunting, fishing, and working in general. The baggy fit is ideal for moving around without restraint.
Guys love these overalls because of how comfortable and versatile they are. They can handle hours in the woods or river hunting, fly fishing, farming, or just working in the yard on the weekend. If you live in a particularly rainy geographical location you are going to want these hanging in the garage or shed so you can work no matter how bad the weather becomes. While they aren’t terribly insulated they are still great to wear for plowing or shoveling in heavy snow. No matter the use, you will love having a pair or two of these in your life.
Fashionable overalls are made up of two things, cool prints, and colors, and fit. There is no doubt, as you can see, that these overalls feature some pretty cool colors and prints. The featured pair is a great three-tone camo that is trending upwards and has been for years. The fit on these particular overalls is slim but not as slim as the skinny jeans revolution that we have seen in recent years. They are more form-fitting than the typical baggy fit that you will see in a lot of overalls.
Advertised as a “basic” fit, these overalls come in a few sizes from small to extra large. These are the kind of overalls that you will see in fashion magazines and at fashion shows and are best paired with a fresh pair of kicks. If you are going to rock sneakers with these you might want to wear a white sneaker for the contrast and to add more depth to the ensemble. They also feature cargo pockets which is a unique look for overalls and honestly, a great look and smart move so a nod definitely goes to the designer.
Show your American pride by rocking your new favorite overalls, complete with an American flag print that is light and fun and perfect for barbeques and pool parties, and beach days. These overalls are shorts so your legs won’t get sweaty in the summer and you can catch a cool breeze when the sun goes down. They are designed for both men and women and come in sizes and colors to fit both. There are four American flag-themed pairs available and even a pair that has long legs so they are more traditional than the others.
The cotton and viscose mix is great for keeping cool and they can even get a little wet without feeling heavy or weighing you down. Pairing these bad boys is super easy. A white tee and some white sneaks, match the socks too please, will go a long way, but you can also mix and match with blue or red in the shoes and shirt. Taking care of these overalls is as easy as just throwing them in the wash with the rest of your clothes and drying on cool rather than hot so they don’t shrink down.
When it comes to workwear, Carhartt is an absolute beast. The brand puts out more gear than almost any other brand and they do so by designing comfortable, durable clothing for men and women that will last a lifetime. I bought a Carhartt jacket almost 20 years ago that looks and performs the same as the day I took it off the rack. The crew at Carhartt puts a lot of time and effort into their designs and ultimately releasing amazing gear that will serve the guys wearing it for years and years.
These Storm Defender Force Overalls will undoubtedly protect a guy from chest to toe without wearing and tearing like other lesser overalls. The imported polyester that these overalls are made with is strong and versatile and can be worn through both work and play. They wash easily so no worries if you get them muddy and dirty, just toss them into the wash on cold and either dry on cold or hang dry them. The overalls are waterproof and feature 3-layer fabric that is warm but not stifling.
Comfort is a big deal when it comes to finding the ideal pair of overalls for your life. Although the folks on the popular television show “Shark Tank” didn’t buy in on this genius idea, guys(and gals) all over the world are desperate for a fashionable and comfortable look like these sweatpants overalls. “Swoveralls” is a design that has major staying power for two reasons. 1) They are CRAZY comfortable and 2) they are stylish enough to wear anywhere. Now, when I say anywhere, I don’t mean to a wedding or formal affair, but anywhere else, have at it.
Another awesome attribute of these overalls is that they are unisex so they are a welcomed addition to any closet. They are made from 100% soft organic cotton that is both breathable and stretches with your body’s movements. They come in multiple colors and sizes for every body type so investing in more than one pair or giving them as gifts is a no-brainer. They are easy to care for too, just throw them in the wash on cold and dry them with the rest of your laundry.
While lime green is the only color available in these amazing safety overalls there are a bunch of sizes from small to 5X-Large so guys of any size are covered, literally and figuratively. For guys that hunt or fish or work on a construction or road crew these are the pinnacle of overalls. If you play your cards right and pair them perfectly you could even wear these to a party or even for Halloween. They are loose enough to wear a long sleeve shirt underneath and the straps are thin enough to wear a spring jacket or winter coat over the top.
These are both windproof and waterproof so no worries if you have to work in cruddy weather. They are designed more for cold weather than extremely high temperatures as they are heavily insulated. Made to be visible even at night they are reflective and ANSI/ISEA 107, Class E compliant so if you require that for your job, you are good to go. In need of pockets to hold your gear? These have 3 massive pockets to hold your phone, gloves, wallet, and anything else you need to tote around on the job site.
The bib overall is one of the fastest-rising articles of clothing for men in the world and when they are available in amazing colors and sizes like these, there really isn’t a mystery behind it. More and more men are crossing the line and adding overalls to their wardrobe and the comfort and style are keeping them happy with their choice. The vibrant colors that these overalls are available in will have you adding more than one pair to your shopping cart and hitting “buy now”.
These are only available in shorts but are perfect for warmer climates and summer weather. They are made with cotton and polyester so they are highly comfortable and extremely durable. You can toss them in the wash with the rest of your clothes and rest assured they won’t shrink and the colors won’t fade or bleed onto other clothing. The simple design is fun and light and pairs well with any kind of tee shirt as well as a clean pair of sneakers and short socks.
Function over fashion is probably the best way to describe these overalls as they are designed to keep you safe doing a number of jobs rather than keep you looking stylish for a night on the town. So if there is a man you know that you are trying to buy for, be it for the holiday season or for his birthday, these are a top-shelf gift idea. They come in one color, the featured duck brown and they are available in multiple sizes which should fit nicely over his clothing.
These overalls are the toughest of the tough. They are flame resistant, which means they are great for emergency responders, forest firefighters, and welders. You are probably thinking that they are stiff and rigid and aren’t very comfortable. You are wrong. They are designed to be versatile and durable but also are comfortable to wear with your jeans and boots and the straps are light enough to wear a jacket or coat over them. These overalls feature 8 massive pockets to hold anything from your watch to hammers and other tools.
Boulder Creek has created the KingSize denim overall for all of those big and tall guys out there that need fashionable overalls in 10 different great colors. You can tell by looking at the featured pair of overalls that they really care about making a guy look good while wearing something extremely colorful. The tan overalls featured on this list are a fan favorite but don’t limit yourself to one color, there are a ton of great colors to choose from and you might want to stock up either for yourself or as a gift idea for guys that need a comfy outfit to wear to work or play.
These overalls are designed for guys that are 6’2″ or taller and if you are under 6’1″ then you can order the “Big” size so there is something for everyone. the overalls feature 6 massive pockets and are surprisingly lightweight for a denim pair of these sizes. The straps are built for comfort and style and are connected via traditional snaps and can be worn completely snapped or with one strap left undone. The cuffs at the bottom of the leg are wide enough to fit neatly over a pair of boots, either work or dress.
There are a ton of jobs out there that require covering your clothes to keep them from getting ruined. For instance, painters, carpenters, and contractors all use overalls to keep their clothes clean while working a ton of hours during the workweek. The great thing about these featured Bolton overalls is that they are stylish enough to wear around town but are specifically designed to be used while painting. They come in a bunch of sizes from regular to bigger and taller sizes so every guy has a great pair of overalls in their work wardrobe.
The overalls are 100% cotton so they are as easy to take care of and maintain as they are to wear. They have knee pad pockets so if you are laying floor or roofing with these bad boys on, you can slide knee pads into the pockets, and rest assured you won’t be hurting when the job is done. They are actually surprisingly lightweight weighing just under 2 pounds. If you are having trouble figuring out which size is right for you each size comes with a width and length in inches so you know exactly what you re getting.
When it comes to men’s fashion, designers will try a lot of different things to sell more and entice more men to buy their products. So, with skinny jeans and overalls both trending upwards so quickly the invention of the skinny overall was bound to hit the shelves. Honestly, it isn’t a bad look. If you are a guy that rocks skinny jeans and makes them work you can really appreciate the skinny overalls and how stylish they really are. These particular skinny overalls are available in 15 different colors and styles so there should be something for every kind of guy.
Pay close attention to the sizing of these specific overalls because buying a size too small and they won’t fit and buying a size too large and you will lose the “skinny” look and feel. Luckily there is a handy sizing chart so any interested guy should be able to find the right fit. The denim skinny jumpsuit overall is here to stay so jump on the bandwagon as soon as you can so you can ride the wave as long as humanly possible.
Let’s face it, vintage and retro looks have been increasing in style for the past 20 years and if you are looking for a vintage pair of overalls that comes in 6 awesome colors, you have stumbled upon the right overalls. These overalls feature a distressed and ripped look which is hugely popular in jeans of all styles right now and men are choosing to rock this look over a pair of pleated, crisp jeans any day of the week. These overalls are also available in multiple sizes so no matter your build, you can find a pair that will work well.
Although these are a vintage pair of overalls they do feature some classic looks. They have a classic two-pocket design, they have the classic two clasp straps and have a button closure on each hip. Aside from those three features, these overalls are anything but traditional. They are to be hand-washed only as they may shrink and the colors made bleed and fade into the wash. The extra care in maintenance will be worth it to look super fresh and cool all day long no matter the time of year or temperature.
The crew at Bass Creek Outfitters designed these 4 color overalls specifically for carpenters and hard-working men. The overalls are strong, they are sturdy and they are supremely versatile. You would have to try to rip and tear these, and you would be unsuccessful because of how well they are made. That seems to be the continuing theme with most workwear overalls, they are hard to break. They are available in 3 normal colors and one camo print that is pretty badass.
They feature reinforced knees as that is the joint that seems to take the most punishment from painters and roofers and welders. The crossover back straps take a lot of the stress off of the shoulders and back and protect those areas from being sore at the end of a long shift. Like most overalls, these also feature a TON of worker-friendly pockets. There are pockets of all sizes so you can keep multiple tools on you at all times, making getting the job done a lot easier.
The Red Kap brand has put together a great pair of overalls for the working man. Available in a number of great sizes from regular to big and tall there should be a great fit for any sized guy out there. These overalls feature a classic style that dates back to the gold mines of California and Alaska from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Now, while gold is still being mined all over the world, mostly in the Yukon territory and Australia, these overalls are built primarily for the working man that works construction, paints, welds, and works down on the farm.
While these overalls are only available in one color, the color is the most popular color that overalls come in. That dark blue denim is amazing and has been the classic and traditional color for almost 200 years. The deep pockets and side buttons are similar to what you would see on the original overalls. Another thing you will love about these overalls is that they are easy to wash. You can throw them in the wash with your regular laundry and won’t have to worry about them shrinking or fading.
We couldn’t put together a list of the greatest overalls for men without having Levi’s rounding out the best of the best. A little history lesson, Levi Strauss created the overalls for gold miners in the mid-1800s. You can read more about that in the section below the list to learn more about Levi’s and the creation of overalls. The brand that made the original pair should be mentioned in the list because they have the longest track record out of all the brands mentioned.
These overalls are made of classic cotton denim and are built to last. They feature pockets for all your smaller tools that you may need throughout the day. The original clasp closures are still used with some small updates to brass so that they don’t rust and fall apart. They have a relaxed fit which is one of the more popular fits for overalls and provides enough room to move and doesn’t keep a man from bending down or reaching up to complete his work. The front bib pocket is also a callback to the original overalls. You can machine wash these overalls with your laundry and don’t have to worry about shrinkage or fading.