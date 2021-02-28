Spring Fashion for Men 2021: The Ultimate List

Spring Fashion for Men 2021: The Ultimate List

  • Shares
  • Updated

The Spring season is a pivotal point in the year for men’s clothing. In most areas, men get to start shedding those heavy winter coats and boots and start wearing lighter, brighter clothing and colors. This year is no different. With everything going on in the world, a change in wardrobe can do wonders to get men out of that winter funk. This list is full of great Spring fashion ideas for every kind of man.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
25 Listed Items

Pro Tips on a Great Spring Look

When it comes to spring fashions for men you can see bright, airy clothing walking the catwalks of fashion week all over the globe. I know a lot of folks would tell you that skinny jeans are all the rave, but actually baggier clothing is making a strong comeback for men. Not JNCO jeans baggy, remember those? I am talking hoodies that have a little give to them, pants that are made from linens, and other fabrics that are loose-fitting. This is the style moving forward and for the foreseeable future.

When picking colors for your spring wardrobe you really can't go wrong with bright blues, greens, and reds. Neutral colors are always a safe bet but don't be afraid to be bold with your outfits while making sure you don't clash in the wrong ways. Matching shoes and a shirt is a good base and even matching your shoes to your hat(if you wear hats) can really tie an outfit together. You can really tell a lot about a person by the way they dress and how much care they put into their look and once you find an outfit that works you can wear it again or make small tweaks to keep yourself looking fresh and clean.

What Classic Look is Perfect for Spring?

Obviously, there are a ton of looks that you will see on multiple guys when the season changes. There are so many options that look great together so it is not odd to see more than one dude wearing a hoodie and jeans and sneakers. Spring is hoodie weather so that outfit makes sense. If you are looking to put together your own signature look for spring you have options that you can find in this list. From shoes to shirts and pants, there are a ton of ways to go. We have figured out a pretty cool spring look and you won't need to look anywhere else to find it.

If you are looking to make a big impression this spring with some bright and super cool outfits, you have come to the right spot. These IZOD Chino pants are lightweight, they fit great and they are also available in quite a few colors so there are options galore. Make sure you check them out in every color and make sure you get the right size for you. These pants shouldn't be worn too baggy or too tight, there is a happy middle ground. 

What to wear with those slick chinos? Well, let's get the kicks out of the way. There is a really sharp pair of New Balance sneakers that pair so well with these chinos. Sticking with the bright colors advice from the beginning of this list, these shoes are a great match. They are comfortable and they are lightweight so your back, knees, and feet will thank you. Make sure you check out the multiple colors and the sizing options so you get the best fit possible. 

You can really wear any tee shirt on top of these pants, and any tee on this list will match with those kicks you are wearing. If you are looking to keep the theme alive and get something that represents spring, that is light and airy and most of all, super stylish, the Marmot rising sun tee is the way to go. The shirt is soft and light so it won't make you sweat when the sun is beating down on you. It is also casual enough to go with the sneakers and pairs really well with the chinos. You are looking good, but there is still a piece missing. 

The Pendleton Wildwood Cardigan sweater is the cherry on top of the sundae. The neutral tone goes really well with the colors you are already wearing. The darker shoes are a good base and the lighter sweater is a good way to round this outfit out. While the tee looks good with the chinos, too much bright color can be a bit overwhelming for a long time, so breaking it up with the brown of the sweater is a smart move. You will also be ready for anything with that sweater. Too hot? Take it off and carry it with you. Too chilly? Put on that awesome cardigan. That is why you have it. You can also add a hat if you want. The trucker on this list is not a bad choice as it pairs well with everything. It does come in multiple colors and you can check them out here on this clutch Sunday Afternoons trucker hat. The green is a solid color, but the blue goes better with this outfit and the sneakers. 

Lastly, if you are a sunglasses guy, there are two nice pairs of shade on this list. Again, continuing with the theme these shades will add to, not distract from, the overall flow of this outfit. They are sporty yet formal enough to wear them really anywhere. From the beach to the office, or just driving, you are really going to dig these Outlier 2 sunglasses from Smith. The flair at the end of the frames looks good with that tee and those chinos. That is a complete outfit that you can wear for three seasons, spring, fall, and winter. 

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More