21 Best Men’s Summer Shoes: The Ultimate List

21 Best Men’s Summer Shoes: The Ultimate List

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Every guy needs a few pairs of summer shoes. The best men’s summer shoes combine a few characteristics from style to fit to function. Sandals, sneakers, dress shoes, and boating or dock shoes are all super popular come summertime. Get a leg up on your summer fashion by getting yourself stocked up on the best men’s summer shoes by using our ultimate list that is great for any budget.

 

 

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

Everyone has a different taste in summer footwear. With there being so many color, style, and fit options out there how does a guy decide what to get? Need is an important variable in this equation. What kind of adventures or responsibilities does the guy have in the summertime? Is he the kind of guy that spends as much time on the water as possible? Is he a guy that retreats to the woods or on a hike any chance he gets? Depending on what you need the shoe for, there is something for everyone on the ultimate list of the best men's summer shoes. 

Sandals, slides, thongs, flip-flops, slip-on, sneakers, loafers, boat shoes, and boots. The options seem to go on forever and finding the right pair of kicks can be rather time-consuming. Why not let the crew at Heavy.com do all the leg work for you so you can buy your new shoes and get on with your plans for the summer? This list has a little bit of everything with helpful information and reviews so you can make the right choice and fall in love with your new kicks. 

What are the Best Sandals for Men?

Sandals are hugely popular in the summertime and warmer climates. This is mainly because people want something that can be easily removed and slipped back on. There are different sandals to do different jobs. There are beach sandals and hiking sandals and leather sandals and sandals with straps and thong sandals. No matter the need, there is a sandal that will fit you better than Cinderella's glass slipper.

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past 50 or so years you have heard of the Birkenstock brand. The minimalist approach to leather sandals is a popular choice for men's summer shoes. The way they stay on your feet, the lightweight design, and the comfortable insoles make the Birkenstock sandal one of the most reliable pairs of shoes in the world. People that buy Birkenstocks typically don't have to buy a replacement for years and most just buy a new pair to upgrade.

The Keen SOLR sandals are as tough as they look. They are completely waterproof and designed to live on the feet of a man that loves to fish and boat and kayak and stay as close to the water as possible every summer. The sandals are so versatile that you won't ever want to take them off. They are affordable and have a great look to them. Make sure you double-check the sizes and colors before adding them to your cart and collection.

We couldn't have a list of sandals without mentioning Teva. Popular all over the world the Teva sandal is great for hiking, biking, swimming, and trekking through the woods. The utility that these sandals provide will keep you adventuring longer. They are lightweight and won't weigh you down, even when they are wet they still feel light as air. Teva is a well-known and trusted brand because they make a tremendous product. 

What are the Best Summer Sneakers for Men?

What guy doesn't have a trusty pair of sneakers? That go-to pair of kicks that he can wear to date and work out in. If your favorite sneakers are looking a little funky and you require an upgrade then this list is going to help you more than you know. From basketball sneakers to dress sneakers to skate shoes, there is a little something for every kind of dude out there. With bright summer colors available in almost every offering we made sneaker shopping so easy this summer. The big question you will have to answer is, "how many pairs of new sneakers do I want?".

When searching for the right sneaker for this summer most guys will look at the brand first. One of the, if not the most popular sneaker brand is without a doubt, Nike. The brand has one of the most recognizable logos in the world and they truly do produce a top-tier product. The KD Trey basketball shoe is a mix of style and comfort that will last you years if you take good care of them. 

Next on the list of best summer sneakers for men are the New Balance Cross-Trainers. Not only are they available in some pretty fantastic colors but they are a sneaker that will last years and years. The versatility is second to none and the comfort makes them one of the most worn shoes in the United States among men. With the sneakers being so popular there is a size available for any kind of guy there is. 

If you are looking for something a little more formal then the Cole Haan kicks on this list are going to treat you well. Multiple colors, a fresh look, and the ability to move from casual to formal functions in a snap. You want a high return on your investment, these will provide you with a pair of shoes for every occasion that is as stylish as they are functional. Check out all of the sizes and colors that are available to make sure you get the perfect pair for your specific needs. 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x