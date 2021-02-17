17 Best Thermal Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

While earth tones are a great everyday color to wear and go with nearly anything, bright colors are making a huge comeback and can really keep you from being just another face in the crowd. Chaps have been making great clothes for men’s fashion since 1978 and are now one of the trusted names in men’s clothing. This red striped thermal is bright, it is fun and it will definitely add a flair to the most mundane of ensembles. The three-button design will keep you comfortable and give you a few extra options on how to wear this shirt successfully. Pairing this shirt with a zip-up black hoodie will make it pop a bit more and also keep you warm when the weather starts to get a bit colder. Perfect to pair with a chore coat or even light Harrington.