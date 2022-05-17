21 Best Men’s Sport Watches: The Ultimate List

Whether you’re playing a round of golf or going for a run you need a watch that is durable and fashionable. Make sure you invest in a timepiece that reflects your own personal style, meets your needs, and is on our ultimate list of the best men’s sports watches for your money.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Garmin is most well-known for their GPS systems for your car, but they also make some of the sexiest and most useful watches on the planet. This Garmin Forerunner runner’s watch is the perfect watch to take with you on a run. The great news is that it is fashionable enough to wear all day long no matter what the occasion. You can wear this watch to work, to work out or to hang out. There isn’t an event that this watch won’t be a welcome part of your wardrobe.
The watch has a built-in GPS to track distance, speed and where you are. While most GPS watches need to be utilized in wide-open spaces this watch can be used in the woods and under heavy tree cover. The watch is compatible with most cell phones and can do most things that your phone can do. It is complete with Smart connectivity auto uploads, smart notifications, live track, music controls, and automatic SW updates.
The watch looks great in the featured color, black, but is also available in three other colors including White, Frost blue, and Limelight green.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are going to invest in a piece of technology that also needs to be fashionable then Apple should be seriously considered. This Series 5 Apple Watch is not only sleek and sexy but has a ton of useful tech for the novice athlete or the pro that dedicates their lives to working on their physical fitness. This is definitely one of the most popular sports watches in the market because of it’s design and capabilities. It also looks good with all kinds of outfits from casual jeans and a tee to your workout clothing to a formal outfit with suit and tie.
This is the larger of the two versions of this watch at 44mm. If you are looking for a smaller version then there is a 40mm version available that is just as cool but made to fit a smaller wrist. Both sizes feature a GPS, always on retina display and a 30% larger screen than it’s competitors. The watch is swim-proof, comes with the ECG app and for the runner and health nut has electrical and optical heart sensors as well as a built-in compass.
The featured color is Silver Aluminum with a white sport band but there are also two other available colors. The watch also comes in Gold Aluminum with Pink Sand Sport Band and Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band. You can buy the watches as-is or include the Applecare bundle. If you want a little more protection, there are a number of warranties and protection plans available as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fossil has been a leader in the watch game for decades and it makes sense that they would make a great looking and incredibly durable smartwatch like this one. One of the biggest gripes about smartwatches is battery life. This watch has a 24-hour battery life plus 2 days in low power mode. There is a charger that comes with the watch that will charge the watch to 80% in less than an hour. Perfect for golfing, running or working out, this watch will match nicely with whatever you wear.
The watch has an aluminum case and silicone band for comfort and is actually 40% lighter than comparable watches. This watch can receive smartphone notifications and app alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, download third-party apps and you can customize your watch face. It features touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness tracker, microphone, music storage & controls, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, and wireless syncing.
The watch is available in smoke/black which is the featured color. It is also available in four other great colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for something a bit more formal but still tough enough to play in then this Seiko gold and silver sports watch is going to be a great selection for you. This watch is the perfect golfing and tennis watch with enough class to pair with a three-piece suit, shirt, and tie. Seiko is well-known for their commitment to detail and designs so it should be no surprise that they were able to design a super classy watch that is still tough enough to have some fun in.
The case diameter on this watch is 43mm while the bandwidth is a slender 19mm. Once the watch has been fully charged there is a 10-month power reserve so really you only need to charge it a little less than once a year. The stainless steel band is slim which draws the eye a bit closer to the dial and face of this beautiful timepiece. The watch is water-resistant to 100m which makes it okay to swim with and to bathe with but shouldn’t be used for deep-sea diving. This watch is a perfect investment to the guy that needs a watch he can wear every day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re into outdoor pursuits, hiking, climbing, fishing, hunting or camping then this Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch is going to be right up your alley. This watch is tough and rugged and as durable as you need it to be when getting your hands dirty outdoors. It goes from work to play seamlessly and is a great addition to any guy’s wardrobe. You can certainly wear this watch with your work clothes whether you work on a ranch doing chores all day or work in an office taking meetings and conference calls all day.
The watch is constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance up to 100 meters. A great watch to work out with because it monitors your estimated heart rate, activity, and stress. It is also a techy watch that will keep you connected with smart notifications and automatic data uploads so you always have the newest technology within the watch. The battery life will last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, and up to 40 hours in Ultratrac battery saver mode.
The watch is available in the featured color (graphite) but also comes in 7 other colors from tactical tan to Lakeside blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fitbit smartwatch revolutionized the smartwatch game. The tech in these watches is second to none and is actually quite impressive. This watch can do so much and is designed for athletes so they can better help themselves stay in shape and break their own personal records. This is the kind of watch that is sleek and sexy enough to go with anything you own and intelligent enough to change your life for the better.
This watch comes with tons of tech built-in. Voice commands with Alexa. A heart monitor, step monitor, it can tell your body’s temperature the temp outside the weather, it syncs with your phone, it has Bluetooth. This thing is the smartest watch you will ever own. You can sync your Spotify and Pandora to the watch. Based on your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness, Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality each night; Also track your time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and get personal insights.
Get the watch in the featured edition or a Special Edition that has a super cool band and slick look. This watch also comes in a few other colors that are incredibly stylish. Make sure you check out the warranty options that you can pair with your new Fitbit Versa 2 watch!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Citizen makes a great looking watch as you can tell from the featured image. They are known for their quality as well as their watch’s longevity and durability. These watches last a long time and can take a beating no matter what kind of activities you enjoy. This is the perfect watch to wear to the office with a nice vest and some slacks or the kind of watch you can wear with your best adventuring outfit while trekking through the woods. Whatever you wear with the watch you will definitely look good and the watch will only add to your outfit.
This watch is a standard sized watch, not oversized like most sports watches. The case diameter is 39.4 millimeters while the bandwidth is 21 millimeters. The watch features a blue dial color but this watch is also available with a black dial face and army green canvas band. The watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters so it is good for swimming and some shallow diving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a watch for working out or running then you need a watch that is high tech and durable. This watch from Letsfit is a great option for the guy that runs every day or tries to hit the gym as much as possible. You want to be able to track your fitness and health as accurately as possible and this watch will certainly do that for you. While you want the watch for function, you need the watch to look good on you. If you workout in sweats and a tee and hoodie this watch will pair perfectly. You could also wear this sleek watch to work and it won’t take away from your outfit at all.
This smartwatch comes complete with a fitness tracker, heart rate monitor, sp02 monitor, step counter, sleep, and swim tracker, and is compatible with iPhones and Android smartphones. The GPS chip will track your location as well as the routes that you take when you walk and run. The battery life is long and is fast charging so you won’t miss a day or exercise. The watch also includes Smart Notifications & weather forecasts. You can receive notifications of calls, texts, and SNS directly to your smart bracelet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Casio is a juggernaut in the digital watch game. Their expertise in the field has lead to a lot of other watch companies and manufacturers making similarly style watches but there is just something about the original. This watch is perfect for the outdoorsy guy. If you like to climb or camp, hike or bike, hunt or fish then this is a great selection for you. This watch is as durable as it is attractive and is made to handle anything that you can put it through.
This watch features a shock-resistant sports watch with a gold-tone case clamp featuring LED backlight. A textured resin band with buckle closure for fit and comfort. The watch also features an automatic light switch, hourly time signal, countdown timer, world time, daylight saving on/off, 5 daily alarms. The watch is water-resistant up to 200m which is suitable for professional marine activity and serious surface water sports. You never have to take this watch off. It is available in the featured color as well as an all-black with red trim that looks really sharp too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This piece from Fossil is one of the sexiest watches you will ever see. If you are a fan of black on black with a textured look then this watch is an absolute home run for you. This is the kind of watch that you put on and never want to take off. It will clearly pair with both formal and casual attire. If you can pair this watch with a black belt, black shoes or a black-tie then you have put together the perfect outfit.
The 50mm case diameter is a little larger than most, but for good reason. This watch needs to be seen so the folks at Fossil made it larger than it’s competition. The bandwidth is 24mm which is pretty standard for a watch like this. Now, this watch is sporty enough to play some golf while wearing or even a game of tennis. The watch is water-resistant up to 165 feet which means you can wear it in the bathtub, in the shower or in the pool for short periods of time. If you aren’t sold on the all-black watch, there are some other color choices. There is a gunmetal color scheme. There is also a brown leather option. There are also three other color choices that are great looking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are in the market for a sports watch that has that futuristic look to it then this is definitely going to speak to you stylistically. This smartwatch is perfect for working out, running, climbing and even swimming. This watch can do a bit of everything and is super stylish so you can wear it with anything. Don’t be afraid to try new things with this watch just to see how much it can do. And by all means, wear it to formal and super casual events because it will work with everything in your wardrobe.
This watch is specifically designed for professional athletes. From Olympians to NBA, MLB, NHL, and other athletes this is the perfect watch to help you up your game. It features three predefined battery modes – Performance, Endurance, and Ultra – delivers from 25 hours to up to 120 hours* of recording time with GPS tracking on. Pair Suunto 9 with the new Suunto app to track all your adventures, as well as follow your long term trends, including daily activity and sleep. Easily share your greatest achievements and connect with others in the app community.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is no doubt that the Invicta watch brand makes some of the coolest and most fashionable watches on the planet. Their designs are timeless (pun intended) and are made to last. When you invest in an Invicta watch you aren’t just investing in what the watch can do, you are investing in what the watch will pair well with. You can definitely wear your most formal outfits with this watch but it is laid back enough to wear casual clothing with as well. This is an everyday watch without a doubt.
The case diameter to this watch is 50 millimeters while the bandwidth is around 25 millimeters. The watch weighs about 6.5 ounces so it won’t be heavy on your wrist and is water-resistant up to 330 feet so you can swim, shower and do some diving with this watch without worry. The watch looks great in the featured black and gold but it is also available in two other great colors. There is an all-black model as well as a silver-blue and gold look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The color scheme of this Tommy Hilfiger sports watch is really something else. The classic Tommy colors of blue, white and red are in full effect in the design to this timepiece and since it has a ton of blue and white, it will go with everything you own in your wardrobe. This watch was made for the driving range, playing 18 or 36 holes or a quick game of tennis. It is durable enough to wear every single day and should be worn as much as possible because of its style alone.
It has a case diameter of 46mm while the bandwidth is 22mm. It features a super comfortable silicone strap so it is pretty durable and the durable mineral crystals on the watch face will keep it from getting scratched or damaged so it should last you a long time. Water-resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing. Really the only time you should take this watch off is in the shower or the pool, otherwise, this is your new everyday watch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a classic design from watchmaker Fossil. The leather band with the stainless steel dial and blue face provides for a great contrast between all the colors and will actually allow you to pair this watch with a ton of different outfits. This is the kind of watch you can really wear with anything and is tough enough to wear on hiking or camping trips as well as at the driving range.
With a 44mm case diameter and a 22mm bandwidth, this is a standard sized watch. The featured watch features a round blue plated stainless steel case with a silver top ring; blue dial and Roman numerals. This is a multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes and seconds; timer; 24 hour. Water-resistant up to 165 feet which make it perfect for swimming and showering but not serious diving. If you don’t like the featured color scheme there is great news. This watch comes in 16 color schemes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you think of luxury cars the name BMW should come to mind. The German carmaker brought its classic lines and beautiful design to the sports watch game when they put together this amazing timepiece. The watch sports the classic BMW logo which is actually white propellors spinning round a blue sky because BMW got its start making jet and airplane engines. The logo stuck and is now one of the most popular and well-known logos on the planet.
This is one of those watches that you wear with short sleeves just so that you can show it off. The watch features a polished bezel, tachymeter, and a blue face, as well as a date display, illuminated display, and of course the BMW logo. The expanding strap in brushed stainless steel features a hidden butterfly clasp and goes perfectly with the stainless steel case the watch comes in. The watch is a bit heavier than most sports watches weighing just over a pound. The watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters so it is fine to go in the pool or some moderate diving with you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you need a watch that is as tough as you are and can take the beating that you put on your outdoor gear then this is the perfect watch for you. This watch is a beast, meant to be used for climbing, hiking, trekking, and any other outdoor pursuits. The watch is a perfect fit for some cargo shorts and a summer vest while backpacking up your favorite mountain. You are going to enjoy a lot of time outside with this watch and it will last longer than you will.
This watch runs on solar power so no need to constantly change the battery. It also has a digital compass, altimeter, altimeter Memory, barometer, thermometer and is rated to run in temps as low as 14 degrees F. Full Auto EL Backlight with Afterglow, 5 Independent Daily alarms, Hourly time signal, World Time, 1/100 second stopwatch. The watch is also rated to be 200m water resistant which means you can dive and swim with this watch and not harm it one bit. This is one of the toughest watches in the game and will make for a great everyday watch should you choose to be outside all the time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While Seiko makes some of the most detail-oriented watches in the world they also make some of the most simple, yet beautiful watches for the guy that doesn’t want something with too much flash. This is a great watch to wear casually and while it isn’t extremely formal, you could definitely get away with wearing it in a business casual setting. The black and blue are perfect together. The big face and large numbers only add to the looks of this watch.
With a 43mm case diameter and a 25mm bandwidth, this watch won’t weigh heavy on your wrist. The nylon band is super comfortable and lightweight and pairs perfectly with blue, black and white. The watch is water-resistant up to 330 feet so you can bathe and swim with this watch on and won’t have to worry about it getting ruined. The stainless steel case also features a Hardlex dial window that won’t scratch or crack with wear and tear. This watch also comes with a 3-year warranty from Seiko.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Timex is a trusted and true name in the timepiece game. This watch is as tough as it looks and will do everything you need it to while you are conquering the outdoors. You can really do anything with this watch and know that it will last, the battery will last and the watch won’t get damaged just because you like to trek around and get into some serious adventures. While this isn’t the best watch to pair with your shirt and tie, this is a great watch for casual to business casual affairs.
This watch has an adjustable black resin strap that measures 16mm and fits up to an 8-inch wrist circumference This watch also features a 100-hour chronograph and 24-hour countdown timer. It has 3 vibrating and audible daily weekday and/or weekend alarms. It is shock-resistant, water-resistant to 100m or 330ft which is suitable for snorkeling and swimming but not for diving. Basically, if you are an outdoorsy guy or work all day with your hands, this watch is the perfect watch for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is another beast of a watch from watch king Casio. The Pro Trek series of watch is made for the adventurous guy that likes to spend his time in the woods, on the water or up on a mountain. If you are a skier or snowboarder, hiker, hunter or fisherman then you are going to love this watch. You can rest assured that this watch can take the punishment that your body will while completing your adventures. This is also a great watch for the super athlete, the tri-athlete or Spartan racer that needs a durable and versatile watch.
This watch features Quad Sensor technology (Thermometer, Altimeter/Barometer, Digital compass, Step counter), Smartphone Link (Bluetooth Connection Compatible with IOS and Android Smartphones), and an Activity Tracker. It also has World time, 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signal, Full auto-calendar that goes until the year 2099. There is a two-year battery life and this watch comes in two colors, the featured color as well as a great looking Blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is one of the most unique watches you will ever see. If you are the kind of guy that likes to stand out from the crowd and wear different things then this watch is going to fit your specific style perfectly. This watch from Wryst is not only badass but super tough too. It is a sports watch and has beautiful lines like a formal watch that you would wear to a wedding or to the office. The color scheme is unlike most comparable watches and is easy to pair with whatever you decide to wear for the day.
This watch is specifically designed for outdoor sports of all kinds. The face is a sapphire crystal with AR coating to prevent cracks, chips, and scratches. It is a Swiss-made limited edition watch made of 99 individual pieces that are put together to make one hell of a sexy watch. The bands are made from top quality silicone for comfort and performance. It is also the perfect watch to dive and swim with as it is water-resistant up to 200 meters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The color scheme on this watch from premie timepiece maker Tissot is absolutely amazing. The red and white and black and silver really all mesh well together and make for a watch that you could wear anywhere. This is a great golf watch but can be a watch that you can rock at the office, at the driving range, on a camping trip or anywhere that you really want to show it off. If you want something that is going to stand out then this watch will certainly do the trick.
This watch features a beautiful 45 mm stainless steel case with an antireflective-sapphire dial window so the sun won’t reflect off of it when you’re sailing or on the golf course. The rubberband featuring fold-over-clasp-with-push-button band is super soft, super comfortable and will fit perfectly on your wrist no matter the size. The watch also features a textured black bezel, multi-function dial, magnified date window, and logo-embossed strap. It is water-resistant up to 100 meters so you can swim and bathe while wearing it.