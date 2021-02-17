21 Best Winter Boots for Men

Caterpillar is well-known in the construction world for its massive and nearly indestructible heavy machinery. From bulldozers to cranes and everything in between they make a ton of equipment to make some of the toughest jobs a little bit easier. It makes sense that while they are protecting the bodies and lives of construction workers all over the world that they would get in the fashion game to protect the feet of those same workers. These boots are waterproof and boast a steel toe to help you get the job done. If you’re not the guy swinging a hammer at the jobsite you can still rock these in an office environment with the right slacks and khakis.