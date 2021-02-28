Spring Fashion for Men 2021: The Ultimate List

The Spring season is a pivotal point in the year for men’s clothing. In most areas, men get to start shedding those heavy winter coats and boots and start wearing lighter, brighter clothing and colors. This year is no different. With everything going on in the world, a change in wardrobe can do wonders to get men out of that winter funk. This list is full of great Spring fashion ideas for every kind of man.
The fleece vest is one of those articles of men’s clothing that you can really get a lot of use out of. While they are perfect for spring you can also wear them in winter and fall when the temps are a bit colder than in the summer months. Patagonia is a name that you should be familiar with as the brand has been around for almost 50 years. Designed to survive any type of climate the Patagonia brand is great especially for those guys that love to be outdoors. A great companion for hiking and trekking through the woods, the vest can also be worn casually when you aren’t adventuring.
This fleece vest is not too hot and not too cold, it will keep your body temp right where you want it and can be stowed away in a backpack or sling bag when you aren’t wearing it. The brand makes durable clothing that is also incredibly fashionable. This vest comes in a number of sizes for bigger and smaller guys. It is also available in a bunch of different colors so you can buy two or three vests and rotate them as you see fit.
When the snow and ice start to thaw more and more men throw on some fresh kicks and hit the pavement to lose that winter weight. If you are looking for a slick pair of running shoes that are as cool as they are lightweight and durable then the Flyknit by Nike is a great choice. These zero-drop shoes are a minimalist approach to jogging, running, or just taking the dog out for a walk, these shoes are going to give you the peace of mind that your knees, back, and feet are going to feel great afterwards.
The updated version of this shoe makes it more durable, lighter and stronger than previous models. The Nike brand is great at keeping up with the times and staying relevant. This shoe is further proof of that fact. While these shoes look amazing in black on black as you can see in the featured image, there are three other really cool colors available. You can add one or multiple pairs to your collection.
The Chino pant has been a staple in men’s fashion for decades and while its popularity died down a bit in the 80s and 90s the 2000s have been very good to this semi-formal and semi-casual style. The straight fit chino pant by IZOD is comfortable and durable and the perfect pair of pants to ring in the spring season. Spring is all about bright colors and changing things up a bit. So toss your jeans aside and rock your new chinos with pride this spring season.
These chinos will go great with a pair of dress shoes or a pair of sneakers. I wouldn’t recommend boots unless they are a Chelsea or chukka style. The great thing about these colorful chinos is that you can wear them through spring and right into summer and they are great for the temperature drops you typically see when the sun starts to go down from March to June. Another great reason to check these pants out is that they come in a ton of sizes for regular and big and tall guys and the color choices are spectacular.
Any guy can tell you that once spring hits it is officially hoodie weather. As a fellow hoodie fan, I look forward to the day when I can walk out my front door wearing nothing but a pair of jeans or khakis and a hoodie. When it comes to hoodies, Burton is one of the best brands out there right now. They have some seriously stylish gear and all their stuff is tested to be comfortable, durable, and will definitely keep you warm when the wind picks up and the weather takes a turn for the worst.
Being from Vermont I am a huge fan of the Burton brand. I grew up going to their annual summer sale and spent a lot of time shredding the slopes in their gear. This amazing hoodie from the Burton brand is a great way to celebrate that spring is here. It comes in three amazing colors and comes in sizes that are a good fit for smaller and bigger guys. Make sure you check this hoodie out in all three available colors to get the one that fits your unique style, or, buy all three and give yourself some options once spring hits.
A great pair of shades can last a lifetime and really make or break an outfit. I have seen guys with a great outfit but a terrible pair of shades and it just doesn’t look right. On the other hand, I’ve seen dudes wearing a white tee and jeans that had a dope pair of sunglasses and it looked really good. If you are a sunglasses wearer you are going to love these shades. They are big enough to cover your eyes but won’t take over your face in the process. They have a stripe of orange/red on the arms that adds a nice pop of color without being overwhelming.
Smith makes a great pair of shades that are durable and stylish without breaking the bank. The worst feeling in the world is spending an arm and a leg on a pair of new sunglasses and then sitting on them or dropping them and watching your hard-earned money shatter into pieces. Another great feature, if you should break these, they are backed by a lifetime warranty. The lenses are designed to enhance, not hinder, vision and colors. You are going to love these shades so much you will wear them year-round!
With everything going on in the world it is necessary to have a good quality face mask and these are great to have around. They are stylish, they are elastic so they are comfortable and you can move them around your neck and pull them up over your face and nose easily. I actually bought these very face masks for coaching and playing baseball and they work great. I am a big fan of being able to show my personal style with the clothes I wear and these masks are perfect for showing your unique style. There are 15 different color patterns and styles and they all come in a handy 6 pack so you can wear a new one almost every day and just throw them in the wash when you are done.
When the weather starts to warm up you can ditch the long sleeves for something a bit more comfortable. I love being able to walk around in a tee-shirt feeling the sun on my skin and a nice breeze. If you are the kind of guy that gets down in the dumps during the winter freeze then a dope tee-shirt can really bring you back to life. This colorful offering from Marmot is a great way to go. Graphic tees are super popular because a guy can really show his unique taste and style in whatever graphic is on the front of that shirt.
With the sun setting over the mountains this shirt is a great addition to any spring wardrobe. You are going to love rocking this shirt and adding some much-needed color to your repertoire. The shirt is lightweight, it is airy and it is super easy to clean. Just toss this in with the rest of your laundry and air dry and this shirt will stay in great condition the entire time you own it. If you love the look of this shirt, you should check it out in the other colors that it comes in. I keep saying that bright colors are a good indicator of a solid spring wardrobe.
Hiking boots are one of the most popular purchases in the run-up to spring. People are getting ready to hit the woods and their favorite trails more frequently than they did in the winter and the right pair of hiking boots can make all the difference when it comes to making it up to your favorite mountain. While comfort and durability are the most important things to consider when purchasing your next pair of boots, style is also something to think about. Luckily we have put together this list and have included one of the coolest looking pair of hiking boots on the planet.
The Danner brand makes one hell of a tough boot. They are weatherized so that the moisture from rain and melting snow doesn’t get inside the boot and they are also built to last. Where most boots will drench your feet in sweat these boots actually breathe quite well so you can count on being comfortable during your ascent and descent. The featured color on these boots is pretty awesome, but there are a couple of other options you can consider when you make your purchase.
It is no secret that the trucker hat has made an astonishing comeback in the men’s fashion world. Stars like Ashton Kutcher and the guys from Jackass have definitely fueled the popularity of the trucker hat, but it isn’t all because of celebs that these hats are fashionable again. The fit, the look, and the overall style are something that guys love to wear. While fitted hats are still popular, guys love the snapback, adjustable fit of a trucker hat because it gives them options when it comes to how they wear them.
The better the weather is the more time you should be spending outside enjoying that sunshine. Keeping the sun out of your eyes is key to enjoying yourself when you leave the house. If you are gonna rock a trucker hat it might as well be a dope hat and with the artistry on this hat, you will be wearing the coolest hat out of all your friends. This hat comes in two different colors, I recommend getting them both so you can mix it up.
With spring sun and warmth also comes rain and some dreary days. It is better than you are prepared for those days with a stylish and durable rain jacket than be unprepared to deal with being cold and wet. Helly Hansen makes an awesome jacket that is bright and colorful and tough enough to handle monsoon-type weather. The Helly Hansen brand takes a lot of pride in the clothing that they make and from personal experience they make a jacket that will last you for years if you take care of it.
Sometimes in the spring, it can be super warm when those showers hit so you want to be protected without suffering in the sweltering heat. Luckily for you, this rain jacket comes with zippered underarm vents that will help keep you cool while also keeping you dry. The jacket looks great in alert red, the featured color, but it also comes in standard black which is always a fan favorite. And even though the jacket comes in black, it won’t absorb the heat as most black clothing does.
Under Armour is a brand that you have most likely heard of as its popularity has grown considerably in the past 20 years. Typically you will see the famous UA logo on the back of an athletes uniform but on this list, the Under Armour brand has put together a great pair of stretch cargo pants. These aren’t your grandfather’s pair of pants, these cargo pants have the elasticity to them that make them more comfortable, more durable and more stylish than anything you have ever seen before.
As I have stated before in this list, spring is the time when people start to become more adventurous. They hike, they bike, they camp and they kayak more than they did in the colder temps. These are the perfect pants for the outdoorsman in all of us. They come in a ton of sizes for regular-sized fellas and they also come in multiple colors so you can buy more than one pair and keep a spare in your bag or in your car. Make sure you check out all the sizes so you don’t get something too small or too big.
A light hoodie can make all the difference when you are out and about during the spring months. It might be warm enough to go in just a tee-shirt during the day but when the sun starts to set and the temperature drops you are going to want a light hoodie like this awesome offering from The North Face. It is a tri-blend hoodie so it is textured in a way that a normal hoodie isn’t. That texture adds a bit of depth to the look of the hoodie and makes for a really awesome fashion statement.
The hoodie is a mix of polyester, cotton, and rayon with a totally relaxed fit, which you can see from the featured image. The polyester makes it durable, the cotton makes it comfy and cozy and the rayon helps with stretch and durability. The relaxed fit is in line with the popular look these days steering away from the skinny jeans fad and more towards a looser fit. There are a bunch of sizes that should fit most guys and two colors, both of which are great.
While a watch isn’t typically the first thing you put on when getting dressed it is one of the first things people notice when they look at you. The shinier the watch is the more attention it draws. Other attributes that draw the eye to a watch are colors and uniqueness. This watch, while not shiny, has a great color combination and is rugged and masculine, and definitely an eye-catcher. It is the perfect watch for a guy that goes from the office to his favorite hiking or fishing spot and has all the flair that any adventurer could ever want.
The brand is well known and the style is pretty popular but the most important thing about this watch is that you can wear it year-round and during any activity. It has that very popular “military chic” look that is sweeping fashion weeks and stores all over the world. The faded, almost retro leather band is durable and comfortable on any wrist and the face is easy to read and can take a beating. Even though it may be the last thing that you put on before leaving the house it is a last but not least article of clothing.
These New Balance kicks sure are pretty. In a totally masculine way. From experience, I can tell you that New Balance sneakers will last a lifetime if you take care of them. I bought a pair of New Balance shoes in college that I still wear to this day. If you are looking for a sharp pair of kicks to chill in, walk around in and even run in, then these are a great selection. They have all the style you could want and are insanely supportive too. They are considered a zero-drop sneaker because of the straight line in the sole but they are textured at the bottom for better grip as well.
The New Balance brand knows sneakers. They make shoes for marathon runners as well as Iron Man competitors and triathletes. But don’t worry, even if you aren’t an everyday runner and are laxer with your running schedule these kicks will serve their purpose. You can run 5 miles in them during the day and wear them out dancing at night. They come in all the regular sizes and are also available in two different colors that are extremely cool, you will love them in either color.
Looking for a great new vest to rock once spring hits? This vest from the brand Stoic is a perfect addition to any wardrobe and you don’t need to be an outdoorsman to wear it either. The two-tone look is super in right now and will be for a while so no worries about this vest going out of style once you take it out of the box. Like I keep saying, bright colors are key for spring fashion and the mix of orange and tan in this vest are amazing and will pair easily with any pair of pants and kicks.
The vest is somewhat puffy, but not like winter vests. It is insulated but not so much that when the temperature hits 60+ degrees that you are going to fry while wearing it. It’s a great vest to take with you for when things get cold out once the sun goes down and the number of outfits you can put together with this vest is insane. It does come in multiple sizes and is also available in multiple colors if you are looking for something a little more neutral than this.
There are a lot of people out there that don’t think socks can make a major fashion statement. Those folks are wrong. Have you ever been at the office and maybe you’re in a meeting with a bunch of people and a guy sits down, his pant legs come up a bit on his leg and he is wearing amazingly cool socks? It is the first thing you notice and you can’t keep your eyes off of them. Socks are a major fashion statement if you wear them right.
These dope socks will up your fashion game quite a bit even if people don’t see them all the time. They are thin but still have enough cushion to matter. They have a great design that makes you think of a warmer climate and you can totally wear them with pants or shorts. Rock these socks every chance you get and be the talk of the office every time you take a seat.
The shirt that looks like a jacket or jacket that looks like a shirt is super popular right now and for good reason. This is actually a shirt but is thicker so it works as a jacket too. The lines on this Burton offering are so sleek and so sexy, you are going to love wearing it. You can wear it almost all year round although I would recommend keeping it on the hanger or coat rack when the temperature hits 75 or hotter. It’s great for getting in some later season skiing or snowboarding and is a great fit for date night with the right dark jeans and light shoes.
The shirt is made of cotton, nylon, and fleece so it will keep you warm in colder weather but won’t get too hot should temperatures reach the 60s. It has a great olive color to it and comes in a bunch of sizes to fit nearly any man. The closure is zippered and buttoned and the mix of materials previously mentioned is an amazing combo for durability style and comfort.
What kind of pants could be more perfect for the changing temperatures of spring than convertible pants? When you buy a pair of these pants you are literally getting a two-for-one deal. You are getting a pair of durable and comfy pants as well as a pair of durable and comfy shorts. When it’s 70 degrees during the day you can rock the shorts and when the sun hits the horizon and a chill hits your legs you can zip them up and rock your pants. Either way, these pants are going to come in handy.
Columbia makes some really great clothing that is tested in the harshest conditions on the planet. There is little doubt that these pants were made as a prototype and worn by adventurers in sub-zero temps as well as scorching heat and since they passed the rigorous tests they are now available for purchase. They come in 9 different colors so you can buy multiple pairs and really fill out your wardrobe with little effort. They also come with a belt that is as durable as the pants/shorts.
Tee-shirts are hugely popular because they are relatively inexpensive, they have tons of cool graphics and features, and can be worn with everything from a hoodie to a sports coat. This tee has a special flair to it because it is also tie-dyed and because of several fashion shows in 2019/2020, the tie-dye look is on a serious uptick. While this isn’t the classic tie-dye with 10 different colors, the subtle look of the tie-dye job is actually really aesthetically appealing.
Sticking with the bright colors theme of spring 2021, this shirt will move right to the front of the line as one of your favorite articles of clothing that you own. It is lightweight, it is long enough to sit well below your waist but not so long that it looks like a dress and it has so much flair. The shirt is available in multiple sizes from small to XL and is also available in two different colors. I recommend getting both colors so you have more flexibility to your wardrobe. You are going to love wearing this shirt to the beach, to parties and when you can hang with your friends again.
I know we have covered sneakers and hiking boots already in this list but every guy should have a solid pair of boots that he can wear in winter and summer climates. These solid boots from Nike are a year-round boot and are so slick and so sexy you are going to build outfits around them. They are crazy durable made from imported leather and a thick rubber sole, you can rock these in snow, sleet, slush, rain, mud, and rest assured that they will still look fresh. Nike is a trusted name and they hit a home run when they designed these boots.
There are a bunch of sizing options and Nikes typically run a little big and wide so they will fit most men’s feet, wide or narrow. Depending on the pants you choose you can wear these with khakis, sweats, and jeans. You could even push them towards a business casual look too. If you aren’t really digging the shiny black “noir” finish, there are two other colors that you can snag these in. The classic tan that looks good on most boots and a flat black that is also really sharp. Check out the color and sizing options right here and add your favorite to your shoe and boot collection.
This jacket from Levi’s is outstanding. It has a vintage vibe and is perfect for spring weather. It’s not too heavy and not too light and is so stylish you are going to want to wear it all the time. The leather is actually faux leather but that doesn’t take away from the look or durability of the piece. It has a bit of shearling on the interior so it’s soft and will definitely keep the wind off of you when it gets a bit chilly outside. Perhaps the best part about this jacket is that you can wear it with a shirt and tie or wear it as casually as possible.
It is available in a ton of sizes from regular to big and tall so there should be something for every kind of sized guy out there. If you are looking for color choices or aren’t feeling the featured brown, there are a number of great colors too so you should check those out before making your decision. Regardless of what kind of swag you are rocking you can make this jacket work and pair it with anything. Take a look at the size and color options here.
Shades are an integral part of a solid spring outfit. They are practical and the right shades can really accessorize an outfit perfectly. These shades from Julbo have a sporty yet classic look. The color schemes will pair well with anything from a leather jacket to a tee and some jeans. They will hold tight to your head so you can play sports or go for a run with them on but they are also extremely comfortable so they aren’t too tight.
The side shields on these frames are removable so on not so sunny days or days where you aren’t okaying or hanging in the sun you can take them off. The nose grip is snug to the bridge of the nose too so they are sure to stay in one place. The Reactiv photochromic lenses will give you a clear view and protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. They are available in two awesome colors and both are really cool shades. Whichever pair you pick, you are going to love them.
The name Billabong should be familiar to you as they are one of the biggest surf and leisurewear shops on the planet. The brand is great at mixing comfort, durability, and style in a way that makes them a fan favorite with pro surfers. Even if you aren’t a pro surfer these shorts will serve you well as they are great for beachgoing, pool parties, and especially just chilling and walking around. They are light and airy but not as light as your typical board shorts. No, these have some weight to them which makes them a pair of shorts that you wear out and about.
They feature a really cool design and a great color contrast. They are available in multiple sizes and are elastic with a drawcord so you can adjust the sizing should you lose or gain a few lbs. They have a textured look to them that adds a bit more depth to them. They pair well with a tee and some sandals or you can wear them with a nice loose short sleeve button down and some sneaks for a less casual look. You can wear these from spring through the end of the summer, but if you are the kind of guy that wears shorts in the winter, have at it, they are cool enough to pull off anytime.
I always recommend that a guy have a trusted and true lightweight long sleeve shirt in his closet. It can go with anything and is perfect formal or casual. You can wear the shirt with a tie and tuck, or with jeans and some fresh sneakers and untucked. This shirt is so versatile you can really make it work with anything. The shirt is mostly cotton which makes it comfortable and durable and it also has a bit of elastane which makes it more flexible and less stiff than other button-down shirts.
The featured blue-on-blue color scheme is perfect for spring. IT is bright and lively and would look amazing with a pair of like-colored jeans. Sizing isn’t an issue either as it is available in a ton of sizes from small to bigger and taller sizes. If blue isn’t your favorite color or you’re looking to get more than one, there are currently 34 different colors to choose from and they are all spectacular. This shirt looks good with sleeves down or slightly rolled up. Definitely a shirt that can really boost your wardrobe.
In lieu of a jacket in the springtime, you can wear and a light sweater and it will serve a similar purpose. If you’re the kind of guy that likes to go jacket or coatless as long as possible, or you live in an area where coats are kept in the closet at all times, a light sweater like this from Pendleton is a great option. If it’s too hot for the sweater during the day, just store it or carry it with you and when it gets chillier, throw it on. If you’re going to go sans jacket and want a sweater that you can wear all the time, then this is a great option.
The sweater has a cool pattern on it and is still neutral enough to wear with khakis, jeans, even shorts, and sweats if you want. You can dress it up with a shirt and tie and some slacks or you can wear it with a tee and jeans or a button-down and some shorts. The sky is the limit with a dope sweater like this. It comes in a number of sizes and the featured image is the only color that it comes in, but with all that swag it doesn’t need to come in any other colors. It is perfectly cool as is.