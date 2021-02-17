21 Best Winter Boots for Men

The right pair of winter boots can last you a lifetime. They are trusted and tested and true. IF you find yourself trudging through the snow every winter then protecting your feet should be a number one priority. Buy yourself some of the best winter boots for men.
Columbia, one of the premier outerwear companies on the planet, was founded in 1938 and has been providing the men’s fashion world with great, durable clothing since. If you are an outdoorsy guy that enjoys hiking up a mountain to walk or snowboard down as much as he enjoys looking great, then these are a perfect fit for your feet. The perfect mix of suede and rubber these boots are not only waterproof but they are slip-resistant as well with their extra grippy soles. Get them in black, which will go with jeans, khakis or slacks, or pick up a pair in brown or the super-cool gray and blue mix.
You can’t have a list of the best winter boots and not mention Timberland. Timbs has been a big part of the outdoor gear landscape since 1928, nearly 100 years of making great boots and it shows. If you are looking for durability and a long-lasting boot then do yourself a favor and pick up a pair of Timbs. These specific boots are hand made with waterproof leather that will shed slush, rain, and snow without any issues. They come in the featured brown that will match well with jeans and khakis as well as a darker brown if you prefer.
Converse has been pumping out some of the coolest sneakers on the planet for over 100 years. They’ve been in business since 1908 and their longevity is proof that people truly love what they do. These shoes have been worn by pro basketball players, pro skateboarders, track stars and a bunch of other top performers proving that these shoes are not only fashionable but are made for fun and for play. The All-Star style winter boots are no different. They are cool and will keep your feet comfy, cozy and warm during the worst weather that winter can throw at you.
A black boot can complete almost any outfit. Adidas, well-known for its thousands of cool sneaker designs has made a big impression in the winter boot game with these tactical style boots in all black as well as gray and black. These boots are extra insulated and come complete with rubber soles that boast a non-slip grip. Be ready for anything mother nature can throw at you with these amazing boots from a trusted name in the shoe game. Wear these at the office or on your way to the mountain for a snowboarding trip, either way, you are comfortable and covered.
DC shoes aren’t just for skateboarding anymore. The DC Shoe Co. took their classic style and turned it on its head with these incredibly cool winter boots. Made of leather and complete with rubber soles these boots will thrash through ice, snow, and slush while protecting your feet the entire time. They have an almost tactical style sole to keep you on your feet while walking on slippery surfaces. While the tan looks great they also come in some insane alternative colors like classic brown and black/camo. There is definitely a style and color combo for everyone.
Getting a pair of boots that you don’t need to change when you get to the office or your job is a big deal in the fashion world. The whole point of getting a durable and comfortable pair of boots is to wear them. These boots are a perfect mix of durable and fashionable. They will keep your feet warm and dry when the weather isn’t great and will also go with whatever outfit you are required to wear at your gig. The medium brown is a nice look for khakis, light and dark as well as jeans if your work permits. The nice part is that these boots are casual and formal friendly.
If you’re in the market for a winter boot that will keep your feet dry on the walk to work but will also look great with a pair of khakis in the office then look no further. These boots from Golden Fox are the perfect combination of tough and classy they are fashion-friendly. 100% leather with no-slip soles these are a great boot for the man that doesn’t compromise or have time to change his shoes once he sits at his desk. While the featured color is great they also come in a dark brown that looks a bit distressed and a military tan that will go great with light slacks or jeans.
Doc Marten’s have been a juggernaut in the boot and shoe world for over sixty years. Getting their start in 1959 Doc’s have been styling men’s footwear with extreme fashion and comfort. Known for being one of the longest-lasting shoes and boots out there. Their style is unique while making sure that their kicks go with almost any outfit. Formal, casual and business casual, there isn’t an outfit that can’t be made better with a slick pair of Docs.
Lugz is one of the biggest bootmakers in the world. They make some of the coolest looking kicks in the market right now and you can see why. These nearly laceless boots are a perfect fit for the man that needs them to do a bit of everything. You can wear them to work, wear them on a hike or wear them hanging with your friends. They go great with khakis, black slacks, and jeans. They are as durable as they are attractive. These boots don’t just come in the featured all black, they also come in a matte black and traditional tan.
Slip-on boots and shoes are on a serious upward tick right now in men’s fashion. They are easy to put on, easy to wear and super comfortable. They can be worn in a formal setting or a casual setting so you can get more miles out of them. These boots, in particular, are leather with a bit of elastic around the ankle for a better fit. They come broken in and have a pre-worn look that is great for the office or great for a night on the town. Either way, you should get a lot of use out of these boots in any season.
Sturdy, comfortable and durable. These are some common adjectives everyone uses when describing Timberland boots. These hiking style boots will do more than get you up and down the mountain. They are also waterproof, boast a non-slip sole to keep you upright and have a steel toe if you need to keep your toes safe. While being so sturdy they are crazy flexible which means that they won’t take months to break in. One of the best parts about these boots is that you can wear them with nearly every outfit.
A great looking twist on the classic workboot, these boots feature a light-colored sole to give them an added pop of color. The sole makes them a great pair with khakis or light-colored pants. Even though they look perfect with khakis they will also match well with your favorite pair of jeans. They come complete with a shock absorption insole for maximum comfort. While the tobacco-colored featured boot is a great look, they also come in black, dark brown and a black and brown mix. All color options are a super attractive pair of kicks.
If you want durable and comfortable then you want Carhartt. The clothing line for men that hunt, hike, fish and work hard for their living makes boots that perform as well as the men they cloth. These boots are tough, they are waterproof and they are easy to break-in. From top to toe these boots are leather with a rubber sole that will keep you on your feet on the slipperiest of surfaces. When investing in a boot you want it to last and to get the job done. These boots do that in spades.
Breaking in a new pair of boots can sometimes be a daunting task. Some take months, even years to break in properly. Who has that kind of time after spending hard-earned money to break in a pair of nice new boots? These boots come already broken in not just in feel but in look as well. They come complete with a Vibram sole that absorbs ever step you take while also keeping you on your feet when walking on ice and snow. These boots look just as good with a pair of jeans as they do with khakis so you can wear them anywhere with nearly any outfit.
Florsheim boots are known for their comfort and for the fact that they last a very long time. They made the laceless zip-up boot popular since 1892, nearly 130 years of quality boots. These boots are great for walking around and are highly fashionable. Made from full-grain leather, they are the kind of boot that you want to keep shiny because when you do they almost have a mirror-like effect. They are super supportive hugging the ankle while they are a bit wider near the arch. They look great in classic black but also come in a super slick dark brown that will match well with khakis and jeans.
Nike is the biggest name in sneakers worldwide. From LeBron to MJ some of the best athletes on the planet have signed on with Nike and gotten to rep their own specially made kicks. Nike also makes some seriously cool boots made for the worst weather you can imagine. These all-black Nike hiking boots are so dope they fall right in line with the rest of the Nike lineup. Most hiking boots are heavy because they are made to be super durable. These boots are lightweight leather while also being incredibly durable. If you aren’t digging the all-black you can also snatch these up in a bunch of other colors.
Caterpillar is well-known in the construction world for its massive and nearly indestructible heavy machinery. From bulldozers to cranes and everything in between they make a ton of equipment to make some of the toughest jobs a little bit easier. It makes sense that while they are protecting the bodies and lives of construction workers all over the world that they would get in the fashion game to protect the feet of those same workers. These boots are waterproof and boast a steel toe to help you get the job done. If you’re not the guy swinging a hammer at the jobsite you can still rock these in an office environment with the right slacks and khakis.
The Ecco brand is known for its high fashion clothing and kicks. These all-leather winter boots are no different. They are stylish, they are durable and they are insanely comfortable. They are made with gore-tex to keep you not only crazy warm but dry too. While they are a true winter boot they still look good with jeans and khakis. They may not be the best boots to wear around the office in the featured style they also come in navy as well a crazy attractive amber/oak color combo.
These Columbia boots are the future of winter and hiking boots. They have all the features of the world-famous Columbia brand while also sporting some new technology that is sure to make them your new favorite boots. They are waterproof and have extra arch support to get you up and down the mountain without taking a toll on your back and feet. They also have the omni-heat reflective liner which traps and controls your own body heat to ensure that your feet stay dry and warm the entire time you wear them.
Ugg boots are known all over the world for being the most comfortable boots in the game. It only makes sense that they would make a men’s boot that can handle slush, ice, and snow on the regular. Slipping on a pair of Uggs is like wearing your favorite slippers. They contour to your foot and are known for also lasting a long time. Yes, you can beat on these boots and rest assured they will take the dings and scratches like a champ. Wear them with your favorite jeans or a nice pair of khakis and rest assured that they will keep you warm and dry.
You don’t need to be in the military to rock that tactical style. These boots are made to take a beating and keep on walking. They are waterproof, they are incredibly durable and they will go surprisingly well with jeans and khakis alike. Made almost entirely of nylon they are lightweight and breathable. They have a padded lining and removable shock-absorbing insoles to put in and take out as you please. With a tremendous amount of support, these are a pair of boots that you can get a lot of use out of and remain comfortable the entire time you wear them.
This is a great looking pair of winter boots. They look and feel almost like a winter sneaker but trust me they are all boot. They are 100% leather so they will shed water, snow, and ice without worry. They are insulated for extra comfort and warmth while maintaining their durability. They also have a super soft insole with a shock absorber to cushion your feet and cradle your arches. If you don’t like the featured look, no worries they come in 8 other colors that are sure to go with whatever outfit you wear every day.
One of the dopest pair of boots out there in the market right now these Merrell hiking boots are great to look at. Looks aren’t everything though when looking for a winter boot. They should also be waterproof for the guys that have to trek through the rain, sleet, snow, and ice. These are waterproof. They should also be comfortable and not stiff or hard to break in. These have a Vibram sole which will take all the shock out of walking while keeping you on the ground no matter how slippery a surface you are walking on. While the featured boot looks amazing with the bright blue laces you can also grab these boots in brown and dusty olive.