19 Best Plus Size Sweaters You’ll LOVE

Whether you’ve been counting down the days or are just now getting the fall feels, sweater weather is finally here, ladies. Hallelujah! Bring on the crisp mornings, warm apple cider, harvest festivals, and cozy cable knits.

If you’ve been searching for fashionable plus-size sweaters to add to your wardrobe this season, read on. Our list of the best nineteen includes fashion-forward looks, classic cardigans, trendy patterns, and figure-flattering silhouettes. We’re talking about some seriously awesome styles from some seriously awesome brands.

With a variety of looks, vibes, and trends fit for fall, this list has something for everyone.