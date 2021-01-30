13 Best Zip-Up Hoodies for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

When choosing a cool new hoodie you can’t go wrong with a Zip-Up. Not only is this particular type of hoodie going to offer you more freedom with your outfit, but they are also the perfect kind of hoodie to wear with a jacket. Check out this list of best zip-up hoodies for men to add to your wardrobe.
1. True Religion Men’s Flocked Classic Buddha Logo Zip Up Hoodie SweatshirtPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well-known brand
- Unique style
- Comfortable
- No insulation
- Not a formal hoodie
- Sizing
True Religion is well-known in the fashion world for their sexy jeans. They brought the same style and integrity to the table when they started designing dope zip-up hoodies. The white stitching on the pockets and cuffs along with the white drawstrings add a sweet pop of color on the solid backdrop of the hoodie. This hoodie is lightweight, perfect for a jacket-hoodie combo. You really can’t go wrong with this hoodie and some jeans, maybe a pair of khakis too.
2. Carhartt Men’s Midweight Hooded Zip Front SweatshirtPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tougher material
- Durable fabric
- Comfortable
- Heavy
- Bulky
- Plain
If you are an outdoorsy guy, you probably have some Carhartt clothing somewhere in your closet. If not you still probably have some Carhartt in your collection. This is the perfect zip-up hoodie for working outdoors, hiking or doing some renovations around the house and yard. Carhartt makes some of the toughest clothing you can buy. They are durable, comfortable and definitely fashionable clothing options for the man that isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.
3. Nautica Men’s Full Zip Collegiate Hoodie JacketPrice: $118.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique look
- Colorful deisgn
- Comfortable
- Hard to match
- Pricier
- High maintenance
If you are a sailing enthusiast then you are without a doubt familiar with Nautica. If you’re a sweet hoodie enthusiast then you need to familiarize yourself with this ridiculously cool hoodie. Multi-colored and ready to impress this is one of those hoodies you won’t see every guy wearing. Showing up to the party rocking the same outfit as a guy that has been there for an hour really sucks. This hoodie will ensure that doesn’t happen. The colors pop, the design is jacket friendly and the looks you will get will be a mix of jealousy and admiration.
4. Under Armour Men’s Full Zip ColdGear HoodiePrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool looking
- Dri-fit material
- Comfortable
- Casual only
- Stains easily
- Shrinking hazard
Military-style anything is super trendy right now. Under Armour saw that coming and put together a great looking hoodie with the trusted feel of their brand. This is a good-looking hoodie that you can wear at the park tossing the frisbee around or play a game of horse against your buddies. Once you have wiped the floor with your boys on the court, you can hit the town and know that you still look incredibly sharp. You have a couple of color choices too so feel free to get more than one and be ready for anything.
5. Lacoste Men’s Sport Fleece Zip Up Hooded SweatshirtPrice: $181.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted name in fashion
- Multiple colors
- Very stylish
- Sizing
- May shrink
- Plain
From breaking into the men’s fashion game as a tennis gear manufacturer to designing great clothes for every occasion Lacoste is a men’s fashion giant. That alligator is synonymous with style and comfort and a brand that won’t let you down. This hoodie is simple yet spectacular. It comes in a variety of colors so you have something for every occasion. Black for a more business casual event, yellow if you want to stand out and every other color in between. These are great hoodies to grow your collection and have something you can grab and bring anywhere.
6. Nike Men’s Big and Tall Dri-Fit Therma Full Zip HoodiePrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple color options
- Comfortable
- Bigger sizing
- Shrink
- Stains show
- Plain
Nike is a household name at this point in the game. What you may not know about the king of athletic fashion is that they have a great line of clothing for big and tall guys. For bigger and taller gentlemen it can be hard finding something that fits and is stylish as well. Typically those guys have to pick between one or the other. Not with this hoodie. So many sick colors, comfortable because the size was taken into consideration and stylish so you don’t need to worry about looking good because this hoodie will do all the work for you.
7. Emporio Armani Men’s Ventus7 Full Zip Graphic HoodiePrice: $161.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High class fashion
- World renouned designer
- Sexy looks
- High maintenance
- Sizing
- Casual only
Giorgio Armani is one of the most recognized names in fashion history. In fact, most of the cool and unique looks you see today most likely wouldn;’t exist if Armani didn’t shake up the fashion world in 1975. When you see that name on the label or see the famous “G” symbol on clothing you know that you are looking at something that is truly special. This hoodie is no different. It is sheik, sexy, stylish and has a fierce attitude to it, that can only be attributed to the founding father of men’s fashion.
8. UNIFACO Unisex 3D Full Zip HoodiePrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colorful options
- Multiple choices
- Lightweight
- No insulation
- Hard to match
- Shrink warning
Every guy should have a hoodie or two like this in his collection. You never know when you are going to want to brighten up your outfit or stand out in the crowd, but when you have one of these in your arsenal you never need to worry about not being able to. Pick from a zillion different designs from smoke to wolves to Jackson Pollack type splatter paint. You can really match a hoodie design to your specific style and what you are interested in. I would call this a “hobby hoodie”. Grab a couple that really speak to you
9. JINX Overwatch Ultimate Symmetra Zip-Up HoodiePrice: $58.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design
- Multi-color
- Different but awesome style
- Casual only
- Shrink warning
- Sizing
JINX makes the coolest hoodies out there right now. Their two-tiered color design is incredibly unique and really sets them apart from your average hoodie. They use bright vibrant colors while combining comfort and fit to make a badass hoodie that you will love to wear. If there is a color that you can think of, they have a hoodie in that color. This hoodie would look great alone or against the backdrop of a black jacket. This hoodie really stands out and that is something you want in your next hoodie.
10. Columbia Men’s Northern Comfort II Hoodie, Waterproof and BreathablePrice: $31.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Warm
- Multiple colors
- Comfortable
- Heavy
- Casual
- Not an every day hoodie
Are you an active guy? Do you like to climb mountains, go fishing and set up camp so you can wake up ready to explore? Columbia has been protecting folks from inclement weather and harsh conditions for decades. Their hoodie design is really like a thinner more flexible jacket. They have a ton of colors and material choices but the fleece interior is definitely the most popular. This hoodie can take a beating and honestly you should beat on it so you can see for yourself that you bought a tough article of clothing. Get into this hoodie and get out and see the world.
11. Leif Nelson Men’s Full Zip Cardigan HoodiePrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cardigan feel
- Cool style
- Unique look
- Tight fit
- Shrink possible
- High maintenance
Some guys want something that is a little more business than casual. This hoodie, cardigan style, is definitely that. The colors are earthy and perfect, the design is in a league all its own and the fit is perfect. Form-fitting hoodies are climbing up the fashion ladder and who can blame them. They are seriously sexy and can turn any guy from casual to business casual in a matter of second. Grab a couple of these hoodies and be ready for anything. You’re going to love the way you look in it.
12. Jordan Nike Mens Flight Fleece Full Zip HoodiePrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Jordan brand
- Sleek design
- Simplistic style
- Longer than most hoodies
- Sizing
- Shrinking
Iconic, sleek, sexy and a bunch of other amazing adjectives. There aren’t many people in the world or in history that are known without a single letter of their name being mentioned. Even though LeBron is rocking this number, there really is only one number 23. MJ and the Jordan line of clothing are a match made in fashion aficionado heaven. This understated yet still super cool hoodie is a great addition to any wardrobe. If you like looking good and want to be able to throw this on anytime anywhere, you are looking at the right hoodie. Also, you can get a couple because it comes in a bunch of different colors.
13. PUMA Men’s Evo knit Move Full Zip HoodiePrice: $165.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish design
- Unique look
- Comfortable feel
- Pricier
- Baggy
- Not formal
Puma makes dope shoes. Puma also makes some seriously dope clothing. The Puma name represents design quality and outstanding looks. This hoodie is no exception to the rule. This is one of those work and play hoodies that can get you through your entire day without worrying if you’re over or underdressed. When the exterior of the hoodie looks great, that gives you a boost in confidence, but when it feels great on the inside it gives you a warm fuzzy feeling. Literally and figuratively. Grab one of these hoodies on a couple of slick colors.
Material Choices:
Anything goes when it comes to getting a zip-up hoodie. For comfort, cotton and fleece will be your best bet. If style is your biggest concern, then go with whatever jumps out at you. The perfect hoodie picks you more than you pick it. Trust your gut and follow your heart.
Pro-Tips:
Zip-up hoodies give you the freedom to wear them zipped up all the way, halfway, and unzipped. They come off with a jacket so you can make it part of the top layer. They are versatile, cool-looking and can be the focal point of your outfit if you play it right.
