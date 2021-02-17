21 Best Winter Boots for Men

The right pair of winter boots can last you a lifetime. They are trusted and tested and true. IF you find yourself trudging through the snow every winter then protecting your feet should be a number one priority. Buy yourself some of the best winter boots for men.

Materials to Consider:

Materials are key when looking for a boot that will withstand whatever mother nature can throw at you. Leather is at the top of the list as it is typically a waterproof leather. You want materials that will not only shed water but also will keep their looks. Rubber soles are a big plus, and anything with Vibram soles will make sure you won't be sliding around when the ground is extra icy. Make sure you take into consideration where you will be wearing these boots when you make your purchase.

Pro Tips:

Darker boots will go with more outfits, but the right light-colored boots will add extra depth to whatever you wear. Really it all depends on your specific style. Black boots will go well with a formal outfit and a casual outfit. The biggest variable when buying a winter boot is making sure you stay dry and warm while wearing them. Nothing worse than sitting down at your desk for an 8-9 hour day with cold wet feet.

Which Men's Boots are the Most Durable?

Doc's are one of the most durable shoes and boots ever made. The brand certainly knows a thing or two about longevity but they also make a boot that is super stylish. Dr. Marten is a great brand for durability.

If you are looking based on reputation then you really can't go wrong with the Timberland brand. These guys and gals make strong, work-ready boots that can take a beating and continue to look great. 

Merrell makes really well-made and stylish outdoor gear, but these boots specifically are incredibly cool. The blue laces look great against the dark background and these things will last you a long time if you take care of them.

Which Winter Boots are the Best Snow Boots?

Columbia gear is tested in extreme conditions like rain, ice, and snow. These boots will keep your feet nice and insulated while the exterior is tough enough to handle any weather. These boots were made to take a beating and keep on trekking.

You may know Adidas for their epic status in the basketball sneaker world, but did you know they make a pretty study and crazy durable snow boot? These boots are water repellant and snow resistant. These things will keep your feet warm and dry even in feet of snow.

Carhartt makes clothing that is damn near indestructible. These boots were made for the worst parts of winter. They are tough, they shed water and they will keep the ice and snow and slush away from your feet. 

