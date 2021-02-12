13 Best Men’s Workout Shorts: Compare, Buy & Save

Working out at home is now, the new norm. You need the right gear to help you get the job done and hit your personal goals. Finding the right pair of workout shorts can absolutely change the game. Here are the best men’s workout shorts for you to slide into.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Under Armour is one of the premier athletic brands in the world because of their stylish and functional designs and their amazing selection from shorts to pants to shirts and hoodies for men. They hit the ground running with their warm and cold wear line as well as their form-fitting clothing that became a big hit with pro and college athletes. Now the brand is a household name and for good reason.
Working out at home has become one of the newest past times for gents looking to stay fit while also keeping a safe distance from other folks. When a guy works out at home he doesn’t have to worry about skipping sets because someone is using his machine or weights, he doesn’t have to bother with bumping into other guys while trying to navigate the gym and he can go at his own pace. The popularity of the longer 10″ shorts has risen greatly over the past twenty years and is now a signature look in basketball, as well as running and lifting.
These Raid shorts from Under Armour are made with polyester and elastane which is a perfect combination for fit, durability and stretch. They are lightweight to help you with performance and are designed to be stylish as well as practical. They feature UPF 30 protection from the sun so you can workout outside safely. Anti-odor and anti-moisture technology mean they won’t smell funky and they dry super fast. You can buy these shorts in 10 different colors including the featured black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nike brand is synonymous with sports and performance. Made famous by Michael Jordan in the 80s and 90s, the brand has taken off to conquer the world of professional and college sports. They do a bit of everything from making some of the dopest high top shoes to cleats, warmup pants and socks, underwear and shirts. The brand is a giant in the sports world and is known for its creative and unique designs as well as its comfortable and durable fit.
Working out at home is a safe bet during trying times. You know exactly who has used your equipment and you can navigate quickly or slowly through your routine without interruptions. Even when the world is on lockdown you can get in your sets and reps and stay fit so that when things are back to normal you are still in great shape.
These Dry-Fit shorts from the Nike brand are a basketball short which is what most guys are wearing nowadays to workout in. They offer a baggy, looser fit that guys find more comfortable while running, jumping and lifting. The design assures you that they won’t hold sweat or stay wet for long. They are surprisingly lightweight and super comfortable. They feature deep pockets to store your keys, wallet, and phone if needed. They are available in three great colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Adidas got its start in the men’s sports clothing world as a soccer-style brand that dressed traditional “footballers” all over the globe. From the legendary teams of Brazil and Spain to the Major League Soccer stars of the USA this brand is one of the more well-known brands on the planet and for good reason. While Adidas has a lot of history in the soccer-style shorts there is a more popular pair than the iconic short look. The basketball short is the most popular look for men’s athletic shorts and Adidas does theirs with a simple design and comfortable fit. If you want a complete look, try getting yourself some joggers or sweatpants and wear them as warmup pants.
These Adidas shorts are obviously dope, you can tell just by looking at them. They are clean and don’t have a lot of busy work going on. The featured white shorts with the black lettering will definitely stand out when you cross that line on the basketball court, but they are also going to give you a ton of comfort. While these are longer, bigger, thicker basketball shorts they aren’t crazy heavy. Being that they are made of polyester they are going to last you for a long time. They are durable and fashionable and what more could you want while working out? If you dig them in the featured white and black you are also going to love them in the 14 other colors that they come in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Working out at home is the perfect way to pass the time when you find yourself in a position where you cannot leave the house. Staying active will help raise your endorphins and keep you happy and positive during stressful times. There are a lot of ways to stay fit while at home, so no matter what you do, you can be comfortable while exercising. These shorts are great to wear while doing yoga, pilates, weights, running or simply stretching these shorts are going to keep you dry, comfy and won’t restrict your movements.
The polyester and dry-fit material is a lightweight alternative to the workout short. They have a drawstring closure so even when you lose a few pounds you can tie and tighten these shorts to fit your newly slimmed waist. They are meant to be incredibly breathable, they wick sweat and moisture quickly so that you remain dry. They are a 9-inch inseam so they will rest above most guy’s knees. The featured shorts are part of a five-pack, which is a great way to save money and expand your workout wardrobe. They are available in 8 different packages of five in multiple colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nike makes all kinds of different shorts. The styles are all very different, but the biggest difference between each pair is the sizes, lengths, and materials. The classic basketball short is going to be longer, heavier and thicker than let’s say a runner’s short. Nike is also well-known for its outrageously cool designs and colors. They make classic colors, obviously, but they also make shorts that are bright, light and will definitely get you noticed while running on the jogging path. You can dress head to toe in Nike and have a great look going. They do make everything from shoes to socks, underwear and even men’s sport watches.
These cool and lightweight shorts from Nike are a great option if you run or jog often. They won’t chafe your thighs and they don’t hold water or moisture if you tend to sweat a lot while working out. Being that they are made exclusively out of polyester they are going to be hella durable but may shrink a tad when washed. If you have ever owned a pair of Nike shorts then you know how awesome they are when you are working out. They last a long time and are crazy comfortable. They are available in 7 different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you can’t make it to the gym and you need to work out at the home gym then you need something comfortable to wear. You want a pair of shorts that breathe, move with your body’s natural movements and are lightweight. Go with a brand that you can trust, that has a great reputation for dressing top tier athletes. Reebok has been doing it for decades and they are one of the most popular and trusted brands on the planet. NBA stars, MLB stars, Women’s and Men’s soccer stars, millions of pro athletes don the Reebok logo and for good reason.
These shorts are going to jump to the front of the line as your favorite shorts to workout in. Whether you play ball, lift weights or do yoga, these are the perfect shorts to accompany you on your quest to be physically fit. They are made with polyester which makes them durable and comfortable and they have a spandex waistband that is incredibly comfy and will move with you no matter what you are doing. They feature a drawstring so when you start losing weight they will still fit. The speed wick technology makes them moisture repellant and they won’t hold your sweat in when you get to work. The side slits provide greater mobility and the pockets are great for holding your keys and wallet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the most popular athletics gear brands that have burst onto the scene in a big way is Rhone. The brand puts a lot of time, effort and care into the clothing they make for men and women and these shorts are a perfect example of what they can do. They put comfort and reliability ahead of everything else to truly produce exceptional gear for guys that love to stay in shape and exercise regularly. If you’re a gym rat or like to run, jog, or CrossFit then you need a pair of shorts that will put in the same amount of work that you will. These are those shorts.
These shorts are a bit different than the others on the list. While the others are primarily made with polyester these shorts are made with nylon and elastane. The nylon makes them incredibly durable, fashionable and will keep them the same size and color no matter how many times you wash them. The elastane will give them a stretch and lightweight feel while you are working out. They will protect you from sunlight, keep moisture off of your body and won’t get heavy when you sweat in them or use them in the rain or for swimming. They have a 9″ inseam so for the average guy they will sit above your knee. You can pick these shorts up in a number of sizes and three great colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Under Armour spends all of its time researching and testing athletic clothing. It is all they do. So it figures that the brand is excellent at designing and producing a quality pair of workout shorts for men. When you’re working out the last thing you want to worry about is how your clothes fit and perform. Under Armour dresses the most elite athletes all over the world in any sport you can think of. So why shouldn’t you dress in the same gear that the pros wear?
The 100% polyester shorts are the perfect combination of lightweight design and dry-tech performance. These shorts can be worn while running in the rain or swimming or cross-fitting and will not soak in sweat or moisture. The mesh design allows them to air and breathe so that you don’t overheat below the belt. The anti-odor technology will ensure that you can wear these with every workout and won’t stink up the home gym. When you start dropping weight from all your hard work or start putting on muscle from all your heavy lifting, the elastic waistband will keep them fitting while you get in the shape you want to be in. These dope shorts are available in a ton of sizes for every guy and 13 different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The sweatpant short is a relatively new style that is actually quite popular with guys that love to spend their free time in the gym working on their fitness. They provide the comfort and style of the classic sweatpant, which is a workout fave for most guys including myself, while also being lightweight enough to not weigh you down. While they aren’t as thick as traditional sweatpants they do have the texture that most guys love about their favorite sweats and they make a great lounging short as well as the perfect summer workout short when you want to spend all day outside or at the beach.
These are extremely popular and at the time of publication are an Amazon #1 Seller and for good reason. These shorts are made with a combination of cotton and polyester for fit, finish, comfort, and durability. The elastic waistband with drawstring can be adjusted so if you put on some muscle while you’re working out, these will continue to fit. Or, if you are working out to lose weight, you can tighten the string and they will fit no matter how many pounds you lose. You can stock up on these and add to your wardrobe with the 9 colors that they are available in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
New Balance is well-known in the athletic world for their premier running shoes that are super comfortable and crazy stylish. While the brand got its start in the running game designing shoes for marathoners and Olympians they have branched out and now make gear for the entire athletic community. If you are looking for style, performance and a lightweight design that will lift your game up to the next level, trust in a brand as regarded as New Balance. They make some dope gear, not just the white and blue sneaks for dads.
On top of being incredibly popular, the brand is also very green making these shorts out of 100% recycled polyester so if being environmentally conscious is important to you, these are a great choice. These shorts will stay lightweight no matter how much you sweat or swim in them. Any moisture will rapidly evaporate to keep you light and dry. The waist is elastic and will stretch to fit your body perfectly. So no matter how much weight you lose or how much muscle you gain these shorts will fit like a glove. Available in a number of sizes from regular to bigger and taller you can also get these shorts in 11 different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You are probably doing a lot of exercising in your house, safely, right now and that is okay. You still need gear that will keep you comfortable while putting in work, passing the time til you can go to the gym again. While you’re checking out videos on yoga, pilates, CrossFit and anything else you are doing to stay in shape, you should be wearing something that compliments those workouts. You want lightweight, you want airy and you want shorts that are going to keep everything in its place. Check out these shorts that were designed specifically for running and working out from Souke Sports, they are an Amazon’s Choice (at the time of publication) and for good reason.
The shell of these shorts is made with polyester and a bit of spandex while the lining or inner shorts are made with a little bit more spandex and about 90% polyester. This means that these shorts are going to be incredibly durable, breathable, lightweight and the spandex will help them hold to your body and move with you. These shorts will wick moisture away from your body so if you’re the kind of guy that sweats a lot while getting in shape, these shorts will keep you dry and odor-free. The undershorts will keep everything in place while you’re running or jumping. There are also two angled zipper pockets for your keys and wallet should you leave the house. You can buy these shorts in grey, camouflage, and black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking to make a big impression with some dope shorts that are not only practical but also super stylish than the Under Armour MK1 Wordmark Shorts are the way to go. They have a great and aggressive look to them with the Under Armour name and logo down the sides. The color scheme is also pretty badass and you are going to love the way they look on you and fit while you are working out. You can do anything from run, sim, play ball or just hit the weights in these and will be incredibly confident every time you look in the mirror to catch a glimpse of the work you’ve been putting in.
These are some of the most lightweight shorts on the market today. Under Armour designed them to feel like they aren’t even there. Giving you the ability to move without restriction and probably one of the reasons why these shorts are one of the most popular pairs of shorts in men’s fashion. They are 100% polyester with an elastic closure and heat gear fabric which won’t overheat you when working your tail off. They feature mesh side panels for ventilation as well as moisture and sweat-wicking material. These shorts are perfectly designed for the gym rat or workout nut. You can buy these shorts in 6 different colors and you will want to add them all to your collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking to stock up on some new workout clothes for hitting the gym or sticking to your crib and working out then check out these shorts from the Amazon essentials brand. While these shorts aren’t featured in regular sizes you can get them in regular sizes here. These shorts are a great selection for the big and tall dudes out there. It can be difficult for bigger and taller guys to find great, quality workout clothes, but the good folks at Amazon Essentials teamed up with big & tall clothing giants (pun intended) DXL to produce these awesome shorts.
These shorts come in packs of two and are made with 100% polyester. They are comfortable, won’t shrink and are super durable as well. The shorts are incredibly lightweight, breathable and feature a drawstring so when you drop a couple of pounds from all the work you put in, they will still fit perfectly. They are a closed-hole mesh which means they are a smooth and complete short, they don’t have the small holes that typical mesh shorts feature. The shorts are also built with moisture-wicking tech so they won’t hold your sweat or any moisture while you work out. You can buy these shorts in the featured black, or packs of two in blue and grey, and grey and black.