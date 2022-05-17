11 Best White Hoodies for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

This Tommy Hilfiger hoodie is so dope you are going to want to wear it all the time. The red and blue really help the white stand out without being overly obnoxious or too bright, which can be an issue with an all-white hoodie. This is one of the rare instances where you can wear a hoodie with a business casual outfit. The right khakis and loafers or driving shoes will really set this outfit off and you’ll love how it feels as well as looks in whatever you decide to pair it with.

The hoodie itself is made with a cotton and polyester blend which once again helps with breathability, durability, versatility, and comfort. The cotton is soft on the skin while the polyester will help with the wind and rain. If you were to wear this hoodie with your workout gear you could rest assured that you won’t overheat or sweat too much. What is also amazing about this hoodie is that it was designed for your everyday man as well as for people with disabilities. Easy to get on and take off this is a great choice no matter your situation. The magnetic zipper makes it easy to zip with one hand and it also comes in a ton of other colors so you can stock up and buy a few of them to thicken your wardrobe.