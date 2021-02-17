17 Best Thermal Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

Wearing a thermal shirt or a waffle shirt that fits perfectly and represents your style is a great feeling. Feeling good and looking good should go hand in hand in the fashion world. Finding the right thermal shirt can be tricky for guys though. There are a ton of great thermals out there and these are the best of the best.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Camouflage is super in right now in the men’s fashion world. Not just for hunting and the military anymore, camo is a great pattern to add to any and all wardrobes. Polo Ralph Lauren has been dressing men since 1967 and is one of the most trusted names in men’s fashion around the globe. This thermal shirt will pair well with any pant selection from jeans to black khakis although it will look better with a great pair of jeans than it will with a black pair of pants. Keep it casual and fun with this great looking shirt from Ralph Lauren.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It has been nearly 100 years since the Eddie Bauer brand broke into the men’s fashion game and they have not taken their foot off of the gas since their inception in 1920. The outdoorsy clothing line has been keeping men warm and comfortable on their hunting, fishing and hiking trips while also keeping them looking super cool. This is a dope take on the traditional thermal shirt and while earth tones are a neutral way of matching your top to your pants you can also get this amazing shirt in a bunch of other great color choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
From formal to casual to business casual the black turtleneck has been a staple in men’s fashion for decades. It is a chameleon of any man’s wardrobe because of its versatility and durability. You can wear this with jeans and a hoodie, or wear it with slacks and a blazer. This shirt will do anything you want it to and will most likely set a trend in your workplace. On top of it all, it is a crazy comfortable option for any man. It’s like getting a hug all day long when you wear this thermal. This shirt is available in a ton of different colors so you could buy three or four and not break the bank with the pricepoint.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While earth tones are a great everyday color to wear and go with nearly anything, bright colors are making a huge comeback and can really keep you from being just another face in the crowd. Chaps have been making great clothes for men’s fashion since 1978 and are now one of the trusted names in men’s clothing. This red striped thermal is bright, it is fun and it will definitely add a flair to the most mundane of ensembles. The three-button design will keep you comfortable and give you a few extra options on how to wear this shirt successfully. Pairing this shirt with a zip-up black hoodie will make it pop a bit more and also keep you warm when the weather starts to get a bit colder. Perfect to pair with a chore coat or even light Harrington.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While this grey striped thermal shirt sports buttons on the collar the best look for this specific shirt is to leave those unbuttoned. This is a casual shirt, something to wear while out with friends or to a barbeque. You want this shirt to feel form-fitting without being too tight on the arms and torso. The button collar will ensure that the shirt isn’t too tight on the neck. A great shirt to wear with some jeans or even a darker pair of khakis and weather permitting you can also rock this shirt with cargo or regular shorts of almost any color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a totally dope and incredibly unique twist on the thermal/waffle shirt, Ralph Lauren designed a form-fitting waffle hoodie. This is a great addition to any hoodie fans collection. Not only is the fit great, but the knit makes it a super warm hoodie without being too heavy or weighing you down. This is a great hoodie to pair with a hoodless jacket, especially something leather or faux leather. This hoodie comes in a dark navy that pairs well with jeans and also comes in white which will go well with nearly anything.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This thermal shirt is a slim fit version of the traditional waffle or thermal shirt. While the shirt will breathe and stretch a bit while wearing it is made to fit your form perfectly. Sizing is key here to keep the shirt looking fresher longer. Featured in plain white, you can get this shirt in nearly 30 different and vibrant colors. A great shirt to get in a couple of different colors so you have something to wear for any occasion. Mostly to be worn in casual or business casual settings will also go great with a zip-up hoodie. Makes for a great gift idea to any guy that would look great in this shirt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Blue is always a great color for any guy because blue, like black, goes with almost anything. The three-button look is very popular right now and gives you some freedom to style a bit differently by buttoning all three or leaving one or two unbuttoned. The henley or thermal/waffle design keeps this shirt looking newer longer. These kinds of shirts will not fray or pull apart because of the way they are put together. The shirt will shrink a bit after the first wash or two but that is a good thing because it will give the shirt a much needed “snugness” that gives this shirt its signature look and feel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keeping with the thermal knit but straying a bit from the solid color scheme that has made this type of shirt famous, this is a baseball-style thermal that sports a classic base with darker sleeves. This is a classic look taken from baseball practice gear in the ’60s and ’70s. This specific thermal shirt has a retro look that is sure to make it one of your new faves. A truly cool looking shirt that is more casual than formal, wears well with a zip-up hoodie. The reason a zip-up is called for with this type of shirt is that you want to be able to show the shirt off while also wearing something over it to add some extra layers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A thicker and warmer version of the classic waffle or thermal shirt. This type of thermal has a little more polyester than the typical thermal with 60% cotton and 40% polyester split. This shirt is tough and durable and was meant to be worn outdoors because it’s knit was made for a colder climate. This is the perfect shirt to take on a hike or a fishing trip because it will keep you warm and comfortable while you’re trying to reach the summit or reel in that monster catch. It is an easy to care for the article of clothing as it is machine washable. It may shrink a bit s keep that in mind when selecting your size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The extra thick thermal is a great selection if you live in a part of the world or country that gets a little colder in the fall and winter seasons. The heavy thermal is guaranteed to keep you extra warm when the mercury drops and the temperature calls for something a little thicker to keep you warm. This is a crewneck design but won’t be too tight around your neck as it is cotton and comfortable. This specific shirt comes in a two-pack and has a ton of great colors to choose from. Black is a classic color and goes with everything but if you’re going to get two shirts I recommend a black and another color that you can match with your already existing wardrobe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great mix of the retro baseball look and camouflage, this heavyweight thermal shirt is designed to be worn when it gets a bit chillier out. You can wear this shirt solo or with a hoodie for extra layers. While it will look great with a zip-up hoodie, you might want to wear this shirt by itself to show off how cool the shirt is by itself. It comes pre-shrunk so the size you get is the size it will stay even after washing. There are other design options above and beyond the camo look so get a couple of them so you’re ready for anything.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love the look and feel of the thermal shirt but want a little more shirt for your money than this is definitely a perfect fit for you. This high collar design has more of a sweater feel to it because of the way the shirt is built. IT is 100% polyester which has a little more heft to it than the traditional thermal. The buttoned high collar design is more of a formal look and will go great with slacks or jeans. I would stay away from khakis in this shirt solely because of the coloring. If you have a darker khaki you can wear with it then go for it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wrangler is well-known in men’s fashion for their outstanding and incredibly affordable denim, they also make some sexy thermal shirts as well. This shirt is mostly cotton with a touch of polyester for heft and warmth. The shirt will stretch to fit your form in the most comfortable way. Wrangler doesn’t just make your grandfather’s favorite jeans anymore they also make a ton of great looking and feeling thermals. Get yourself a couple of these shirts in different colors so you can mix and match your outfits accordingly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While you may know Under Armour for their shoes and athletic clothing they also make some of the finest men’s fashion gear on the planet. They are known for their comfort and durability making clothes that are designed to be put through anything you can think of. Their thermal or waffle shirt is no different. While being incredibly stylish this thermal is also super comfortable and will stand the test of time. The shirt comes in a number of different colors, classic black is featured, but every color will go great with a pair of jeans and your favorite kicks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Known for their nearly indestructible and totally comfortable heavy work boots in classic tan, Timberland also makes clothing for men just as durable and comfortable. Their thermal shirt is a heavier version of the traditional thermal but the heft of the shirt does not weigh you down while wearing it. It will keep you fashionable and warm during whatever you wear it through. Going for a walk in the woods? Camping? Hunting? Sitting in a tree stand for hours waiting for that perfect buck? Timberland’s thermal will have you feeling warm and cozy for the duration.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a luxury brand shirt with the look and feel of the traditional waffle-knit or thermal shirt, then John Varvatos has you covered. John Varvatos is one of the premier names in luxury men’s fashion. The company which was founded in 1999, Varvatos himself was the head of menswear design for Calvin Klein for years. That fact alone should let you know just how great the Varvatos line of clothing is. The shirt has banded hemlines and cuffs and is machine washable for easy maintenance. Perfect for winter or spring wear and even good for year-round depending on where you live.