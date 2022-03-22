21 Best Men’s Summer Shoes: The Ultimate List

Every guy needs a few pairs of summer shoes. The best men’s summer shoes combine a few characteristics from style to fit to function. Sandals, sneakers, dress shoes, and boating or dock shoes are all super popular come summertime. Get a leg up on your summer fashion by getting yourself stocked up on the best men’s summer shoes by using our ultimate list that is great for any budget.
For men, summer shoes are all about easy access, great, bright, color choices and the slip-on is the perfect combination of style and comfort for your summer shoe needs. The elastic laces, lightweight design, and super comfy soles make these kicks not only easy to wear, but they can even make an entire outfit.
The memory foam cushioned insoles are airy and light and actually mold to your foot almost instantly. As you can see from the link above there are 20 total colors in a variety of sizes to fit the biggest and smallest feet. Don’t feel guilty about wanting to purchase more than one pair. The options and the price make it easy to add another pair to your shopping cart.
Going through the rich history of the slip-on shoe the style actually dates back to the O.G. sandals worn by everyone thousands of years ago. Now, a more modern spin on the closed-toe slip-on, the skate brand Vans really made the best looking and most comfortable conversion of the old to the new. The shoe was also a representation of the culture. Skaters needed sturdy, flat-soled shoes, that they could slide on and off quickly to go from the parks to the beach. There is a great interview with Steve Van Doren, the son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren that gives a lot of history about the brand that revolutionized the slip-on game.
A summer sneaker should be bright and colorful, have the ability to go from casual to business casual to semi-formal with a simple outfit change, and they should pair well with shorts and pants. Available in 14 colors and a ton of sizes, these kicks by Cole Haan are a must-have this summer. At the risk of sounding like a Dr. Seuss book you can wear these on a boat, you can wear them by the pool, you can even wear them to dressier events like dinner parties and weddings.
Canvas uppers and rubber soles are a combination we see a lot in the men’s shoe game. The comfort and reliability that this combination provides make it popular among novice shoe fans and full-on shoe connoisseurs. The only issue you are going to have is not whether you should buy them, but what color fits your unique sense of style best?
Clogs have been around for centuries with the earliest clogs dating back to the 1300s. Since the 14th-century things have changed a bit in the clog game. A once heavy and loud shoe has evolved into a lighter, more comfortable shoe that is perfect for summer and incredibly dependable. Mixing a simple design with the ability to dress in a formal and casual manner, these clogs from Merrell are a great addition to any wardrobe.
The polished look, the padded collar, and the comfortable fit are all small features that make these clogs so versatile. The insoles are form-fitting and super comfortable. They breathe too so the inside of the shoe stays dry and airy no matter how long you wear them. You can pair these shoes with jeans or khakis and could even wear them to one of the many weddings you will probably attend this summer.
The Sperry brand of boat shoes and loafers comes in 24 vibrant and stylish colors while also sticking to the retro vibe of the shoe. While these shoes do come with laces they are most definitely a slip-on and can be worn in water, on the beach, walking down the street and anything else leisure-related. Pair them with a great pair of khaki or board shorts and your favorite tee and you, my friend, have an excellent summer outfit.
The canvas material these shoes are made with is more durable and versatile than the original loafer. The soft rubber soles not only will save your feet, knees, and back over time but there is also a padded footbed for extra support and relief. The soles will even give you traction whether wet or dry.
What would the ultimate summer shoe list for men be without a great pair of leather sandals? If you are looking for a pair of leather sandals for the summertime then Birkenstock is the brand to go with. Birkenstock has been around since 1774 so they know a thing or two about sandals because they have seen a thing or two. The brand pretty much wrote the book and bridged the gap from the original sandal design to the more modern look and feel. Because the sandals were the only pair of shoes that most folks had they needed to be both functional and comfortable. The dual strap design is extremely popular because it keeps the shoe on your foot with minimal effort so you can focus on everything but the way your sandals feel. The Napa leather and cork design are equally comfortable and versatile.
Whether you are a baller or a basketball fan wearing the same kicks as one of the best basketball players in the world is a great feeling. Since the original Jordans, the basketball shoe business has been a multi-billion dollar a year industry. This rise in sales has a lot to do with the insanely cool designs that each brand puts out. However, the same brand that built those iconic Jordans put together this dope basketball sneaker. The KD Trey line of Nikes is Kevin Durant’s signature shoe. The shoe combines a gritty yet colorful style with a lightweight and hella comfortable build. The ankle supports, the wavy treaded rubber outsole, even the padded tongue are all unique to KD’s shoe. They are available in 11 different colors and a bunch of sizes.
While at first glance you may not think that these dope hiking boots from Columbia are really summer shoes. Well they are and they are a great shoe to add to your collection if you like being outdoors and on adventures all summer long. Columbia is one of the most reliable names in the men’s outdoor gear game. Its products are rigorously tested over and over again in harsh conditions so they know just how tough their gear is.
Made from suede leather, webbing, and mesh, this shoe/boot hybrid is sure to give you years of comfortable climbs and tough trekking. Great for indoor and outdoor use, the soles on these bad boys are slip-resistant, so feel free to jump from rock to rock across a creek or climb a little further knowing that you will remain upright even in unfavorable conditions.
For some folks, the word summer means one of two things, chilling poolside or heading to the beach to tan in the sand. Regardless of your destination, you are going to want something light, casual, and easy to take on and off. The Under Armour slide sandal is a classic design that is both durable and supportive. They are easy to clean so you won’t find yourself tracking sand all over the place or having to vacuum for days on end. They are available in 28 different colors and a size to fit nearly any feet. The big difference between these sandals and the previous generation’s design is that these sandals have a foam bed, whereas the old school sandals had that rubber bed and sole that could be, at times, uncomfortable. The upgraded design will have these sandals moving to the top of your list as your favorite summer shoes.
This sandal and similar designs have become increasingly more popular over the past two decades. These are the ideal kicks for guys that are fishing, boating, canoeing, and kayaking all summer long. They are highly durable, lightweight, feature no-slip soles, and will stay on your feet even if you decide to go swimming in them.
The SOLR stands for Sea, Ocean, Lake, and River. The shoe/sandal hybrid is an amazing evolution of two completely different kinds of footwear that are so popular every guy should have a pair. With multiple colors and tons of sizes, these are great shoes to invest in if your life is water during the hotter months. Perfect for vacations and pool parties and beach volleyball and a million other things. They will last you years and won’t break down on you.
In the no-slip and memory foam game, Skechers really did revolutionize the shoe industry. The memory foam insole has helped so many people with foot, back and knee issues walk further and longer. They also have great soles that don’t slip or slide and will keep you on your feet. You would think that a shoe that is that comfortable and safe would also be basic and plain, but these are anything but.
The mesh design combined with the color choices makes these a fan favorite for anyone that likes to be on and in the water all summer. I kayak in the summertime and I have a pair of these and they are perfect. They dry out quickly, they don’t get heavy when they get wet and they have traction even underwater. You can even toss them in the dryer at a lower temperature and dry them out. A must-have in any boater or fisherman’s tool bag.
Puma’s Ignite Golf Shoe is both cool-looking and brilliantly designed for optimum performance on the links. The shoes are light and sturdy and are perfect for both sand traps and fairways. They won’t dig in too deep on the green and they will give you one less thing to worry about when shooting for that flagstick. The two-tone design is fantastic and will pair well with any golf pants and shirt. Why sacrifice style or performance when you don’t have to?
One of the biggest complaints among golfers is that their backs or knees or feet hurt from the walking. These golf shoes will definitely cut down on soreness and will provide more energy and stamina throughout the day. Go from playing 18 to 36 overnight due to the soft cushion Ignite insoles and Adaptive Fit System. Cut that handicap down in style this summer.
There is no denying that REEF makes a stylish thong sandal for a more casual beach and poolside experience. Some guys just want something to throw on quickly to go to the store or something they can take off quickly when they hit the sand and want to dive into the water. With a great mix of comfort, style, and simplicity, these REEF sandals are a big hit for guys in the summertime.
The brand boasts that these sandals are “The Only Sandal You Need” and it is hard to argue with them. They make a great case not only in design quality but also in versatility and minimal maintenance. The brand also boasts that these sandals come ready to wear out of the box with no break-in period. Any shoe fan will recognize this as a huge deal as most shoes take days or weeks to break in properly.
Crocs have, in a relatively short time, become one of the most popular shoes on the planet. With a simple, yet genius design, the brand has changed the way people look at shoes. The not-quite shoes not-quite sandals design of the shoe mixed with the fact that aside from a few changes, the shoes are also unisex. With dozens of colors and styles like camouflage, tie-dye, and even sports team logos, the Croc is a great summer shoe.
The relaxed fit and super casual looks are a huge hit with people all over the world. They fit great, they are airy and lightweight, and are waterproof. They dry quickly and won’t leave scuff marks on floors. You can run errands in them, workout in them, go fishing in them, and even swim with them still on your feet. They are a no-maintenance shoe that you can really personalize to your own unique sense of style.
This is a classic summer look that will give you years of cool outfits for both casual and formal events. The mesh design of this shoe is fun and light while also providing ventilation for the crazy hot summer days. Wear these kicks to the beach or to a wedding or even to the office with the right pants and shirt. The versatility of these shoes makes them well worth the money.
The stretchy knitted fabric is durable while also giving your feet room to move around. The memory foam insole will give these shoes a form fit right out of the box so you don’t have to spend weeks wearing them to break them into your feet. The mix of function and fashion in this offering cannot be overlooked. This shoe is a shoe for all occasions.
Water shoe sales jump pretty drastically in the months leading up to summer through August. If you are in the market for a unique type of water shoe then you have come to the right place. The full foot water shoe is extremely popular with swimmers, divers, tri-athletes, and a host of other summertime adventurers.
The zero-drop, totally minimalist design has its advantages, but the main reason behind the design is to mimic the feel of doing everything with bare feet. The anti-slip soles will keep you upright even in water. They also have a quick-dry feature that makes them a great pick for the best water shoe. Make sure you check out all of the sizes and colors to get a pair that fits your style and need.
What ultimate sneaker list wouldn’t be complete without everyone’s favorite dad sneakers? The white and blue New Balance cross trainers are one of the most iconic sneakers to ever hit the market. They are comfortable, they are reliable, they are durable and they still look good even with green grass stains from mowing the lawn in them. I know my dad has a pair of these and he swears by them.
There is a good reason why these are best sellers on Amazon. They perform so well compared to other cross-trainers which makes them a repeat buy for guys that are looking to upgrade from their previous New Balance kicks. They are affordable, are available in lots of sizes and colors and they work as both a walking shoe and a shoe you can wear while working out, no matter what your go-to exercise is.
These loafers or boat shoes have such a classic loafer look that they are extremely fashionable right now. A great summer shoe, the loafer is water-resistant, durable, and easy to put on and take off. There is a large group of guys out there that saw their dads wear similar summer shoes to these. One of the biggest compliments we can give these shoes is that they will last a long, long time.
With a one-inch heel and shock absorption, these shoes are a popular choice. In fact, they are frequently on the Amazon’s Choice list in multiple colors. While the featured brown loafers are a classic look, there are also 18 other colors to choose from. The high traction rubber soles will grip the same in water as they do on a dry dock or boat deck. You are going to absolutely love these loafers from Sperry.
Teva is one of the most popular sandal makers in the world for a few solid reasons. They are more durable than other similar sandals. They can do from poolside to hiking to relaxing at the beach. The Teva strapped sandal is perfect for men that want an open-toed shoe that is versatile enough to wear no matter the activity. This particular sandal comes in a number of colors and sizes that will fit any kind of guy.
The sandals are made out of strong but comfortable rubber and nylon straps that utilize velcro to stay together. If you decide to wear them in the water they will keep traction and dry super fast. The footbed is designed to be as comfortable as possible because of the numerous activities you can enjoy while wearing the sandals.
Playing a round of golf without golf shoes and playing a round of golf with them is a completely different game. Increased torque and a tighter swing make for a better game all around. The Skechers waterproof golf shoes are an amazing investment not just in your golf game but in your health while playing the game. These shoes won’t just help you swing better they will also keep your feet dry as they are waterproof and they will take the strain off of your back, knees, and feet over the course of the day. Play more holes and stay out on the course longer with these golf shoes. On top of everything else that they have to offer they are also available in awesome colors from the featured black and white to gray and lime.
For runners, summer is their chance to get out every single day and log those miles. From marathoners to casual once-a-week joggers a great pair of running shoes can keep you in the game longer. New Balance got its start as a marathon shoe company providing shoes to Olympians, marathon runners, and endurance athletes. Now, the brand is one of the most recognizable brands in the world and a top-tier athletic shoe company.
These sick New Balance sneakers are built with a tough rubber textured sole and really comfortable insoles. The folks that created this shoe even thought to put a toe protect feature on the shoe to help prevent broken or stubbed toes while running longer distances. Being that they are ridiculously lightweight you can tote them around anywhere and be ready to get a jog in at any time.