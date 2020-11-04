21 Best Winter Face Masks: Compare & Save

It’s a good idea to mask up to protect yourself these days and now that winter weather is upon us, it’s even a better idea. Yes, there’s the pandemic to be concerned with but there’s also the protection of your precious face to think about when the temperature drops.
These best winter face masks will help to protect your nose, cheeks, mouth, and chin while you’re out in the frigid air and snow. Whether you’re shoveling the walk, skiing, snowboarding, or using a snow blower, make sure to put a face mask on before you head outside.
Most of the gear listed below come in men’s and women’s sizes and in many colors and patterns. You’re sure to find something on our list that you’ll love to keep your face toasty with.
This winter scarf from Vbiger is made of plush acrylic fibers that soft and comfortable to wear and breathe easily. It features a double-layer design that will keep your neck, face, and ears warm on the chilliest of days. Also known as a “snood“, it can serve as a scarf, hat, or face mask, making it one of the most useful winter face masks available.
This mask features thick knitted pill-resistant fabric with tight stitching that resists pulling. The inner lining is a fine plush that will definitely bring the cozy in cold weather. Lightweight and elastic, the Vbiger scarf measures 8.3 inches long by 9.1 inches wide. This size will fit almost everyone.
Whether used as a face mask, scarf, or hat, this snood keeps its shape and is perfect for just bumming around or to wear while biking, hiking, or skiing. There are multiple sizes available as well as a combo two-pack.
This three-in-one neck gaiter from EXski is made of acrylic and thick, soft fleece that is perfect for skiing, snowboarding, or anything else you might do in weather as cold as minus-20 Celsius. This neck warmer is functional with an adjustable elastic drawstring so it may be changed from a neck gaiter, face mask, or winter hat.
The fleece liner features air holes at the nose and mouth to help wick away moisture. It’s thermal and also breathable to help keep you warm and comfortable all winter long. Laid flat, this winter face mask measures a square 9.8 inches and will fit most men and women.
The Tagvo Winter Knitted Balaclava Beanie Hat features an elastic closure and a design that utilizes two layers of acrylic and fleece to keep your head warm and protected. The knit outer layer and soft fleece inner layer makes this winter face mask soft, light, and friendly to your skin.
This balaclava stretches well to fit most head sizes however those with larger heads should perhaps look for another option. The beanie can be used as a balaclava, ski mask, neck gaiter, or scarf. When worn as shown in the photo, the visor is a nice deterrent to cold wind and snow. The Tagvo is a great option to keep your head and face protected against the elements.
Available in five different colors including this stellar Legend of Zelda-like leaf green, the Oldelf Tactical Heavyweight Outdoor Sports Mask is made of fleece and features a drawstring closure to secure it around your face. It is super soft and breathable but provides excellent protection against the wind.
It can be used as a hat, snood, scarf, or mask. Warm and comfortable, it has looser styling than your typical balaclava to show off a unique look. The Oldelf (old elf…get it?) is a nice departure from the standard winter face masks.
Suitable for both men and women, this Winter Beanie & Scarf Set from FZ Fantastic Zone is a great way to keep the cold, wind, and snow off your face. Both pieces are made of a high-quality stretchy polyester fabric that is soft-spun knitted, making the beanie and scarf extremely comfortable and soft. The inner layer is a soft, warm fleece with excellent heat retention performance.
The scarf is more of a neck gaiter that is pulled over the head to keep the neck protected or it can be pulled up over the mouth and nose. When both items are worn, the head, ears, face, and neck can all be kept warm against the frigid weather. One size fits most; the hat and scarf may be stretched to fit a wide variety of head sizes. Take a look at the fitting chart to be sure before ordering. The set is available in ten different colors as well.
Professional skiers and snowboarders understand that name-brand gear can make a difference. The Salomon Rs Warm Tube is an informed choice to protect the face and neck. This neck gaiter is made with something called “AdvancedSkin” fabric that contains 47% Merino wool. Merino is warm and comfortable without all the itch you may associated with wool.
The Salomon RS Warm tube is part mask, part scarf, and feels just right during a workout or while racing down the slopes. No matter what your activity is during the winter, this winter face mask is excellent to keep warm during your run, hike, or ski trip.
With an outer layer made of acrylic knit and an inner layer of polar fleece, the Botack Neck Gaiter will keep your face all toasty warm. It will resist cold up to minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit. The top of the fabric loop features a drawstring to adjust width or close altogether if wearing the gaiter like a hat.
Wear the Botack as a beanie, neck scarf, or winter face mask. Breathable air holes around the mouth and nose area inside the gaiter allow for some airflow while also cutting down on expectorating when worn over the face. The stitching is precise and the fabric is pill-resistant for durability. Stretchy without losing its form, this Botack Neck Gaiter will be a welcome addition to your winter wardrobe.
If you’re a runner, winter throws up some annoying roadblocks in the form of cold, dry air that irritates the lungs. Show that air who’s boss with this Nike Running Therma Sphere Hood Mask. It features a convertible foldover design with a wide opening for optimal visibility. Nike’s proprietary Therma Sphere fabric with Dri-FIT technology delivers superior moisture wicking to keep things clean and tidy while on a run.
The hood is a balaclava design that offers up warm comfort to keep your noggin protected from rain, snow, and wind. This winter face mask is a professional athletic piece of gear that will definitely make your cold-weather runs more enjoyable. With that Nike swoosh on the side of the hood, everyone will understand just how much of a dedicated athlete they’re dealing with.
Ladies, this winter face mask is just for you. The Women’s Merino Loop Knitted Neck Gaiter made by Jack Wolfskin is an oversized winter scarf loop that is pulled over the head. Made of Merino wool, polyester, and Alpaca fibers, it’s an incredibly warm way to stay protected against the cold weather. Its large size means that one size fits all.
The neck gaiter can also be doubled over in order to wear across the face for more protection against coronavirus. Jack Wolfskin products are responsibly sourced and ethically produced. The Merino wool and Alpaca yarn comes only from animals that are humanely taken care of. So while your neck and face are all nice and cozy while wearing this neck gaiter, you can feel great about the care taken in creating it.
The Tough Headwear Tactical Winter Face Mask will protect both men and women against the elements whether tearing down the slopes, clearing snow, or riding a motorcycle. When the snow and ice hit your face while wearing this mask, you won’t even notice because of the protection it provides.
The stretchy, breathable fabric wicks away moisture while the fleece lining retains heat. Mesh breathing panels increase airflow while minimizing your goggles from fogging. Wear it over the mouth and nose as a face mask or pull it down and wear as a neck gaiter. There are pockets fashioned especially for ears to keep them warm and the face mask in place as well. Score.
You know what that big patch with the golden C means: quality. This Carhartt 2-in-1 fleece combines a warm beanie with a pull-down winter face mask that tucks up into the hat when not in use. The hat is 100% polyester fleece while the face mask is a 90% polyester-10% spandex blend.
The inner mask features a moisture-wicking finish for additional comfort. One size fits most with this hat and face mask however larger heads may need something else. The fleece stretches to accommodate a number of sizes. The Carhartt 2-in-1 Fleece Hat comes in seven colors and if you’re looking for high visibility or camouflage options, Carhartt makes them, of course.
Available in eleven colors, the Minus33 Merino Wool 730 Midweight Neck Gaiter is super soft and extremely comfortable. It comes in just one size however it’s versatile and stretchy enough to fit a wide variety of people. Wear the gaiter up around the ears and nose, just below the nose, or around the neck like a scarf.
The neck gaiter is made of a 100% 18.5-micron Merino wool that is knitted with flatlock seams for a durable piece of winter protective gear that should last for a very long time. It’s machine washable and dryable, too. Keep your neck and face out of the cold on your next winter hike or ski trip.
Here’s a change: two neck warmers for the price of one. Made of soft fleece, each of these winter face masks contains a little spandex as well to ensure stretchability and form. They’re smooth, soft, and pill-resistant.
There are 20 colors to choose from and 39 combinations for the two-pack to order. They’re machine washable, breathable, windproof and so comfy warm. Wear around the neck, head, as a hat, or a winter face mask.
Seven different colors and patterns are available for this NovForth Fleece Neck Warmer. This winter face mask is great for both women and men and ideal for being out in the cold weather. Don’t allow the snow and ice keep you indoors; this neck gaiter is suitable for skiing and winter sports, sledding, running, and more.
The neck gaiter is made of a high-quality thermal yarn for maximum heat retention along with a soft and breathable fleece inner layer. While one size fits most, be aware that if you have a thick neck or head that you may need an alternative item. The patterns used to decorate these neck gaiters set these masks apart from the typical solids and are completely fun.
For wicked cold days that want to freeze your face off, consider this Tough Headwear Balaclava Ski Mask. It was designed for extremely frigid weather and to protect your face against harsh sleet and wind. Mostly made of moisture-wicking thermal fleece, this heavyweight winter face mask keeps in the warmth but allows for moisture to wick out because of a breathable panel.
This ski hood stretches in all the right places and will move with you while you’re active. It will comfortably accommodate different head sizes for both women and men. The adjustable draw toggle and face panel snuggly stays put against the face to keep the warmth in and the wind out.
An extra-long neck can be tucked inside a jacket to make sure the cold air can’t find a way in. Wear it as a beanie, neck warmer, half mask, of full balaclava. This version features a fake fur hood lining but also comes without as well as a camo pattern.
This is a winter face mask that’s dedicated to its function. This TTzone Winter Face Mask is good for men and women. It features a half-balaclava style with ear flaps to help it stay in place. Velcro fasteners on either side help to adjust sizing as well.
Small enough to tuck in a pocket, this face mask is made of soft fleece and features breathability at the nose and mouth. While this may not be a good item to protect against coronavirus, it’s definitely good to keep the snow and ice from hitting the face.
The Exio Winter Ski Face Mask features a nylon, polyester, and Spandex mix with a mesh front for breathability and to prevent glasses and goggles from fogging. The fabric hoop design is seamless, stretchy, and form-fitting. This winter face mask wicks sweat away from the body to keep the wearer comfortable and warm.
The Exio is available in 14 colors including a day-glo yellow and a bright pink. If you ski, snowboard, or run in the winter months, the Exio Winter Ski Face Mask is an excellent choice to have with you while being active. This item is not meant to contain the coronavirus because of the front mesh so please be aware of this when considering this item.
Now, this is just awesome. The Vbiger Octopus Beanie makes a definite statement when out shredding the slopes or even just clearing the walk. It’s knitted with high-quality (and environmentally-friendly) soft acrylic fiber and is incredibly comfortable to wear. The tentacles hanging down the nose and mouth keep the wearer’s neck warm.
The octopus beanie comes in six different colors as well as a Viking style with beard, a knight’s helmet, and even a Santa Claus hat with beard. This winter face mask isn’t as obvious a choice for protecting the face against snow and wind but it’s definitely the most fun on our list.
The LCZTN Women’s Pom Beanie Hat & Scarf is a two-pack item featuring a warm knit pom beanie and a neck gaiter with a fleece inner layer. It’s a fun and stylish way to keep warm during these dark, winter months. Available in seven different colors, this set is a refreshing feminine take on staying cozy over the winter.
The beanie and scarf are made of a soft, knitted acrylic that won’t irritate the skin. The hat size measures between 21.6 to 25.6 inches around (the knit stretches well) and will fit just about anyone. The fleece inner liner is warm, plush, and comfortable to keep the wearer protected against the elements no matter what she’s doing: skiing, running, hiking, or snowboarding.
This balaclava-style winter face mask from Ushake features a longer neck gaiter that may be tucked into a jacket collar. Two elastic drawstrings, one on either side, allow for cinching the top of the neck gaiter tight over the nose. It’s available in three different colors, all with a grey fleece inner liner.
The ski hood is appropriate for both men and women to provide protection from extreme cold while having fun (or working) out in the frigid air. This balaclava doesn’t sacrifice comfort for cuteness. The fleece is very thick and will definitely keep your head warm from the freezing temperatures. You may even find it a little too warm if you’re out being active; if so, simply pull the mask down under your chin.
Obviously, if you’re a video game fan, you know that by wearing this Tough Headwear Balaclava Ski Mask, you may find yourself itching to play some old 90’s-style fight games. But what you should do instead is go have fun out in the cold and snow. This winter face mask is going to keep you warm and toasty while looking old-school cool.
This balaclava can endure frigid temperatures and harsh winter conditions. The rubber mouth panel allows air in and out without fogging up your goggles. Hallelujah. This ski mask is perfect for motorcycle riding, skiing, or, yes, dressing up as a video game ninja. If you’re into that sort of thing.
Wear it by itself or under a helmet, this balaclava is good as a full face mask cover, open balaclava, half ski mask, hoodie, or neck gaiter. One size fits most noggins. It’s made of a 92% polyester/8% spandex blend to fit comfortably no matter the size of your head.