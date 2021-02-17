15 Best Men’s Zero Drop Shoes

The zero-drop shoe has become increasingly more popular over the past year. From sneakers with memory foam soles to super slick dress shoes and even boots, there are great-looking options for everyone. Check out our awesome list of the best zero-drops shoes for men right here.
Being that New Balance is one of the biggest and best sneaker brands in the world it only stands to reason that they would get in on the zero drop shoe game. They definitely hit the ground running with these sneaky cool kicks and with their reputation it is no secret that these shoes are built to last. Designed specifically for runners these shoes are light as a feather and super durable. They can withstand rain, ice, sleet, and snow and are easy to throw in the washer and dryer.
These kicks are 100% synthetic with a rubber sole so they breathe and won’t make your feet too hot or too sweaty. Even before you put them on you will be able to feel how flexible and light they are. The foam collar provides a more supportive and natural fit built for working out, running, and training for any sport or simply just walking around. They are available in 8 total colors if you are looking for something other than plain black.
The Merrell Vapor Glove Trail Runner is not only a sexy shoe but is an ideal zero-drop sneaker for cross-training for serious athletes. This show is so comfortable you won’t even remember you are wearing it. The shoe is designed to feel like you are running barefoot which can be a harrowing thought for some of us, I myself have super sensitive feet and ultra-high arches so the idea of running barefoot scares me, but there are a lot of folks that love the feeling of nothing on their feet.
The shoe is made of entirely mesh, except for the sole which is thick rubber and will last a long time. The shoe looks as great as it feels and is incredibly lightweight. It is ideal for spartan racers, triathletes and even can be worn in and out of water. The featured color, red, is really cool, but if it isn’t your cup of tea you can also pick these awesome shoes up in 4 other colors including a blue that is really attractive and pairs well with anything.
Dr. Marten’s brand is one of the most popular men’s shoe and boot brands on the planet. Not only have they been around forever but they make one hell of a great-looking pair of kicks. They are durable, they aren’t too flashy and they can go with any outfit you choose to wear. From dressing up to go out on the town, these boots won’t let you down. I have had the same pair of Docs for years and they look almost as new as they did the day that I took them out of the box.
These zero-drop Docs are a great combination of a classic style and a new tech for shoes. These Docs are 100% leather with a strong rubber sole. They are great for any time of year and any weather. The durability makes them easy to care for, just take a wet cloth to them and they clean up really nicely. If you have trouble finding boots that fit well, look no more, these boots come in a bunch of different sizes, and with the toe to ankle laces you can tighten and loosen them as you wish.
Looking for a great pair of kicks to trek around the woods in? These zero-drop hiking shoes are perfect for all of your outdoor pursuits. They are nearly indestructible, are pretty good-looking, and are designed to feel like you are barely wearing anything on your feet at all. Unlike other zero-drops, these have a bit of grip on the bottom in the form of notches that will dig into the ground a bit so you won’t lose your footing while walking around. They are also made to withstand water, mud, and anything else the woods can throw at you.
Made from surprisingly lightweight nylon and rubber these hiking boots/shoes are going to last you a long time. Totally worth the investment, you will be hard-pressed to find a more durable piece of hiking footwear. If you are looking for something minimalist to expand your outdoor adventures, these are the perfect kicks to do so. They come in a number of sizes and are also available in 3 awesome colors.
The military look is super hot right now for both men and women. With pea coats and camouflage making their appearance at fashion weeks and catwalks all over the world, it’s no secret that “military sheik” is incredibly popular. These zero-drop boots are the best of both worlds. They look like a boot but they have more of a sneaker feel to them. Perfect for winter but light enough to wear during the warmer months, these are an all-purpose shoe that will definitely turn some heads with the unique patterns and colors they are offered in.
Made with a nylon body and thick rubber soles these are a fun pair of kicks no matter the occasion. While you probably shouldn’t wear them to the office they are a great pair to have in your bag or in your vehicle for when you change out of your dress shoes. The bottom of the soles has a no-slip grip so they are a great shoe to wear in any weather. If you don’t like the color they are featured in, no worries, they are also available in 6 other really cool options.
Looking for something stylish and fun to wear without all the hassle of dealing with arch fit? These super dope sneakers are simple yet completely cool. They pair well with ANYTHING. From jeans to slacks to shorts to sweatpants to joggers to khakis. You are going to wear these sneakers all the time so make sure you get a perfect size and the right color, of which there are a ton of options.
Cole Haan is a premier name in men’s fashion and these sneakers are the perfect example of why. The attention to detail and care that goes into everything that the brand puts out is only matched by the affordability and longevity of these sneakers. Made of 100% leather with a thick rubber sole these are a great pair of sneaks to wear year-round and to any event. Make sure you check them out in all 20 available colors. You might even want to get a couple of pairs to add some depth to your existing wardrobe.
When it comes to men’s dress shoes the Oxford has become the most popular shoe for business attire. It is a sleek look that can go with anything from slacks to khakis to jeans on casual Friday. The Oxford is lightweight, comes in a ton of different colors and patterns, and is relatively inexpensive as far as dress shoes go. The zero-drop oxford is perfect for the minimalist businessman that wants to look good at work, on a date, or at your friend’s wedding. Also, they are comfortable, which is a huge step in the right direction from wingtips and other men’s dress shoes of the past.
These oxfords are just like other oxfords you have seen or even owned in the past but they have the zero-drop sole. They are leather with a thicker rubber sole that won’t slip or slide. They are built not just for style but also for comfort. They have an orthotic insert that can be removed if the wearer wants. They come in a ton of sizes and are also available in 5 different colors.
These zero-drops are insanely cool and are actually made for golfing but can be worn for whatever. They are dressy enough to be worn around the office or on a date or to a wedding but are casual enough to be worn to the pool or to the beach or for a quick round on your favorite course. They are advertised as extremely lightweight and they really are, they only weigh 7.4 ounces so they won’t weigh you down or make your knees or back hurt wearing them day after day.
They are made from a recycled knit fabric so they really take the minimalist design to the next level. The rubber soles feature a great grip so you won’t slip or slide should it rain while you’re wearing them or god forbid you to get stuck next to a water hazard. There are a number of sizes available for nearly every kind of foot and the colors are next-level cool. The featured color is a Tropic Blue that is my personal favorite, but they also come in four other colors that will pair well with anything you wear.
Vibram makes one heck of a cool and unique zero-drop shoe. These shoes are not like anything you have ever seen before. These bring the minimalistic shoe game to the next level. For those folks that love to be barefoot but hate dealing with the pain of walking around sans shoes, there are these amazing kicks. Designed to fit and feel like you aren’t wearing anything at all, these shoes take any activity to the next level. Made for hiking and trekking around in the woods, these shoes are perfect for anything you have in store for your days off.
Made with polyester and rubber these shoes are almost indestructible. You can wear them on dry land or in the water. They have a no-slip grip and the toes of the shoes are designed to give you a monkey-like grip on any surface. If spiderman wore shoes, he would wear these. They look amazing in plain black with yellow accents but are also available to purchase in three other colors that you are going to love.
Looking for the perfect zero-drop boot for exploring the outdoors? There are few brands with the outdoor experience that Eddie Bauer has. The name is synonymous with outdoor travel and because Eddie himself was a guide he put a ton of care into making his clothing and footwear an amazing companion for hiking, fishing, backpacking, and even for pairing with your work outfit no matter the job that you do. From the office to the job site, you are going to love sliding into these boots.
These stylish boots have a traditional look and the zero-drop aspect is more about feel than looks anyway. The boot comes up above the ankle and pairs well with anything, even shorts given the right climate. Completely waterproof, these boots are made to withstand any kind of weather. Make sure you check out the sizing chart so you can get the best fit for your foot. Also, you can buy these boots in two different colors, and they are both fantastic.
Reebok is one of the most famous sneaker brands of all time. From athletes to celebs, most folks have owned a pair of Reeboks in their life. I know I sure have. These zero-drop kicks from Reebok are a gorgeous pair of shoes that will take your cross-training to the next level if that is why you are buying them. If you are looking for a casual shoe to wear while walking around then they are going to serve their purpose nicely and will definitely get you some extra attention.
As are most cross trainers, these are synthetic which ups their durability and their lifespan. Your feet will thank you for buying these shoes regardless of if you are running in good weather or in the rain. The rubber soles will keep your feet on the ground with no slipping or sliding. They are available in a number of sizes so no matter if you have small or large feet, there is a size for you. Also, you can snag these kicks in nine colors and all of them are super cool and really stylish.
You may recognize the name Caterpillar from construction equipment or children’s toy trucks, but the brand also makes workwear that is absolutely stellar. If you are looking for a work shoe, but aren’t really a boot fan, these are going to be a lifesaver. These Caterpillar zero-drops are as tough as they look. You don’t have to sacrifice style for durability though. They are as good-looking as they are tough. They feature a steel toe and waterproof design with non-slip soles to keep you safe and on your feet throughout the workday. Perfect for front-line workers, construction crews, and any other gig where your feet could take a beating.
They are made out of tough and durable leather with a thick rubber sole that has grips on the bottom. Even with a steel toe, they offer a lightweight design that won’t weigh you down or tire out your feet. You can do anything in these kicks from work to walking to dressing up. They pair well with jeans of course, but can also be worn with khakis and slacks if the mood strikes you.
Minimalism is the name of the game when it comes to the zero-drop shoe and these kicks from Sanuk are as simple as they get. Don’t be fooled by their simplicity though, they are hella cool and have a really sharp look to them. They pair well with anything from winter gear to summer shorts for the beach. They are lightweight, easy to tote around, and are comfy as hell. You are going to love these kicks and they may just slide into your everyday routine the day you unbox them.
The synthetic and mesh build on these shoes make them lightweight, airy, and breathable. The synthetic rubber sole is light-colored so it won’t scuff up your floors. Also, they are vegan-friendly which adds to their minimalist appeal. Make sure you get the right size by checking out the easy-to-understand sizing chart and if you aren’t digging the featured color, they are also available in five other colors that are sure to impress not only you but everyone that sees them on you.
These oxfords from Cole Haan are an absolutely beautiful pair of shoes. They have a definite dress shoe look but feel more like a sneaker than anything else. Of course, they are zero-drop shoes but they have a different look and feel than your typical ZD. Most oxfords are made of leather and are hard making them a difficult, but worth it, shoe to break in overtime. These, are lightweight and are made of cloth which will feel amazing on your feet and will help get you through your workday without aching feet.
Also, these kicks are a full-on oxford but have a wingtip look to them which makes them perfect for the office or for a special occasion where dressing up is required. The cushioned insole is will keep your feet in the game longer and will save your back and knees from getting sore over the course of the day. You can buy these shoes in nearly every size and a ton of color options. There are a total of 13 different colors and depending on the color you can get them in cloth or a synthetic body. I recommend looking into each color to see what fits your needs and style.
PUMA is another HUGE name in the shoe game and man did they get these golf kicks right! These shoes are so sleek, so sexy, and perfect for the golf course. The shoes feature a lightweight, ergonomic design that will help when you are walking 18 or 36 holes. No back pain, no knee pain, and focusing totally on your swing will only make your game better. Take a good, hard, long look at these shoes and you will absolutely fall in love with them. Even if you aren’t a golfer you can appreciate how awesome these shoes look. And you don’t even need to play the game to wear them because the soles are rubber.
The textile and synthetic blend that makes up the build of these sneakers is perfect. They are durable and comfy and will last you a long time if you take care of them. The rain will roll right off of them and if you get stuck in a bunker you won’t lose your grip on the course. The insoles are made with Ignite foam which is specially designed by PUMA to create maximum comfort. They are available in a ton of sizes to fit any foot and are even available in wide sizes. Check them out in the 8 colors you can buy them in. You are going to love each style and might even want to get yourself more than one pair.