Spring Fashion for Men 2021: The Ultimate List

The fleece vest is one of those articles of men’s clothing that you can really get a lot of use out of. While they are perfect for spring you can also wear them in winter and fall when the temps are a bit colder than in the summer months. Patagonia is a name that you should be familiar with as the brand has been around for almost 50 years. Designed to survive any type of climate the Patagonia brand is great especially for those guys that love to be outdoors. A great companion for hiking and trekking through the woods, the vest can also be worn casually when you aren’t adventuring.

This fleece vest is not too hot and not too cold, it will keep your body temp right where you want it and can be stowed away in a backpack or sling bag when you aren’t wearing it. The brand makes durable clothing that is also incredibly fashionable. This vest comes in a number of sizes for bigger and smaller guys. It is also available in a bunch of different colors so you can buy two or three vests and rotate them as you see fit.