13 Best Zip-Up Hoodies for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Iconic, sleek, sexy and a bunch of other amazing adjectives. There aren’t many people in the world or in history that are known without a single letter of their name being mentioned. Even though LeBron is rocking this number, there really is only one number 23. MJ and the Jordan line of clothing are a match made in fashion aficionado heaven. This understated yet still super cool hoodie is a great addition to any wardrobe. If you like looking good and want to be able to throw this on anytime anywhere, you are looking at the right hoodie. Also, you can get a couple because it comes in a bunch of different colors.