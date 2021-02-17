15 Best Men’s Zero Drop Shoes

Being that New Balance is one of the biggest and best sneaker brands in the world it only stands to reason that they would get in on the zero drop shoe game. They definitely hit the ground running with these sneaky cool kicks and with their reputation it is no secret that these shoes are built to last. Designed specifically for runners these shoes are light as a feather and super durable. They can withstand rain, ice, sleet, and snow and are easy to throw in the washer and dryer.

These kicks are 100% synthetic with a rubber sole so they breathe and won’t make your feet too hot or too sweaty. Even before you put them on you will be able to feel how flexible and light they are. The foam collar provides a more supportive and natural fit built for working out, running, and training for any sport or simply just walking around. They are available in 8 total colors if you are looking for something other than plain black.