We just got an extra hour of daylight and you know what that means? It is the perfect time to invest in some new sunglasses. Every guy should have a couple pair of shades in his wardrobe. Discover the coolest shades to match your style with our ultimate list of the 50 best sunglasses for men in 2020.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ray-Ban brand of sunglasses is one of the most well-known brands in the world because they are hella cool and they go with every outfit. You can wear thee shades with sweats and a tee shirt or you can wear them with a casual suit. Thee shades are timeless. The aviator style of frames and lenses have been cool for decades and provide a ton of protection from the sun, which is why we consider these to be some of the best sunglasses for men in 2020.
The aviator style of sunglasses has been around since 1937 and they only get cooler with time. The lenses are polarized and mirrored for extra protection and style. The great thing about these shades aside from how cool they will make you look is that they are available in 26 amazing color combinations. There is a pair for every style and every outfit. You can snag these sunglasses in the featured 58mm lens, 55mm, 62mm, and 57.5mm lenses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are the kind of guy that likes to have fun outdoors while you aren’t at work then you need a pair of sunglasses that will keep up with you. Under Armour is known for making athletic gear that is tough, versatile and comfortable and that kind of dedication is also in their sunglasses. These Igniter shades are perfect for any kind of activity, but you don’t need to be an iron man to wear them, you can wear them for any occasion. From biking to hiking to attending a friend’s wedding, these shades are the perfect accessory.
These shades defend against 100% of UV rays. They feature Ultralight ArmourFusion frames which are built for maximum strength and durability. The ArmourSight lenses are engineered for superior optical clarity and impact resistance. They won’t crack or break or wear over time. The 60-millimeter lenses are available in three colors including Shiny White with Gray Blue Multiflection Lens.
There is also a 62-millimeter lens option that is only available in Shiny White with Gray Orange Multiflection Lenses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking to invest in a pair of sunglasses that have a trusted history of being super stylish then Oakley is going to be a brand you want to look into. The Oakley shade has been featured everywhere from fashion weeks to the red carpet and is one of the most durable and fashionable brands in the game today. You can wear these shades whether you are on your way to work or on your way to a sporting event. They will keep the sun out of your eyes and keep the eyes in the room on you.
If you have to wear glasses during the day these shades are also available in your prescription. This design is one of the most popular designs that Oakley makes. They are simple but elegant and will pair well with anything in your wardrobe. They are sturdy enough to be worn while playing volleyball on the beach or basketball in the back yard. These shades are available in classic matte black as well as 13 other great color combos. Invest in a couple of pairs so that you have shades for any occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are going to invest your hard-earned money in a great pair of sunglasses then you should consider investing in a popular fashion brand like Versace. Everyone on the planet has heard of Versace and their legacy for creating trendsetting fashionable items for men is legendary. These shades are perfect for any event where you want to stand out. Wear these on a first date or to an important meeting and you will definitely get some much-deserved attention.
These black sunglasses with gold trim are really something special. They are perfect for a formal outfit or for a day at the beach in your board shorts and sandals. No matter what you are wearing these shades will definitely bring out the best in the outfit. If you are going to dress up for a special occasion then you won’t find a better-looking pair. The polarized composite lenses are 56 x 48.9mm so they are a bit larger than your typical shades. These will definitely block out all the UV rays while keeping you looking your best. These sunglasses come in two different colors, check them out in matte black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The A|X Armani Exchange is one of the biggest names in fashion and their men’s line is wonderfully stylish while also being perfectly masculine. If your style is as important you as it should be then you want to look your best while also standing out amongst the crowd of guys. The best thing about these sunglasses is that they will pair well with everything in your closet. Whether you are bundling up for winter in a pea coat and dress pants or you are relaxing in your favorite sweats and sneakers you are going to match perfectly with your shades and it is the little details that garner the most attention.
These ARMANI EXCHANGE sunglasses feature a rectangular, black metal frame with a double bridge and tapered temples that are embellished with the A|X logo and grey lenses. They provide 100% UV protection without compromising your vision or having a reflective glare that can be distracting while driving. When you buy these shades you will also receive sunglass case and lens cloth to clean and protect them from scratches and damage. You can purchase these shades in one or ALL four colors including Satin Dark Brown/Dark Olive.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is another pair of Oakley shades that look like they are from the future, which is a good thing. These shades are ahead of their time in appearance and function. They are meant to be worn by the athlete that wants to look sharp and keep the sun’s glare out of his eyes. There are a number of sports that these should be worn while playing and you will absolutely love the fit and finish of them. Most guys end up buying more than one pair because of how cool they look and how durable and functional they are. Keep your eyes protected while playing any number of sports or while doing any activity that makes you happy.
The lenses will block out 100% of UV light and harmful blue light up to 400mm. They will also enhance the colors of the world and object around you for a clearer view. The way these lenses sit on your face you won’t have any blind spots and will be able to see better from any angle. Most frames shift and deform over time, but they way Oakley makes their frames, they won’t, they will look and feel the same after your 500th wear as they did when you first got them. You can buy these shades in 30 different colors which makes them one of the most popular sunglasses for athletes or anyone that needs a pair of shades to last. Check out some of their other colors here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are sunglasses specially designs for most athletic activities. These sports shades are made the way they are to add to your performance, not hinder it. These particular shades are designed for bikers, bicycles not motorcycles. They are designed this way to prevent drag and look and feel aerodynamic. They definitely have a really cool look and the color schemes are pretty spectacular. You are definitely going to love saddling up and going on a long ride with these, but don’t limit yourself to wearing these only while biking. These are fashionable and should be worn as much as possible.
Given that their price point is much lower than your premier brands these are a great pair to buy a couple of. If you want to add to your shades game and want some different looks and styles then buy two or three pairs of these and you won’t break the bank while doing so. The bridge is 30mm which is a bit slimmer than most shades, but that is because they are meant to fit tight on your face so they don’t jostle while riding. These lenses restore true color, eliminate reflected light and scattered light and protect eyes perfectly. You can buy these shades in 10 different colors and each is as cool as the others.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Wayfarer style of sunglasses is a classic look but make sure you are investing in the right kind of wayfarer. There are the cheap, breakable and cheesy wayfarers that you get at bar trivia nights and then there are the shades that are made to last like these from Ray-Ban. These shades are slick, they are sexy and they will transform your outfit just by sliding them on. Pairing sunglasses is a really cool way to elevate your outfit. You can pair based on color, style, and design. These would look great with a tee and your favorite jeans but would also go great with a motorcycle jacket and boots.
You can snag these cool shades in 35 different colors other than the classic black with transparent frames. There are blue, red, green and every other color of wayfarers available from Ray-Ban. You can also select a number of different lens sizes. There are 58mm lenses available, 55mm lenses, which come in the most color choices, you can also get 52mm lenses that also come in a ton of different colors. These shades will block 100% of the sun’s UV rays and are super durable. Pick up two or three pairs of these sunglasses and up your shades game.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oakley makes sunglasses with a bit of unique flair and they’ve been doing so since their inception. If you are tired of the same boxy or circular sunglasses that you have been wearing for years then I suggest getting yourself a pair or two of Oakley shades. They really are different in all the best ways. These Crankshaft shades are incredibly cool because they look almost bionic. They are one solid piece but have different levels and layers which gives the appearance of depth and dimension.
The frames are made with a polycarbonate material that is super tough and can withstand a lot more punishment than your average shades. Oakley Plutonite Lenses offer 100% UV Protection filtering of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400mm. Their lenses also offer supreme clarity so looking through them actually gives you a clearer view of the world around you. You can buy these gorgeous shades in 8 different colors and included is a bag that will protect and clean your glasses when you are not wearing them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Battlewrap sunglasses from Under Armour are a great looking pair of shades that were designed for folks that work in a tactical field. These are perfect for first responders, firemen, police, military and anyone else that works hard and gets their hands dirty. IF you spend hours on the lake trying to catch that trophy fish, these are made for you. If you will trek through the woods for four hours just to sit in a tree stand and hope you see that perfect buck, these are for you. They are insanely durable and ready for whatever action you are going to put them through. Also great for paintballers and baseball/softball players.
Available in 66 and 68mm lenses you can customize these bad boys so that they are perfect for your face. The frames are made from a durable mix of Polycarbonate & Titanium which gives them their versatility but also keeps them from being too heavy. The polarized lenses offer a clearer view while also helping reduce eye fatigue and strain. UA STORM lens coatings provide an added layer of protection against the elements for easy cleaning. Protect yourself from high impact with these shades that are perfect for the firing range and sport shooting. You can buy these awesome shades in 4 different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Columbia has a rich history of making gear that is perfect for outdoor pursuits. They test and retest their gear in the worst climates and conditions known to man and this is how they produce the best outdoor gear on the planet. The same goes for these amazing looking shades. They are designed to stay on your face and in place no matter what you are doing. If you are climbing your favorite mountain or setting up your tent in the woods or putting your towel down and building a sandcastle on the beach these shades will stay where they belong.
These shades feature a metal frame with non-polarized lenses and 100% UV protection to keep your eyes protected even on the sunniest days. The lens width is 63mm which is great because they cover more of your eyes than your average sunglasses. The lenses are semi-rimless for a slick look and are Rx ready so you never need to take them off and switch them out with your regular glasses. They come with a carrying case to keep them protected the few times you aren’t wearing them. You can buy these shades in two different colors and should buy both to add to your wardrobe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the best option for a person is to strip down all the bells and whistles and go with a classic look. These Ray-Bans are incredibly cool and they have a look that mirrors that. They are simple in design and style but are perfect to pair with nearly anything. They are great for wearing while being active, running, climbing, playing sports, but they also are a great pair of shades to wear as a fashion item. They will look great with a dark suit and tie or with a light shirt and khakis. When you buy a new pair of shades you want to make sure that they are a good fit with your existing style and these will be for sure.
These dope shades are made with high-quality nylon frames and have durable scratch-resistant lenses, they are uber durable and as I said above they will pair well with anything that you can wear. If these shades look familiar to you it’s because they are the same style and brand that Will Smith slid on in Men in Black. Just like the Fresh Prince, you are gonna look good in these shades. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses comes with a case and lens cloth to clean and protect them from scratches and damage. They are also available in 4 different colors and if you are digging the all-black “Will Smith” shades I recommend getting them in a second color too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While most folks buy sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays there are others that wear shades to protect them while playing sports or being active. These shades were made for those people, the people that play hard and need a pair of sunglasses that play just as hard as they do. These shades are meant to protect your eyes while shooting at the range, playing paintball or basketball or even volleyball on the beach. They work like traditional goggles but have way more style than those bulky old things.
The polycarbonate lenses offer superior protection from shatter and breakage. These sunglasses were built to last and to look as great as they did the day you bought them. If you spend your free time playing any kind of contact sport or working on your skills at the range then these shades are going to be your new best friend. They are obviously super cool which you can tell just by looking at them, but it’s what they will do that will amaze you. You can play golf, tennis, baseball, bike or whatever in these glasses and they will stay on your face and keep your eyes 100% protected. They are available in a number of colors and styles that are meant to fit your active lifestyle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oakley broke onto the scene years ago with their wild designs and completely unique take on the sunglasses landscape. When everyone else was putting out the same boring sunglasses the Oakley brand decided to go in a different direction. They made shades that were different but super stylish and comfortable while also being more durable than any other brand out there. Nowadays there are sunglasses brands that try to mimic and copy Oakley’s style because of their insane popularity.
The lenses feature 100% UV Protection filtering of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400mm. The lenses are designed to enhance colors so that the person wearing them can see clearer than normal. The frames feature Titanium and O Matter stress-resistant material which is lightweight & durable for comfort and protection. This pair of Oakleys come in 11 bright and vibrant colors that you are going to absolutely love. There is Matte Black/Prizm Jade Polarized and Polished Chrome/Prizm Peach.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When most people think of sunglasses they think of the name Ray-Ban. They have been the premier name in sunglasses for years and for good reason. The brand makes shades for all types and fashion senses. These shades are incredibly cool, they look retro but have the durability of more modern shades. You can wear these while sailing, beaching it, or hanging out at a wedding or on a first date. These are the perfect shades for any occasion and you will find yourself wearing them all the time.
The shades come in either 49mm or 51mm lens sizes. The lenses are also coated with powerful UV protection and are 100% UV rated. The frames are made with lightweight but super sturdy acetate material so they will last and be able to handle anything you can put them through. These shades come in 24 total colors including the very popular Metallic Dark Bronze/Blue Rainbow Flash and Spotted Blue Tortoise/Blue Grey. I suggest buying a couple of pairs and having multiple shades that will last you a long time and keep you looking fresh.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These partially wooden shades from Woodie’s brand are really cool. They have a ton of style and the wooden arms actually give the sunglasses a bit of texture where shades typically have a smooth 2-dimensional look, these have a bit more depth. These are more of a casual pair of shades but don’t be afraid to try them in a formal setting. They look great and have the ability to pair well with khakis or shorts in any shade of brown or khaki. The second you slide these bad boys on you are going to fall in love with them.
These shades feature a plastic frame, anti-reflective lenses to keep the glare out of your eyes. They also feature polarized 54mm lenses. The lenses are specially designed so that they are both dark and polarized, offering 100% UVA/UVB that make sure your eyes are fully protected against harmful ultraviolet rays and intense bright conditions. These shades come with a carrying case, lens cleaning cloth and oddly enough, a wooden guitar pick for all your musicians out there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Oliver Peoples brand of shades has been around since 1987 but they have the reputation and trusted name of a brand that has been around for a lot longer. These shades are a luxury fashion brand of shades that are a great pair for any formal outfit as well as something a little bit more casual. You will love the way these shades fit and look on your face. They go with everything and are ready to wear no matter what you are doing. If you want t up your fashion game a bit then I suggest seriously considering getting yourself a pair of these sunglasses.
The brand, Oliver Peoples makes their shades with acetate plastic frames that also include resin for strength and durability. They have polarized lenses that will block the sun’s harmful UV rays and will help you to see clearer than most other sunglasses. The brand puts a lot of care and time into their designs and it definitely shows. These shades come in 4 different sizes and colors so there is something for every kind of guy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a unique twist on the sunglasses then you have come to the right place. These shades are not only super cool but are meant to be worn no matter what you are into outside of the office. These shades are super cool and come in some pretty cool designs. They were meant for the guy that will sit in a tree stand for 12 hours. They are meant for the guy that will sit on the lake reeling in and casting for hours. These are perfect for the guy that spends nearly as much time in the woods as he does at work 40 hours a week.
These sunglasses feature 100% UV protection and Polarized for superior clarity and have technology that blocks blue and yellow light for better clarity and color during fishing and other outdoor activities. You can buy these shades in a number of different colors and configurations. There are a total of 10 different colors and styles and 12 different lens and frame schemes. There are so many choices that you could buy one for every day of the week and look your best no matter what.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While there are tons of sunglasses out there that are black frames with black lenses it can be hard to find a pair that really stands out. Some guys like to wear funky colors to show off their unique fashion sense and those styles can be a real crowd-pleaser if done and worn correctly. Theses dope sunglasses from O’Neill are incredibly cool. They are colorful and bold and definitely have that summertime feel to them. If you want to create a fun and spunky vibe with your wardrobe these shades are the perfect pair to top your outfit off.
Featured in the Gloss Crystal Clear style these shades are incredibly fun while also being kind of sporty. These are the perfect pair to play a game of volleyball on the beach or just lounge around the pool all day. Their wayfarer style features 100% UVA/B polarized protection which will allow you to keep your eyes on the road while driving and won’t create a reflective glare. They do come with a carrying case for when you aren’t wearing them and are available in five colors including Matte Blue Crystal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ray-Ban has an iconic history that includes dressing some of the most famous people on the planet. If you are in the market for a pair of shades that will make you stand out and look as good as you’ll feel while wearing them then you have come to the right place. These sunglasses look like a vintage version of the classic round-framed shades. They look like something James Dean or Buddy Holly would wear while driving around the streets of Hollywood in a drop-top convertible. You can make these work with any outfit you choose to wear, the possibilities are endless.
The frames are made with an extremely dense and highly durable plastic that will keep them looking fresher longer while also protecting them from breaks and cracks. The lenses are 100% UV protective and are also Rx ready so you can wear these all the time without having to take them off to read or drive. The featured color is pretty dope but if you’re looking for something different or want to add multiple pairs to your cart there are also 11 other colors that are just as slick as these.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In true Oakley fashion, these dope sunglasses are insanely cool to look at. The color scheme is absolutely fantastic, they stand out, they get attention and they are the kind of shades you look at and say “I have to own these”. If you are a fan of shades and have a couple pairs at home, these have a good shot at being your new favorites. If you are buying your first pair of shades then these are a great place to start building your collection. They are a sporty pair of sunglasses that are slick enough to wear with a shirt and tie.
These shades are built strong and super durable. They are polycarbonate from lens to frame which means they can take a beating and will continue to look as good as they do the day you get them. If you are going to invest your hard-earned money into a pair of shades you want them to last and be able to survive accidents like you sitting on them or dropping them. The O matter frames are tough and the lenses are polarized for better protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays. You can pick these shades up in the featured Matte Black in the 57mm lens size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These shades from HUK are the perfect glasses if you are an angler of any kind as they are made to help prevent glare when on the water. Typical shades won’t protect your eyes from reflection coming off of a body of water but these will. So, if you enjoy fishing, hunting, hiking, parasailing or jetskiing of any kind then you would be doing yourself a favor by buying these sunglasses. If you aren’t a fisherman but you still like the look of these shades then buy them and wear them doing whatever it is that you do. They are highly fashionable and are as durable as hell. You can wear these with any outfit and while playing any sport.
The premium polarized polycarbonate lenses block glare, provide superior clarity, and are scratch and impact resistant with 100% UV protection. The frames are Injected TR90 material that is strong, lightweight, and hold it’s shape for long life. These shades wrap around the back of your ears so that they stay put while you move and jostle around. They keep your hands free so you can tie your lures or climb that mountain without worrying about the glasses falling off. They come in the featured color but also come in 3 other colors including these awesome green camo shades.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At first glance, you might think that these funky steampunk-esque sunglasses are made strictly for cosplay, but a closer look and you will realize that these unique frames and lenses are a great pair of shades to go skiing or snowboarding with. While they hold tight to your face they also curl around the ear to ensure that they stay on no matter what you get yourself into. These may not be the best shades to wear to your sister’s wedding they are a great sporty pair of shades and are actually quite stylish.
If you like to spend your free time on a mountain whether you are carving down it or climbing up it you need to get yourself a pair of these shades. They were designed for those very pursuits. Keep your hands free because you won’t need to keep adjusting these sunglasses and you can focus on the task at hand. They have shields on the sides t keep any sunlight from reaching your naked eye. Polycarbonate lenses are lightweight and offer shock resistance. The “Spectron 3” lenses are flash coated with a mirror effect, suitable for a wide range of outdoor activities, and blocks 89% of visible light. While these shades look super dope in the white, you can also buy them in two other awesome colors including Brass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bolle became an extremely popular sunglasses brand amongst the world of competitive runners. Marathoners and track athletes wore these amazingly cool shades to prevent jostling on the face while moving. they have since become one of the most popular sunglasses in the world in the athletic community because of how sturdy and lightweight they are. You can literally do anything in these shades and they will stay perfectly in place based on how they hug your face and nose. While being tight to the face they are super comfortable and look amazing. You are going to love these shades.
The frames are made with incredibly durable material so they can bend and move without breaking. They are super lightweight to the point that most people forget that they even have them on. They feature a bigger nose pad that is completely adjustable so that you can fit the glasses to your face and they will sit perfectly. They are available in 7 unique colors and designs for specific activities like running, golf and tennis, but even if you aren’t planning on wearing them while playing, they still look cool and will serve you well as your new favorite specs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Clubmaster sunglasses are one of the most popular looks from sunglasses juggernaut Ray-Ban. These causal specs are super stylish and just like the rest of the Ray-Ban lineup, they are incredibly durable and insanely comfortable. If you are looking for the perfect pair of shades to wear while relaxing on the beach on your off days then you have come across a great fit for that. If you are going to invest your money and buy a pair of shades you might want to consider one of the most popular brands on the planet and it doesn’t hurt that these shades are also easy on the eyes.
With lightweight metal frames and Rx ready lenses, these are the shades that you can wear all the time, year-round and know that you are protected and can see clearly. They also pair well with anything that you can pull out of your wardrobe. If you are meeting a date for the first time these will work and if you are going to a friend’s wedding and need to dress up these will work. They are the perfect accessory to have in your arsenal. They are available in 11 different colors so you have more than enough choices and could even buy two pairs to really bolster your fashion game.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Under Armour makes some seriously cool gear for men. Whether you play baseball, football, basketball or like to spend your time hiking, climbing, biking or fishing/hunting they have specific gear for you. these shades were made with police and service people in mind. They are great for shooting at the range or working/playing outdoors. They were designed to be tight to the head without being uncomfortable because one of the biggest gripes about glasses, in general, is the fit. These are guaranteed to stay on your face and leave your hands free.
These lenses are 10x stronger than your typical sunglasses lense and are 20% more undistorted with your peripheral vision so you can see clearer and farther. Multiflection lens coating guards against scratches & smudges and the Ultralight ArmourFusion frames are built from a combination of titanium & Grilamid for superior strength & flexibility. The lenses have a width of 56mm which is wider than most but don’t rest as high on the brow. These are really a great set to wear no matter what you are doing but are designed for all the pursuits mentioned above. These are preferred sunglasses of police officers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Maui Jim brand is well-known for its casual island wear and its bright color schemes that add pop and flair to your wardrobe. The brand makes some of the perfect clothing and gear for summer and these sunglasses are no different. These shades are pretty terrific. Not only are they super tough and incredibly durable but they are fashionable too. They will definitely be your favorite sunglasses that you have ever owned and you won’t wait until summer to wear them, you will want to wear them every day.
These shades have polarized lenses that don’t just shield your eyes from harmful UV rays but they also enhance the colors around you for a more vivid view of the world. The lenses are made with SuperThin Glass Material provide for crisp optics and the best scratch and solvent resistance so you can rest assured that they last. The frames are made from lightweight, injected nylon, designed for extreme comfort and extended wear time. If you want to invest your money into a pair of sunglasses that will stand the test of time and best super fashionable then Maui Jim has got you covered. You can buy these shades in three colors including brown with gold accents.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These are a super sexy pair of shades for Ray-Ban. They are well-known for their cool designs and durable frames. They have been making the best shades in the game for years and they don’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon. These are a retro-style double-bridge frame that is sneaky cool. They look like the kind of shades you would see on the red carpet worn by your favorite celeb. These are the kind of shades that John Lennon would have worn. If you want a vintage look with modern durability and versatility then these are the perfect shades for you.
The metal frames are a bit thicker than a wireframe which gives them a bit more stability on your face. They won’t jostle around or move while wearing them and being moderately active. These shades have the soul of the original aviator which is insanely popular amongst sunglasses enthusiasts, but the frame design has been altered to give some more dimension to the shades. They are available in 14 different colors that will definitely pique your interest.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While a lot of sunglasses are made for outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and camping there are some shades out there that are made for fashion. They are built to look good and to be a little different than the cookie-cutter shades you see every day. These shades from Persol are incredibly cool and I would definitely consider them high fashion. They have a crisp, clean and polished look that will set them apart from all of the standard, traditional glasses out there. These are without a doubt one of the coolest looking pair of sunglasses you will find and are a perfect fit for this buyer’s guide.
If you are looking for a pair of sunglasses that are unique then you have come to the right place. These feature a plastic and acetate frame for unrivaled durability. They have polarized lenses that will not only block UV rays but will also enhance the colors around you so you see things more clearly. There is an insane amount of attention to detail with the silver and black color scheme that really makes the frames pop. You are going to love that you bought these shades every time you wear them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are a guy that likes to stay active and wants/needs a pair of shades that will go with you through whatever you do then you should invest in a highly durable pair of shades that can take the punishment you put your body through. Whether you are working out, running, or playing baseball you need a pair of shades to keep the sun out of your eyes but can also take the beating that you will put them through. Invest in a versatile but stylish pair of sunglasses like these.
These shades are made with high-grade plastic that promises are break-proof. They are strong and durable but also lightweight so they won’t weigh your down especially if speed and aerodynamics are important to you. They feature AC polarized and mirror coating lenses which offer 100% UVA&UVB protection against the sunlight and filters out light so you can see clearer. This pair of shades also come with a hard protection portable case and color box, pouch/strap/cleaning cloth. You can buy this pair of sunglasses in 18 amazing colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for sunglasses with a classic look and a little extra flair then these shades from Carrera are going to treat you well. They are jet black with the exception of the red stripe on the arms. These will make for a great pair to wear with a dark outfit, something formal with a shirt and tie or any outfit that you are super comfortable in. These are all-purpose glasses that you could play a game of basketball in as well as just lounge on the beach. If you live in an area that gets a ton of snow in the winter and wants to protect your eyes while being super stylish, then these are a great choice.
You can get these shades fitted with your prescription so you can wear them more frequently than if they didn’t have your Rx. The feature 100% UV protection coating to keep your eyes healthy and safe. The frames are a lightweight metal that hugs your face perfectly. There are a total of three colors available in these shades, the featured black with red trim, black with red lenses, and matte brown. Consider investing in all three pairs so you have some choices when you leave the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To quote Monty Python “…and now for something completely different.” These shades from Ray-Ban destroy the belief that sunglass frames should be round or curved. As you can see the hexagonal frames are a super cool look that really helps the frame the face when wearing them. There are a lot of shades out there that cover the eyes and brows and upper cheekbones almost disguising the wearer. These accent the person’s face and actually act as a frame. They are highly fashionable and are the perfect pair for casual and formal outfits.
They are built with metal wire-like frames. The thin frames decrease the weight of the shades and make them perfect for getting some color by the pool because you won’t have a massive tan line on the side of your face. While these shades are clearly hexagonal they have slightly rounded edges for a smoother look. The lenses in these shades are specifically designed to reduce eye strain and improve visual clarity. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come with a case and lens cloth to help keep them clean and protected when you aren’t wearing them. These shades are available in 12 different colors and 3 different lens sizes, 54mm, 48mm and 51mm(which is the featured lens size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most people think of Oakley shades as being these sunglasses that are rectangular and wrap around the head but there are some Oakley shades that have a more modern look and they are just as spectacular as Oakley’s athletic shades line. These shades are a perfect example of the spectrum that the Oakley line covers. These are still an athletic shade but have more of a casual look to them. They are perfect for playing sports and being active but are also a great pair of shades to wear when you are just chilling out. Great for a beach day or a wedding, don’t limit yourself with these sunglasses, try them out in different environments and you will find you can wear them anywhere.
These specs feature a 63mm lens width which is a little larger than your average sunglasses. They feature a semi-rimless lens that is super cool and highly fashionable. The lens design provides a greater field of view and won’t limit your sight at all. They have a three-point fit that will keep the glasses in place no matter what you are doing. These shades are available in 5 different colors so you can buy a couple of pairs and have some different looks for different occasions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Since 1987 Oliver Peoples has been making the highest quality sunglasses for men and their reputation is absolutely sterling. Their take on classic designs like thee aviator like shades is really something special. While the design is classic and iconic the feel of the shades and the way they are built are something new. These shades are a great fit for anyone who wants a higher quality shade or someone that likes to wear luxury clothing. They will pair well with casual and formal outfits so you don’t have any excuses not to wear them.
While most Oliver Peoples shades are made with resin frames these stay true to the classic aviator look and are made with metal, almost wireframes. These frames will be more comfortable and are lighter in weight than traditional sunglasses. They feature polarized plastic lenses that are tough and extremely durable. They are also photochromatic so you will be able to see clearer and won’t have to worry about the sun’s UV rays damaging your eyes. Oliver Peoples sunglasses come with an Oliver Peoples case, cleaning cloth bag and info from the manufacturer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love the look of the classic aviator style shades but want something with a bit more color and vibrance then Ray-Ban has you covered. These aviators featured a mirrored and colored lens that is bright and super cool. You are going to love the way these shades look on you. They are very popular and have been worn by actors lie Brad Pitt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. They are a great pair to wear with a casual or business casual outfit and are perfect for the beach.
These shades feature thin wired metal frames that are amazing to wear at the beach while getting some sun because they won’t leave a big tan line. The polarized lenses that were made popular by Ray-Ban will provide better clarity and increased vision. These “Top Gun” style shades provide 100% UV protection. These shades are available in 58mm, 55mm, 62mm, and 57.5mm lens sizes as well as 26 different color choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Polo Ralph Lauren men’s fashion brand is one of the most popular brands on the planet and for good reason. The time and effort they put into their designs are timeless and they have revolutionized the way we look at men’s fashion. Their brand paved the way for a specific type of shirt that millions of guys wear every single day (The polo shirt). When it comes to sunglasses you can see that care and thoughtfulness that they put into all of their clothing in the shades. These shades are perfect across the board, they look great no matter what you are wearing and are great for year-round wear.
These shades feature a matte black, rectangular acetate frame and the temples on the arm of the shades feature the classic Polo logo. These glasses are coated with 100% UV protection to keep your eyes safe on the sunniest of days. While most folks worry about damage to their sunglasses each pair of Polo Ralph Lauren sunglasses come with a cleaning cloth and case to keep them protected and clean when you aren’t wearing them. These shades are a classic, timeless look that you will love wearing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If this super sexy pair of shades looks familiar to you it is because these are the same shades that Daniel Craig wears when he plays James Bond. These sunglasses are slick and beautifully made. They have a unique design that is retro in looks but not in durability. These will be your favorite sunglasses no matter what you pair them with. You can wear them in the winter with a coat or jacket or in the spring and summer with shorts and a tee-shirt. Up your fashion game a few levels by buying these beautiful shades.
These shades are made with versatile and durable plastic frames as well as composite non-polarized lenses. They are the perfect balance of color and style. They don’t make a lot of shades like this and you will definitely stand out while wearing them. I mean how often do you get to say that you wear the same clothing or accessories as 007 himself? The color scheme is listed as Black Havana/Yellow Green. These will be your favorite shades without a doubt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a lot of styles of sports sunglasses out there with a ton of different color combinations. These shades from Costa del Mar are super durable to survive any of the things you like to do outdoors and in the sporting world. They are stylish and can make the transition from sports to casual to formal events with ease. These are a pair of shades that you will end up wearing for years as much as you possibly can. If you like choices and style then these are the perfect shades for you.
While these sunglasses are backed by the company that made them for life there is still an option to buy an extended warranty on them. After all, if you are going to invest your hard-earned money on some new shades you want to ensure that they will last. Spending the extra loot on the 2 -year protection plan is a good idea if you intend on wearing these every day. They have 100% UV protection and are polarized for superior clarity. You can snag these shades in a bunch of different options. They come in Blue, Copper, Green mirror and grey lenses and are also available in four different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Oliver Peoples brand of sunglasses is one of the highest quality brands on the planet. These shades are all over the red carpets and catwalks of fashion weeks and can be seen at almost any awards show being worn by the most famous celebrities in entertainment. The sunglasses you see here are perfect to wear with anything, you can dress them up in a suit or shirt and tie or you can wear your favorite jeans and sneakers with them. They are a great fit for weddings and meetings as well as parties and first dates.
These shades feature metal wirelike frames that are very lightweight and comfortable as well as durable. The lenses are versatile plastic and non-polarized but still incredibly protective against the sun’s harmful UV rays and blue light. The brand makes all of their sunglasses in Italy and they definitely have that European fashion look which is awesomely popular. These sunglasses are available in three different colors including Brushed Gold/Dark Tortoise Black/Graphite Gold Mirror and Gold/Pink as well as the featured color Brushed Gold/Green.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a new pair of shades that have a different look and feel to them then you need to add these Ray-Ban octagonal frames to your shopping cart. These shades are uniquely different and have a ton of character. Where most of the shades you will see on guy’s faces will be round or rectangular these will stand out in a crowd. They are the same style that a lot of male celebrities choose because they are so different from the rest of the shades you’ll see. Ray-Ban is known for trying new designs that separate them from the competition and these are an absolute winner for style and function.
Like most Ray-Ban shades these are Rx ready so you can wear them all day, year-round and will be able to see perfectly without having to mess around with carrying your prescription glasses or contacts. They have a vintage or retro look with the metal frames but are also modern in the way that they are made. They come with a protective case for when you aren’t wearing them. The frames are lightweight and thin but flexible and durable. The lens width is 53mm and they are available in 9 different colors. If you like what you see you should consider buying a couple of pairs to add to your collection and give yourself a couple of new looks to sport.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oakley makes a wide variety of sunglasses from athletic shades that really hug your face and head to traditional shades like these that have a bit of wayfarer styling to them. If you are looking for a pair of shades that are a bit more casual than the rest these should be at the top of your shopping list. The square frame and contrast colored arms are a great looking design and the color scheme is incredibly cool to look at. You can still wear these while playing sports like volleyball and a game of pickup basketball outdoors and while they are a casual pair of shades they will still pair well with a business casual outfit.
If you wear glasses or contacts when you aren’t wearing your shades then you can grab these sunglasses with your Rx built-in. These are a great pair of shades for both performance and style. The frames and arms are made with Oakley’s patented technology so they are durable and won’t break if dropped or sat on. You can add a two-year protection plan to the purchase to ensure that you are covered should you run into an accident. These shades are available in 30 different color schemes as well as 57mm and 55mm lens sizes. Some options are available with a sunglasses case, cleaning kit and sunglasses leash.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you aren’t a fan of the big block sunglasses with huge frames and even bigger lenses then there are some alternatives out there that will fit your needs perfectly. Maui Jim, the brand known for its incredible beachwear, makes a pair of shades that are super slick and dope as hell. These thin-framed sunglasses look like the frames are nearly invisible. They are super fashion-friendly and are the perfect pair of shades if you plan on wearing them while getting some sun because they won’t leave a massive tan line.
All Maui Jim Sunglasses feature Polarizedplus2 lens technology that goes beyond shielding your eyes from glare and harmful UV rays, they actually enhance the colors of the world around you so you see clearer than you would without the shades. The frames are constructed from lightweight, injected nylon, that is designed for extreme comfort and extended wear time. These shades will last you a long time, as they should. These shades come in 7 different colors including the sleek and sexy matte black and olive matte.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nike brand is well-known the world over for its exceptional sports and athletic gear. They are also well-known for making quality items that are built to last and are durable as hell. These shades are the perfect embodiment of what Nike represents. These stylish sunglasses are lightweight, versatile and will definitely be part f your daily routine for the entire time that you own them.
These are built as a composite and have 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. You can adjust the rubber nose bridge so that you are completely comfortable and can make sure that these shades fit perfectly on your face. Max Optics provides precise visuals from every angle in any kind of light, day or evening. When you buy these beautiful shades you will also get a large carrying case so that they don’t get damaged when you aren’t wearing them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The style and color combos on these shades from Vonzipper are really something else. They are special, they are different. They have a boxy look that really works and will actually help to frame your face. These shades aren’t your typical square-framed shades, they have a bit more style to them and are super durable. These are the kind of shades that you can wear every single day and they will look as good on day 500 as they do the second you wear them for the first time.
These shades are Rx ready so you can wear them all the time and won’t compromise your vision. They feature a plastic frame that is highly durable and mirrored lenses that give them a super cool look. They are coated with 100% UV protection so the sun won’t affect your vision or eyes. Each pair of these shades you buy will come with a lightweight micro-fiber pouch and you can buy these shades in a number of different colors, 17 colors to be exact.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a few different styles of sunglasses that are pretty common in men’s fashion. There are cycling style shades that are aerodynamic and have a curved design. There are rounded sunglasses and aviators and then there is the flat style of sunglasses that are more square and perfectly boxy. These square framed shades are larger than typical glasses but that doesn’t mean they will be too big on your face. They are perfectly sized and also perfect for whatever you want to wear them to. Get ready for summer by getting the best pair of sunglasses for your style.
These shades feature 100% Uv protection to keep the sun out of your eyes without messing with your vision. If you want a durable pair of shades then these are going to serve you well, they are constructed from high-quality propionate with sturdy 5-barrel hinges so they can take a little wear and tear. If you are looking for options then you have come to the right place. These sunglasses are available in 8 different color choices including Cyrus Whitewall and Soft Matte Camo Tort.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you are looking for a new pair of sunglasses that are unique from all the other shades out there. Something a little futuristic maybe? these shades are what you have been looking for. They are sleek and sexy, the have all the curves that make them stand out while also being deceptively cool. These would make for a great pair of sunglasses to wear strictly for style’s sake or for the avid bike rider as they are incredibly aerodynamic. If appearance matters to you then you have found the right pair of shades to go with any outfit from casual to highly formal.
The style of these shades is listed as a fashion shield that you can see just by looking at them. They are one piece of material instead of being two or three pieces like most shades. The frames and lenses are all one big piece that wraps around the sides of your head and over your ears. The inside of the shades is red to add a bit of color to the look. If you like to bicycle, ride a motorcycle or just want to look hella cool while wearing anything from a three-piece suit to shorts and tee, then buy yourself these and you’ll be doing yourself a favor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are interested in purchasing a stylish and durable pair of shades then you should look into these Carreras. They are built to be super tough but also have a great design that will allow you to wear them casually or to a formal event. If you are attending a beach wedding you can wear these or if you are just going to hang on the beach and catch some rays, you could wear these. They go with everything and they are meant to last.
These shades are great the way they are but are also available in your prescription. They aren’t polarized but they do feature a durable plastic frame and Polycarbonate lens and boast 100% UV protection coating on the lenses. You can buy these shades in the featured color as well as two other cool colors. Each pair you buy will come with a case that will keep them protected while you aren’t wearing them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a lot of folks out there that have a great pair of sunglasses and go through the heartbreak of having them get damaged or break. There is no worse feeling than that of sitting down and realizing that your favorite shades cracked underneath you. These shades are designed to be a bit tougher than your average sunglasses. They won’t break as easily, or get damaged with a little wear and tear. Suncloud uses high-grade materials to make sure that their shades are super tough and can withstand everyday life.
These shades are tough and made with Grilamid frame material and custom metal logo plaques. They have polarized polycarbonate injection molded lenses which are more durable than traditional lenses. You also have options with these sunglasses. There are a total of 6 colors available from the featured Blackened Tortoise to the Matte Tortoise finish frames.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oliver Peoples is well-known for its luxury fashion brand of men’s sunglasses. You can see these sunglasses on the faces of many male celebs like Brad Pitt, The Rock, Tom Cruise, and others. They are fashioned based on the frames that iconic actor Gregory Peck wore, so they have a bit of a vintage feel and look. These shades are super high fashion and are absolutely amazing to look at. If you want to elevate your style game to the next level then you absolutely need to buy yourself this pair of shades. They frame your eyes and face amazingly and you won’t regret buying them for one second.
The frames are uber durable as they are made of resin which is known for being incredibly tough material while also being gentle on the face and skin. They have polarized glass lenses that will block the sun’s UV rays while allowing you to see clearly through them. When you buy a pair of Oliver Peoples shades you will receive a hardshell case and carry bag included protecting your shades when you aren’t wearing them. These shades come in the featured Matte Black in midnight express lenses as well as transparent lenses and a Gradient frame that is also super cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Guide’s Choice shades are made by sunglass brand Smith Optics. They are a bigger style sunglass without being bulky or heavy. They fit like a glove and have different color lenses that are bright and add a nice pop of color to the overall look of the shades. These specs are super stylish and will go with anything you own. You can wear a suit and tie with these or dress down and wear some jeans and a tee-shirt. Whatever you wear, these shades will only add to it.
These sunglasses are stylish and feature Tech Lite Polarized glass TLT lenses. They are comprised of Evolve frame material, Anti-Reflective and hydrophobic lens coatings, Hydrophilic Megol nose & Temple pads and stainless steel spring hinges for maximum comfort and fit. While they are made with the best materials you can make shades out of it is the style that catches your eye first. These shades come in 9 different colors, all of which feature bright lenses that add some serious color and flavor to your face.