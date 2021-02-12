13 Best Men’s Workout Shorts: Compare, Buy & Save

Under Armour is one of the premier athletic brands in the world because of their stylish and functional designs and their amazing selection from shorts to pants to shirts and hoodies for men. They hit the ground running with their warm and cold wear line as well as their form-fitting clothing that became a big hit with pro and college athletes. Now the brand is a household name and for good reason.

Working out at home has become one of the newest past times for gents looking to stay fit while also keeping a safe distance from other folks. When a guy works out at home he doesn’t have to worry about skipping sets because someone is using his machine or weights, he doesn’t have to bother with bumping into other guys while trying to navigate the gym and he can go at his own pace. The popularity of the longer 10″ shorts has risen greatly over the past twenty years and is now a signature look in basketball, as well as running and lifting.

These Raid shorts from Under Armour are made with polyester and elastane which is a perfect combination for fit, durability and stretch. They are lightweight to help you with performance and are designed to be stylish as well as practical. They feature UPF 30 protection from the sun so you can workout outside safely. Anti-odor and anti-moisture technology mean they won’t smell funky and they dry super fast. You can buy these shorts in 10 different colors including the featured black.