17 Best Plus Size Denim Jackets You’ll LOVE

Trends come and go but denim is forever. With an effortlessly cool vibe and endless outfit possibilities, a denim jacket isn’t just an all-American classic, it’s a total wardrobe staple.
Our picks of the best and most stylish plus-size denim jackets are completely swoon-worthy and serious must-haves, ladies. Featuring figure-flattering cuts, polished looks, distressed detailing, throwback-inspired styles, and jackets with some modern twists, our list has something for everyone and for every occasion.
Between fashion-forward brands and iconic labels, we’re talking about some serious denim that we know you’ll love. So, whether you’re looking for a new plus-size denim jacket for a fashion refresh or just another gorgeous wardrobe addition, we’ve got you covered.
You could call Levi’s Trucker Jacket the original denim jacket because that’s basically what it is. Slightly cropped for a modern silhouette, this plus-size denim jacket is inspired by Levi Strauss’s first denim jacket design from 1880. Yep, this one’s an all-American classic.
Available in a wide range of denim shades and in a wide range of plus sizes, Levi’s Original Trucker Denim Jacket features a fold-over collar, long sleeves, pockets, and button detailing down the front and at the wrists. Machine washable – and dryer safe! – this jacket hits at the hip and is made 100% cotton.
SO, no stretch, but, that’s okay! It’s definitely one of the best denim jackets on the market today.
Available sizes: 1X – 4X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This denim jacket from Torrid is not only cute but it’s sleek and slimming, too. Total bonus!
With it’s ripped and destructed detailing, this jacket has a casual yet trendy vibe that will have you looking stylish and fashionable. Available in dark denim, this jacket is flattering to the max. While it definitely has a youthful appeal, this longer than usual, and slightly oversized denim jacket is just classic enough to appeal to women of all ages. It’s a real winner.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This two-tone “trucker” jean jacket from Lucky is a fun play on the patchwork trend that makes for a great year-round layering piece.
With buttons down the front, functional pockets, and a distressed raw hem, this jacket is fashionable, trendy, and will have you feeling stylish wherever your adventures take you.
Definitely made for a more casual day out, this jacket looks great when paired with a number of outfits – dresses, black skinny jeans, booties, graphic tees – including the seemingly always popular Canadian Tuxedo!
Available sizes: 1X-2X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Floerns is a brand that creates trendy and of-the-moment styles at affordable prices. And, most of their clothes are also available in a variety of sizes. Can’t be that!
This plus-size denim jacket definitely has an edgy vibe. Available in multiple shades of denim, it features ripped and distressed detailing all over the front and back, and a raw hem. Made of a cotton/viscose blend, there’s absolutely no stretch in the fabric, but, several reviewers remarked that it fits true to size.
Available sizes: XX-Large – 4X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This versatile plus-size denim jacket from Woman Within is one of those awesome finds.
Featuring front button detailing as well as super-cute pleats down the back (pictured), this jacket has a slight a-line silhouette that’s super figure-flattering. A piece that layers well over just about anything, Woman Within uses quality denim to create this elevated jean look that can be dressed up or down.
Made of pure cotton, this jacket is machine washable and is available in a variety of colored denim and sizes.
Available sizes: Medium Plus – 5X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Made with a touch of stretch (yes!) this denim jacket from Roaman’s is a classic.
With a relaxed fit, buttons down the front and at the wrists, stylish topstitching, and functional pockets, this jacket is an outfit go-to for sure. For a touch of style, Roaman’s has added in some slight distressed marks on the front and back of the jacket. No holes, no rips, no frays – just some faded spots for that well-loved feel.
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 44 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
The shearling look is having a moment in 2020 making this Sherpa Trucker denim jacket from Levi’s a must-have.
Lined with sherpa material – faux sheep’s wool – this jacket is perfect for when the days grow colder. A great layer piece that can be styled a number of ways, Levi’s suggests ordering your size for a fitted look or sizing up for a more relaxed vibe.
Fun fact: Levi’s was one of the first design shops to line their denim jackets with sherpa in the 90s – you could say they were the original trendsetters. Now that the biggest fashion statements from that decade are making a comeback, this look is trending once again. Big time.
Made of 100% cotton, there’s no stretch, but this jacket is machine washable.
Available sizes: 1X – 4X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
With a hint of stretch, this plus-size denim jacket from Torrid is comfortable, cute, and flatters women of all shapes and sizes.
Featuring light distressing all over, this jacket is stylish and complements many looks and outfits. A well-loved option from Torrid, known for making trendy and of-the-moment plus size looks, this jacket layers well and is machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Sanctuary denim is a timeless, accessible, and size-inclusive brand, and their Jessa Tie Belt Trucker Jacket is fashionable and figure-flattering.
Featuring a longer design and a waist-defining belt, this jacket has a classic style with its collar neck, four functional pockets, and a button front. This plus-size denim jacket also has some added stretch for a comfortable fit that can be worn all day, and it’s machine washable for easy cleaning and care.
Showcasing an elevated design, this jacket pairs great with all kinds of tops, basic tees, sweaters, and dresses. A great piece that can be styled up or down, this jacket is a wardrobe must-have.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Like the other sherpa-lined Levi’s jacket on this list, this acid-washed number is super trendy.
Designed for an oversized fit, this trucker jacket features a dual closure – zipper and buttons – a removable sherpa color, adjustable button cuffs, adjustable tabs on the lower back for a more customizable fit, and functional pockets.
We’ve already shared this fun fact, but we think it’s worth repeating: Levi’s was one of the first design shops to line their jackets with sherpa in the 90s – pretty cool, huh? Now that the biggest fashion statements from that decade are making a comeback, this look is trending once again. Big time.
Made of 100% cotton, there’s no stretch, but this jacket is machine washable.
Available sizes: 1X – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A denim hoodie?! Oh, yeah!
Known for designing fashionable plus-size clothing that’s on-trend, Roaman’s delivers with this fun twist on a traditional denim jacket. Lightweight with a breezy look and feel, this jacket has a relaxed fit, front zipper closure, elastic hem and cuffs for added comfort, and hood.
Stylish, this jacket is great for many occasions.
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 44 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Woman Within’s stretch-denim jacket is comfortable to wear and an instant wardrobe classic.
Available in a variety of denim shades as well as some painted and printed looks – polka-dots, florals, and camo! – there’s an option for everyone and for every occasion.
The perfect layering piece with that stretch fabric, this jacket also features felled seams, flap pockets, and front button detailing for that classic denim jacket feel.
Woman Within specializes in designing plus-size clothing that’s comfortable, stylish, and makes you feel great. This jacket is well-loved by many reviewers and comes in at a great price point!
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 38 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for a denim jacket that can take you from the office to happy hour in serious style, this denim blazer is made for you.
Managing to be all-business and yet casually cool at the same time, this updated interpretation of a jean jacket from Anne Klein features that classic blazer cut with a classic denim vibe – a winning combination for sure!
Made with tons of stretch for all-day comfort, this jacket has a timeless appeal. Pair with slacks, skirts, or even jeans, this jacket will have you looking and feeling stylish and fashionable.
Available sizes: 14 Plus – 24 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note that his dry clean only.
Roaman’s named this jacket “Statement,” and ladies, it has a lot to say.
With a flattering shape and a classic fit that we know you’ll love, this plus-size denim jacket is styled for the moment. Featuring unique patterns such as black lace (pictured), snake-skin, embroidered florals, and sewn-on pearls, this jacket might not be a classic, but it’s certainly stylish and will have you looking and feeling great.
Known for designing fashionable plus-size clothing that’s on-trend, Roaman’s delivers with this modernized denim jacket.
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 32 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Jessica London specializes in designing plus-size clothing for the office, everyday happenings, and all of life’s special occasions. Classically made and comfortable to wear, all of their pieces are versatile and fashionable, including this denim jacket.
Available in thirteen different shades of denim and patterns – yes, thirteen! – there’s something for everyone including classic indigo hues, black (pictured), animal prints, florals, paisleys, and bright pops of color. Stylish, fashionable, and of-the-moment.
Featuring a relaxed fit, classic seaming details, and practical pockets, this jacket is a fashion must-have!
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 36 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Designed to be your new favorite layering piece, the Riders by Lee Indigo denim jacket is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Featuring lightweight material with a hint of stretch, this jacket is comfortable to wear and pairs well with a number of outfits. With little to no distressing, it’s a true classic with buttons down the front and functional pockets. Definitely an item that can be dressed up or down for wherever life takes you.
Available sizes: 1X – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for something a little different, be sure to check this one out.
A fusion of two of our favorites: trenchcoat style with a denim jacket vibe. This plus-size denim trenchcoat from Roaman’s will have you standing out.
Featuring a waist-defining belt, double-breasted detailing, and the very much on-trend unfinished hem, this coat is flattering, fashionable, and fresh. There’s also a hint of stretch throughout, making it both comfortable to wear and a great transitional coat to layer over sweaters this Autumn.
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 32 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.