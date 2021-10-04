10 Best Christmas Party Dresses for Women in 2021

One of the best things about the holiday season is that we all get the chance to dress to the nines. Is it me, or is that just a girl thing? Whether it is, or not, the fact of the matter is that Christmas, the holidays, and all of the associated holiday gatherings, give us the perfect excuse to rock our most righteous party wear. Got a few cocktail parties on your list? We’ve found some simply gorgeous cocktail and Christmas party dresses to deck you out in style this season! In case there are any black tie events on your calendar, we’ve added some suggestions for beautiful beaded gowns that will be just right. We’ve even picked the perfect Christmas party dresses that are sassy, but still conservative enough for the office celebration, as well as a few that are strictly for after hours. Looking for the perfect LBD? Natch, we’ve included a wide array of little black dresses to entice you, but we were also excited about the selection of pretty colors and patterns, sheer and not so sheer options, and on trend styles that can carry you well past the Christmas season.

In our opinion, every woman should have a number of great party dresses in the closet, and at the awesome prices we’ve found here, you can afford to spend the holidays in high style. Whether you’re petite, plus size, or somewhere in between, we’ve got the season’s best Christmas party dresses, so shop now, while the selection and inventory is still good. And if you’re thinking of making any of these a special gift for the woman on your Christmas list, there’s no doubt she’ll be thrilled with your choice. You may want to present your gift early, though, so your special lady gets the chance to wear her pretty party dress during the holidays. And, if you’re worried about trying to find the perfect fit, consider a pretty Christmas party top and some fun Christmas jewelry instead. Here are our recommendations for the Top 10 Best Christmas Party Dresses for Women 2017.

1. Donna Morgan Women’s Stretch Jacquard Off Shoulder Midi Dress

I love party dresses that are subtly sexy. Thus I’d be delighted to wear this stretchy jacquard off-the-shoulder sheath to any Christmas party this year. This sweet Christmas dress features a fun, slightly ruggled flounce that also flatters your back, as well as your shoulders. The below the knee length still has appeal, because the high back slit shows plenty of leg, clearly qualifying it as party wear. The Adrianna Papell Women’s Sleeveless Bead Dress is another favorite for its sheer shoulders and beautiful beadwork. Plus, navy is a nice holiday alternative to the standard little black dress. For a crazy good deal, the Miusol Women’s Vintage Floral Lace Cocktail Party Dress is under forty bucks. It features flattering fit and flare styling with a soft pleated skirt, pretty sheer lace 3/4 length sleeves and a peekaboo bodice that will definitely turn heads. You can get it in black, or a gorgeous royal blue.

Price: $82.60 – $82.99

2. Ella Moon Women’s Ana Long Sleeve Lace up Neck Mixed Trim Maxi Dress

Ella Moon’s feminine bohemian dress speaks to hopeless romantics like you. Not too shiny, not too showy, you’ll feel just beautiful comfort and ease when you wear it. With detailed embroidery and free-wheeling fringe, this maxi boasts a relaxed fit and dreamy details that will have you feeling beautiful whenever you wear it. Perfect as a Christmas party dress, it has sheer lace trim at hem and a lace-up bodice with tassel ties. Slip it on with your favorite booties or heels, because party dresses don’t need beads and bareness to be the hit at your next event. When it comes to the holidays, this boho chic beauty is just perfect. We also adore the Ella Moon Women’s Elsie Bell Sleeve Crochet Lace Maxi Dress, that has a wow factor that’s reaching the red zone. The dramatic flared sleeves, plunging neckline, and scalloped edging make this one of the more elegant holiday party dresses we’ve seen. And we’re not sure whether it’s the gorgeous cranberry color, the bell sleeves or the sweet smocking, but the Ella Moon Women’s Yoselyn Bell Sleeve Smocked Off Shoulder Maxi is a Christmas party stunner.

Price: $99.50

3. Guess Women’s Long Sleeve Jojo Lace Dress

There’s no way you’re going to feel anything but totally gorgeous in this Christmas party dress from Guess. We love it’s combination of stretch lace and sexy body-baring panels at the bodice, back and sleeves. The mesh sleeves and front cutout show just enough to be alluring, without being overly revealing. It’s designed with allover stretch for a feminine style that hugs and moves with you. Cozy and shimmery velvet always says party time, and the Guess Women’s Olga Turtleneck Velvet Dress is the perfect excuse to dress up and go out for the evening. The long sleeves and mock turtleneck more than make up for the fact that it’s a mini. Get it in raspberry, black or gorgeous green. For a slightly less revealing but equally alluring look, the Karen Kane Women’s V-Neck Lace Dress with Scalloped Trim has a body hugging fit and slightly longer length, with a more modest V neckline.

Price: $75.60 – $108.00 (Up to 30 percent off MSRP)

4. Lark & Ro Women’s Contrast Band Dress

Finding the perfect party dresses for the office Christmas party dress can be challenging. You don’t want to be too revealing or casual, yet you want to celebrate the season in a dress that feels festive and cute. This ladylike A-line dress draws from vintage inspiration featuring flared three-quarter sleeves and contrast trim that highlights the neck and bodice. Its pretty berry color with the contrasting black trim is a perfect solution. Plus, it’s not too short, which makes it perfect for seasonal office wear, because you can toss on a black jacket and be ready for appointments all day before the party with clients. The Lark & Ro Women’s Pleated-Neckline Sheath Dress is perfect in any season. Whether you get it in classic red, or beautiful black, it will carry you through the holidays and into spring with a design that’s tailored and elegant, fitting without being too showy. Another lovely office wear option for an evening party is the Lark & Ro Women’s Sleeveless Fit and Flare Lace Dress. Whether you choose the deep green or black version, it’s elegant styling is right for any business event that happens after hours.

Price: $74.50

5. Maggy London Women’s Cold Shoulder Sheath with Ruffle Sleeve

This popular cold shoulder design takes shape in a totally awesome Christmas party dress that is elegant, sexy and stylish. The crepe cocktail dress from Maggy London features an extra pretty ruffle sleeve detail that accentuates the fitted sleeve above. The sheath styling takes a classic cocktail silhouette, and turns it into a dramatic, fun and on trend party dress. The front slit gives it playful kick, while the knee length makes it perfect for any Christmas party or holiday gathering. If you want to be sleeveless, without freezing, the Maggy London Women’s Cold Shoulder Midi Sheath with Flutter Sleeves is an adorable alternative, with classic midi-styling and in delicious scarlet red, no less. The Maggy London Women’s Cap-Sleeve Crepe Dress happens to be one of our very favorite party dresses. It’s the perfect combination of elegant styling and just the right amount of sassy sheerness. A pretty revealing back adds to the appeal, without being over the top. Plus it comes in four different colors, so you’ll have lots of choices this holiday season. The Maggy London Women’s One Shoulder Crepe Ruffle Shift is another, simple and fun shift style dress that leaves one shoulder bare, and suggests holiday fun in abundance.

Price: $96.60 (30 percent off MSRP)

6. PARIS SUNDAY Women’s Sleeveless Mock Neck A-Line Dress

Cocktail hour has never seemed so lux as when you slip into this metalli, mod-inspired cocktail dress. This cute shift dress features an A-line body and halter neck. A perfect designed for the style-obsessed girl on the go, this Paris Sunday Christmas party dress delivers the chic style you’re looking for this holiday season. The high banded crew collar and keyhole back are perfectly shoulder showy and if you pair this sweet cocktail dress with some chunky sandals, you’ll be totally comfy at even the most formal of Christmas parties. For a sweet off the shoulder look in the prettiest scarlet satin, the PARIS SUNDAY Women’s Off Shoulder Fit and Flare Sateen Dress features a low cut back and keyhole bodice for an sweet Christmas look. And for a totally glam look at under forty bucks, the PARIS SUNDAY Women’s Strapless Sateen Sheath Dress gives you the that old school Hollywood vibe, with it’s fitted body and understated flounce.

Price: $49.50

7. Alex Evenings Women’s Short Side Ruched Dress With Cascade Ruffle Skirt

Bring on all the holiday parties, because you’re going to make an entrance in this pretty party dress. This sleeveless cocktail dress has a cascade ruffle skirt, sparkly embellishment at the hip, and a surplice neckline. It is made with smoothing and slimming fabric that enhances all the right places and is perfect for all your Christmas parties and other semi-formal gatherings. While we love the untraditional Christmas plum color, it comes in seven other color choices as well. Another completely elegant choice for your evenings out is this adorable Christmas party dress that features an embroidered bodice and illusion back. In ivory and navy, it could last you through every formal function into summer. The Alex Evenings Women’s Off The Shoulder Dress With Sequins is an awesome Christmas party dress to show off your righteous collar bones, and provides the perfect palette for a gorgeous statement necklace too.

Price: $94.34 – $209

8. Adrianna Papell Women’s Long Sleeve Short Beaded Cocktail Dress

This classy beaded cocktail dress is a fabulous choice to wear this holiday season. Perfect as a Christmas party dress, it features metallic accents, an understated bateau neckline, and sheer long sleeves. The extra surprise with this pretty mini is the V-back, which adds an extra sexy element, along with the flattering form fit. If you’ve got a black tie event this Christmas and you need a floor length gown, the Adrianna Papell Women’s One Shoulder Beaded Blouson Dress is a beauty, and it comes in gunmetal, which is a stylish alternative to black, or elegant nude. We also love the gorgeous fit and styling of the Adrianna Papell Women’s Long Beaded V-Neck Dress With Cap Sleeves and Ribbon Waistband. With five colors to choose from, we can’t help but dream of wearing this gown in heavenly blush.

Price: $137.92 – $280.00 (Up to 51 percent off MSRP)

Best Plus Size Christmas Party Dresses

9. Kiyonna Women’s Plus Size Luna Lace Cocktail Dress

This sweet Luna Lace Dress ups the ante for women’s plus size party dresses. With scalloped lace and nude mesh backing to hide your bra straps, you’ll simply adore this stylish cocktail dress. A slightly full A-line skirt is topped by a wide ruched waistband that flatters to give you a fabulous hourglass-like shape. The stretch lace fabric means you can slip into it and feel gorgeous for any special occasion this season. It’s available exclusively in women’s plus sizes up to 5X, plus it comes in five beautiful colors that are perfect for the holidays. The Kiyonna Women’s Plus Size Mademoiselle Lace Dress has a beautiful surplice bodice, deep V-neckline, and a flattering A-line skirt. We just love the classic elbow length sheer sleeves too. If you’re looking for a dress that doubles as both a plus size Christmas party dress and one you can wear throughout the year to less formal occasions or even to work, the Kiyonna Women’s Plus Size Whimsy Wrap Dress has flattering wrap styling, along with a fluttery ruffle down one side. It also comes in a terrific selection of colors, from the festive and fun plum sparkle, to classic red and black.

Price: $148

10. London Times Women’s Plus Size Cold Shoulder Sheath with Capelet with Shimmer Shutter

This pretty plus size cocktail dress kicks out the boring old winter white and serves up the holiday season in a beautiful sand dollar color. The shimmery shutter style sheath is super elegant with it’s sheer caplet that features beautiful beading around the neckline. All you’ll need to add are some lovely gold pearl drop earrings, a matching bracelet, and a swanky up do, to be the head turner at this year’s Christmas party. The adorable Christmas party dress comes in sizes up to 24 Plus. We also think the London Times Women’s Plus Size Lace Fit and Flare Full Skirt Dress is a real cutie. The lace bodice appears to travel over only one shoulder, but the illusion bodice is the clever secret behind this sassy look. The Gabby Skye Women’s Plus Size Long Sleeved Crochet Lace Fit and Flare Dress is another awesome Christmas party dress option. The comfortable cut and beautiful crocheted lace are a total winner. Just in case you find that a bit too conservative for your liking, the Gabby Skye Women’s Plus Size Sheath Sleeveless Dress features a multi-patterned scuba style with a sheer bodice and hemline to give it tons of added interest.

Price: $22.69 – $129.00

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.