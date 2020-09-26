19 Best Plus Size Sweaters You’ll LOVE

Whether you’ve been counting down the days or are just now getting the fall feels, sweater weather is finally here, ladies. Hallelujah! Bring on the crisp mornings, warm apple cider, harvest festivals, and cozy cable knits.
If you’ve been searching for fashionable plus-size sweaters to add to your wardrobe this season, read on. Our list of the best nineteen includes fashion-forward looks, classic cardigans, trendy patterns, and figure-flattering silhouettes. We’re talking about some seriously awesome styles from some seriously awesome brands.
With a variety of looks, vibes, and trends fit for fall, this list has something for everyone.
There’s something about buffalo plaid that you can’t help but love. Perfect for fall and the holidays, this pattern just works this time of year, and Woman Within’s latest fall release will seriously have you workin’ the room.
Cozy, soft, and featuring a tunic length, this pullover plus-size sweater is cute, stylish, and totally on-trend for Autumn. Available in a variety of buffalo plaid colors including the iconic red and black, this sweater is just refined enough for work and just fun enough for the pumpkin patch.
Available sizes: 14 Plus – 40 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Torrid makes some seriously awesome plus-size sweaters and this open-front cardigan is no exception.
Available in a fall-ready brick red, this pointelle knit cardigan is the perfect layering piece that will add some serious style to your outfits. Featuring crochet trim detailing at the wrists and hemline, this versatile sweater is perfect for work or for a day out. Think about pairing with one of your favorite tees and jeans for a fun fall look.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This is a cardigan with a twist and new release, too!
This long sleeve cardigan topper from Kasper just screams “Autumn” with its plaid pattern and warm fall colors. Featuring a stylish buckle at the neckline that’s both functional and decorative, this office-ready – and fun-ready! – plus-size sweater is not only cute but it’s versatile.
Dress it up or dress it down, this sweater is totally on-trend for 2020 and will have you looking fashionable wherever life takes you. Available in a range of plus-sizes, this sweater is made of a cotton blend and is dry clean only.
Available sizes: Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Is it really fall if you’re not rocking an animal print? We think not. This perfectly oversized cardigan from Jessica Simpson is a statement piece and outfit-maker, for sure.
Cozy, cute, and comfortable, this sweater features a shawl neckline, oversized buttons down the front, dolman sleeves, and functional patch pockets. Meant to fit loose, this sweater is giving us major fall feels, ladies.
Almost a coatigan – a coat-cardigan blend – this sweater is long and makes for a great layering piece, perfect for a number of outfits and settings.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Ellos is a Swedish brand that designs modern and effortlessly appealing plus-size clothing with some Scandanavian twists. Perfect for everyday activities, their slightly oversized plus-size sweater is as cute as they come and comfy, too!
Made of 100% cotton, this sweater hits just below the hip for more coverage and a figure-flattering cut. Available in two color patterns, this sweater pairs well with a wide variety of outfits – jeans, leggings, skirts, and so many other things! Definitely a fall-worthy top, ladies!
Available sizes: Small Plus – 5X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for a stylish and fun sweater to wear this season, this one from Torrid is it. Featuring a fair isle design with Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, this sweater might just be the perfect top for October.
Edgy and cozy with an easy to throw-on appeal, this drapey cardigan adds movement to an already flattering look. Think about pairing this with a black v-neck underneath, dark denim, and some killer black ankle booties for a fashionable look fit for fall.
Even if you’re not a fan of the movie – or you’ve never seen in – this sweater is just plain cute and a total statement maker.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Full disclosure: this is a men’s sweater. But, hear us out: Aran Woolen Mills from Ireland has been making some seriously awesome fishermen-inspired sweaters for years, ladies. And, if you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift is kind of bringing the style back, in a very big way.
This classic knit cardigan features a very deep v-neck and is a wardrobe staple for fall and winter. Available in two colors (charcoal and cream), it features gorgeous buttons, pockets, and a hand-crafted feel we know you’ll love.
If you’re going to take a chance on a men’s sweater, make it this one. Just be mindful of the sizing as men’s sizing does run large.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large
Every woman needs a cardigan. It’s just one of those wardrobe essentials that never goes out of style. And, ladies, if you’re looking for a good one, this cable-knit rendition from Woman Within brings some serious style to life.
Featuring a range of bold colors that make for great layering pieces this fall, this sweater is made of soft cotton to keep you warm and cozy as the weather turns. With a crewneck design, this sweater is as classic as they come, and classy, too. Able to dress up or down, this is a wardrobe must-have this season.
Available sizes: 14 Plus – 44 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Effortless, elegant, and completely versatile, this open-front cardigan from Nic + Zoe just dropped and we’re loving it.
Featuring a knit black and white pattern, this sweater can be dressed up or down making it a necessary addition to anyone’s closet. Intentionally drapey, this sweater is figure-flattering on women of all shapes and sizes.
Available sizes: 1X – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
The Wilder pleat sweater from Jessica Simpson is a total dream. Featuring a feminine cut in a variety of romantic colors, this sweater and its belled sleeves is meant to fit loose all over for a flowy look.
Available in a variety of plus-sizes, Jessica Simpson believes that all body types need to be celebrated without sacrificing comfort or style. This sweater hits the mark.
Made of a lightweight fabric for an all-seasons style, this seemingly simple sweater is timeless and versatile, perfect for work, and for all of life’s activities. Think about pairing with jeans and boots this fall and glamming it up with some killer gold jewelry.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
First of all: this sweater is cute. Second of all: it’s totally stylish.
This mixed-pattern pullover plus-size sweater from Chaps has that “throw on and go” vibe and we’re here for it. Perfectly cozy, this is a great transitional piece when the days grow colder. Featuring a cowl neck with an adjustable self-tie, this sweater is uber-comfortable and just timeless enough to wear year-after-year. Available in a cool navy and white pattern, this sweater fits Chaps’ company motto: to live the American dream in spirited style.
Available sizes: 0X – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Back and better than ever, the argyle pattern is so 2020. Ellos, a Swedish brand that designs modern plus-size clothing with some Scandanavian twists, has modernized the traditional argyle sweater with this chunky stitch iteration.
Available in two trendy color palettes, this plus-size sweater is sure to brighten up your preppy look this fall. Pair with plaid pants (pictured) or some darker denim for a chic look fit for the office, video conference calls, or the pumpkin patch.
Available sizes: 10 Plus to 28 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This open-front cardigan from Lands End is the definition of chic versatility.
Featuring a collar and a drapey fit, this sweater is designed to be figure-flattering on women of all shapes and sizes. Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, this sweater is also available in plus-sizes making it a perfect pick for fall. Oh, and it has pockets, too. We love pockets.
Made of 100% cotton for added comfort, this sweater is more lightweight than some of the other selections on our list, but it’s a great transitional layering piece.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
We’ve featured a few Ellos sweaters on our list of the best plus-size sweaters for a reason: they’re cute, affordable, and perfect for fall.
This Nordic-inspired pattern adorns this après-chic sweater, perfect for your adventures this Autumn and Winter. Featuring an a-line silhouette, ballet neckline, and rolled edge bell sleeves – super cute, by the way! – this sweater is casual, comfortable, and figure-flattering.
Ellos is a Swedish brand known for making modern and effortless plus-size clothing that reflects the Scandinavian lifestyle. This sweater hits the mark.
Available sizes: 10 Plus – 36 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Alright, technically this is called a “sweatshirt” but this isn’t just a sweatshirt, ladies. This is a top with serious style.
Super-comfy and featuring a not-at-all bulky hood, this textured thermal from Woman Within will keep you warm as the weather turns. Featuring an uber-cool lace-up front for a fun accent and a tunic length, this top is available in a variety of fall-ready colors and a range of plus-sizes.
Available sizes: 14 Plus to 40 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
The Drop is all about of-the-moment styles with international inspiration coming from key partnerships with influencers. This cardigan is no exception.
Made of a cotton, viscose, nylon, and cashmere blend, this sweater is comfortable to wear making it a go-to part of your wardrobe. Featuring oversized buttons down the front, this sweater has a boxy fit, hitting right at the hips. Available in a variety of colors, this piece is easy to dress up or style casually, and just versatile and timeless enough for all seasons.
Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
With a slight patchwork-block design, this plus-size cardigan from Calvin Klein is incredibly classy and yet casually cool at the same time. The perfect layering piece for fall, this sweater can be dressed up or down.
Featuring an open-front design with stylish piping along the edges and in the block design, this sweater is intentionally loose for a flowy, figure-flattering, and comfortable fit.
Available sizes: 1X – 2X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This lightweight wardrobe must-have from Amazon Essentials is made for all seasons.
A great layering piece for fall, this sweater features a pullover style, crewneck, and elastic ribbing at the cuffs, hem, and neckline for an extra comfortable fit.
Available in a variety of timeless and all-season colors, this plus-size sweater is machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: 1X – 6X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This dreamy knit cardigan from Woman Within is a lovely plus-size top layer. Soft, comfortable with a “throw on and go” vibe, this sweater is figure-flattering and available in a variety of colors.
Perfect for any outfit and any occasion, this tunic-length top is a wardrobe staple, for sure.
Known for creating fashionable plus-size clothing designed for the moment, Woman Within delivers with this sweater.
Available sizes: 14 Plus – 44 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.