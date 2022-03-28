15 Best Running Shoes for Men: Compare & Save

Every runner needs shoes that look good and feel amazing underfoot. The right pair of trainers can keep your feet happy and pain-free. Think of it as an essential investment, such as a waist hydration pack. Running shoes that fit properly can keep blisters and sore arches from derailing your training. From speedy 5Ks to your first marathon, here are the best men’s running shoes you can buy today.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Brooks Ghost 14Pros:
Cons:
- Updated midsole features softer cushioning
- 3D print upper securely hugs feet
- First carbon neutral shoe from Brooks
- 12mm drop can be polarizing
- Laces may come untied
- Toe box runs narrow
As far as road running shoes go, it’s hard to beat the overall value of the Brooks Ghost 14. That’s why it’s our favorite all-around road running shoe for men. It’s not flashy (although it does come in several fun colors) yet is a proven workhorse for your active lifestyle. There’s a moderate amount of cushioning for the support you need on short and long runs.
The Ghost has been around for several years, with each year’s model offering improvements over the last. For example, the Ghost 14 has improved loft cushioning for a softer and more responsive ride. A softer midsole ensures smooth transitions. Finally, a 3D print upper comfortably adjusts to fit your feet just right. It’s an ideal combination of stretch and structure to keep your feet stable.
When it comes to feeling light on your feet, you can expect a springy stride in these trainers. The Ghost 14 weighs 9.9 ounces, which is on the lighter side. However, the 12mm midsole drop can be polarizing. That means the height difference between your heel and forefoot is much greater than in a zero drop shoe. If your feet aren’t used to it, you may need to give them extra time to adapt.
If you’re concerned about the environmental impacts of the manufacturing process, here’s some good news. The Ghost 14 is the first carbon-neutral Brooks shoe. Its upper materials contain at least 30% recycled content.
A neutral trainer with a moderate amount of cushioning. Unlike our runner-up, the Asics Men’s Gel-Kayano 28, it’s ideal for runners who don’t need a ton of support. Want to track your workouts and stay entertained as you run? Consider one of these built-in music watches for athletes.
-
2. RUNNER UP: Asics Men's Gel-Kayano 28
Cons:
- Roomier toebox prevents toes from getting squished
- Glove-like fit holds feet securely in place
- Updated energetic midsole cushioning
- Soles wear out quickly
- White heels always look dirty
- Not available in narrow or wide
Are you looking for a stability running shoe for medium arches? The heavily cushioned GEL-Kayano 28 (sold on Amazon and Road Runner Sports) supports overpronators and softens landings without slowing your stride. Compared to the previous version, the 28 has more energetic midsole cushioning. This gives you a more responsive and balanced feel.
Many runners love the GEL-series shoes for their soft and comfortable landings. The Kayano 28 has an improved GEL shape to better cushion every step. From long distance running and marathons to shorter runs, it cradles your feet without slowing you down. All that cushioning also protects your feet and joints on roads and paved trails. This shoe also works well as a daily trainer.
At the front, a slightly roomier toe box prevents toes from getting squashed. A multi-directional upper offers a more glove-like fit to keep your feet from sliding. It’s also breathable for maximum comfort on warm days.
Find more Asics Men's Gel-Kayano 28 information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Daily Trainer: HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8Pros:
Cons:
- Balanced cushioning for long and short distances
- Great for neutral runners with medium to high arches
- Extended pull tab for easy on and off
- Runs slightly narrow
- Not available in a narrow width
- Rubber soles wear down quickly
Do you need a reliable shoe for your daily training needs? The HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 (sold on Amazon and Road Runner Sports) is a neutral trainer for long and short runs, and everything in between. Ideal for runners with medium to high arches, it protects your knees, legs and feet with ultra-plush cushioning.
HOKA is known for their stylish shoes with plushy cloud-like cushioning. Clifton 8 cradles feet yet has the same comfortable silhouette as previous models. It feels comfortable even if you’re slipping on a pair of HOKAs for the first time. Your feet will be happy whether you’re pounding the pavement or crushing HIIT workouts on your home treadmill.
On longer runs, your feet may prefer more cushioning. The HOKA 8 isn’t too responsive or plush, which also makes it practical for shorter workouts. It weighs 8.8 ounces. That’s relatively light, especially considering its signature cushioning.
Compared to previous versions, this one has an ultralight midsole foam that feels nearly weightless underfoot. It’s also 15% lighter than the Clifton 7. An extended pull tab makes it easier to slip feet in and out. As an added perk, the Clifton 8 is 100% vegan.
-
4. Best for Overpronators: Saucony Guide 15Pros:
Cons:
- Stable enough for overpronators
- Softer cushioning than previous versions
- Comfortable 8mm heel-to-toe drop
- Not available in narrow
- Limited color options
- Slightly heavy
If you’re an overpronator looking for a stability shoe, consider the Saucony Guide 15 (available on Amazon and Road Runner Sports). It has plenty of arch support and a moderate amount of cushioning for runs of any length. There’s enough cushioning to keep your feet happy on longer runs without sapping energy as you stride.
The Guide 15 also has several noteworthy improvements over the previous version. In response to complaints of stiffness, Saucony constructed a deeper footbed in the midsole. This gives the shoe a more contoured fit and ample support. It’s softer and lighter than the previous model, weighing 9.5 ounces overall.
Available in regular and wide, this Saucony trainer also has more foam and a pillowy sockliner for maximum comfort. It also efficiently steers your stride without adding bulk. Flat-footed runners in particular find the right blend of support and stability for most training runs.
-
5. Best Budget Pick: Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9
Cons:
- Leather overlays keep feet in place
- Well ventilated for hot feet
- Extra outsole coverage for high-impact areas
- Runs slightly small
- May be too wide for narrow feet
- Distance runners might need more cushioning
Not all running shoes have to cost a fortune, especially if you’re just starting out or you only run occasionally. If you’re on a tighter budget, we suggest the Charged Assert 9 from Under Armour. Users say that this shoe holds up well for daily use, whether it’s running, workout out at the gym or just spending long hours on your feet.
This trainer is comfortable for active men, with a soft EVA sockliner and compression-molded foam that’s responsive and durable. This cushioned midsole cradles your feet to minimize aches on longer runs. Leather overlays keep feet stable and locked in so you can focus on your run.
It’s also a practical choice if your feet run hot. A lightweight mesh upper keeps air flowing freely as you run. Even on hot summer days or intense tempo runs, your feet are less likely to overheat. On the outside, a solid rubber outsole covers high-impact areas for lasting durability.
-
6. Men’s On Cloud 5Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight for speedy road runs
- Flexible and nimble cushioning for running fast
- Mesh upper for constant airflow
- Limited colors
- May not have enough cushioning for long runs
- Only comes in one width
If you’ve slipped on a pair of On shoes before, the plush Cloud 5 should feel familiar underfoot. Haven’t heard of the brand? Your feet could be in for a treat. A hybrid trainer for fast runs and all-day wear, it’s an investment for your active lifestyle.
The appropriately named Cloud 5 also features several improvements over previous versions. For example, its increased midsole ensures landings are softer and more stable. There’s also Zero-Gravity foam cushioning. It protects against impacts, including road runs, without adding much weight. The result is a lighter and more energetic stride and less fatigue during workouts.
Weighing just 8.82 ounces, the Cloud 5 is lighter than most road shoes on our list. That makes it ideal for speedy road runs and tempo workouts. It’s not heavily cushioned, so you might want to look elsewhere if you’re strictly looking for a long-distance shoe. For quick runs and spending long days on your feet, however, you’re set with the Cloud 5.
-
7. Lightest Shoe with Maximum Cushioning: Saucony Endorphin Speed 2
Cons:
- Breathable mesh upper made with recycled materials
- Improved fit based on athlete feedback
- Cushioned enough for 5Ks through marathons
- Only comes in a normal width
- Can feel slippery on wet ground
- Runs slightly narrow
Shoes with maximum cushioning aren’t necessarily the lightest on your feet. Enter the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 (sold on Amazon and Road Runner Sports) which weighs just 7.8 ounces. That’s lighter than some shoes with less cushioning. The secret lies in its ultralight PWRRUN PB cushioning, which promotes energy return and keeps each stride springy.
Built for neutral runners with medium to high arches, the Speed 2 is a solid choice for faster workouts. It’s recommended for tempo runs, daily running and racing on roads and paved trails. An 8mm heel-to-toe drop feels comfortable and natural when you first slip on these trainers.
Under foot, your tempo won’t slow thanks to a full-length nylon plate. A form-hugging structure offers a more personalized fit. On the top is a lightweight and breathable engineered mono-mesh. From 5Ks to marathons, a reinforced XT-900 outsole resists premature wear and tear to keep you running strong.
-
8. Best Trail Running Shoe: Altra Lone Peak 6Pros:
Cons:
- Plush cushioning protects against rocks
- Grippy outsole for traction on any surface
- Lighter than the previous model
- Runs slightly narrow
- Material isn't waterproof
- Minimalist style isn't for everyone
When nature calls, the Altra Lone Peak 6 (sold on Amazon and Road Runner Sports) will take you to your favorite places. Compared to the previous version, the 6 is softer and lighter. It also comes in several fun colors to show off your wild side.
From forest trails to single-track footpaths, these Altra trail running shoes will give you confidence on any surface. Underfoot is a grippy outsole that’s durable and securely grips the ground as you go. It’s suitable for all types of terrain.
Trail running is full of surprises, from rocks to mud to fallen branches. The Lone Peak 6 features a customizable lacing system to hug your feet in place as you tackle these obstacles. An updated upper construction also keeps your feet stable.
Unlike smooth pavement, you’re bound to encounter rocks and other debris. Those sharp edges can hurt, which is why you need lots of cushioning to stay comfortable. The Lone Peak 6 has a plush midsole to minimize discomfort so you can cruise for miles.
A neutral trainer for runners who don’t need much extra support, the Lone Peak 6 weighs 10.6 ounces. It also has a 0mm heel-to-toe drop for a minimalist style. If you’re not used to this type of shoe, your feet may need extra time to adjust.
-
9. New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v12
Cons:
- Ample heel-to-toe support
- Reflective accents keep you safer at dawn and dusk
- Breathable double knit upper
- Laces are quite long
- Slightly heavy
- Minimal arch support
Getting out the door for a run is easier with the right shoes. The Fresh Foam X 860v12 from New Balance is a stability trainer with a moderate amount of cushioning. It’s plush yet springy to keep each stride energetic. Ideal for road runners who run regularly, there’s plenty of cushioning to absorb impacts from the pavement.
This Fresh Foam trainer weighs 11.4 ounces. That’s slightly more than some of its competitors, but it feels more energetic with all that springy cushioning. Plus, there’s plenty of support from toe to heel. For example, a molded external heel counter hugs your heels in place so they won’t slide as you run.
To keep each stride stable and smooth, a medial stability post prevents overpronation. This can be especially useful for athletes with flat feet or low arches. A heel-to-toe drop of 10 mm means no frustrating break-in periods as you adjust to a very minimalist or heavily cushioned shoe.
For your comfort, an engineered mesh upper naturally hugs your feet to keep them in place. It also breathes so your feet don’t get too hot and sweaty. There also aren’t any sew overlays, which reduces your risk of blisters and hot spots.
-
10. Asics Men's Gel-Nimbus 24
Cons:
- Comfortable and efficient over long distances
- Upper is made from recycled materials
- Engineered mesh upper improves breathability
- Runs slightly narrow
- Underwhelming color options
- Thicker tongue can make wearing thick socks challenging
If you’re looking for a neutral trainer with maximum cushioning, check out the ASICS Men’s Gel-Nimbus 24 (sold on Amazon and Road Runner Sports). It’s built on the same foundation as its predecessors, but this version is even lighter. The total weight is just over 10 ounces. That’s 10 grams less than the Nimbus 23, a difference that can be noticeable on longer runs.
Equipped with front and rear impact absorption, the Gel-Nimbus 24 is an ideal daily trainer. It has GEL technology to absorb impacts from roads and paved trails, so you can keep going for longer distances. On the inside, an Ortholite sockliner keeps each stride comfortable.
Even on warm days, your feet won’t overheat thanks to an engineered mesh upper. It’s breathable yet hugs the feet to keep them from sliding. The upper is also made from recycled materials for peace of mind.
Find more Asics Men's Gel-Nimbus 24 information and reviews here.
-
11. Reebok ZigWild Trail 6
Cons:
- Innovative outsole evenly distributes energy from each impact
- Plenty of arch support
- Runs slightly small
- Not waterproof
- May not breathe as well as road-specific shoes
- Limited colors
If you’re not a fan of modern running shoe styles, rock a more classic look on the trails. The ZigWild Trail 6 trail shoes (available on Amazon and Reebok) have a distinctive zig-zag design that stands out from the crowd. Complete with a blend of suede, leather and textile, the 90s vibe is strong.
Don’t be fooled by the retro look, as there’s plenty of modern technology for maximum comfort and support. The energy absorbed by the outsoles is evenly dispersed from heel strike to toe-off. That keeps each stride comfortable, even on rough and rocky surfaces. From lush trails to mountain vistas, you can confidently venture down any path.
Unlike road running, dirt and debris can be an issue on trails. Instead of the typical mesh upper on most road shoes, the Trail 6 has a textile upper. This makes it more durable but can also mean it’s not quite as breathable.
Find more Reebok ZigWild Trail 6 information and reviews here.
-
12. adidas Solar Glide 5
Cons:
- Made with ocean plastic and recycled polyester
- Rear foot pillow softens landings
- Plush collar and tongue for maximum comfort
- Heavy
- Limited colors
- Doesn't come in wide or narrow widths
A solid choice for your sporty lifestyle, the adidas Solar Glide 5 (sold on Amazon and Road Runner Sports) is a comfy sneaker for running, walking and other activities. It has a moderate level of cushioning, with support in the right places without feeling bulky.
Even though it’s not heavily cushioned, the Solar Glide 5 isn’t a lightweight trainer. It weighs 13 ounces, which is quite a bit more than most trainers. However, it has an energetic midsole that puts a spring in your stride.
The advantage of going with the Solar Glide 5 is that it easily transitions from workouts to your active lifestyle. There’s plenty of support and padding to protect your feet throughout the day, even if you spend long hours standing. It features a cushy collar and tongue for maximum comfort.
To reduce your eco footprint, the Solar Glide 5 has yarn in the upper that’s made with a blend of ocean plastic and recycled polyester. Instead of polluting our oceans, the plastic is repurposed into an environmentally-friendly running shoe.
-
13. Nike Men's Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Cons:
- Wider toe box than previous versions
- Plush cushioning for short to long runs
- Ideal for everyday running and training
- Not available in narrow
- Not the most exciting color combinations
- On the heavier side
Some shoes are bouncier than others. If you want a snappier ride, consider the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 (sold on Amazon and Road Runner Sports). It’s more energetic than previous versions to keep you running strong. That extra energy is courtesy of lightweight and durable foam, which adds more cushioning to each step.
As with most shoes, you can expect some changes with each version. The Pegasus 38 has a wider forefoot to keep your toes from getting squished. It’s roomier but offers the same dependable fit. Midfoot webbing hugs your feet securely in place so you can focus on crushing your goals.
A neutral cruiser with a moderate amount of cushioning, the Pegasus 38 works well for daily training. Complete with a foam insole, it has a springy bounce that’s ideal for forefoot runners. It’s a comfortable choice for short and long runs.
No matter how hard you work, the breathable mesh upper keeps your feet from overheating. It’s an improvement over previous models. Whether you’re using it as a daily trainer or for long days on your feet at work, the overall weight is a modest 10.2 ounces.
-
14. Skechers Men's GOrun Elevate
Cons:
- Eco-friendly foam insole features 5% rubber
- High-rebound cushioning for maximum comfort
- Heel pull tab for easy removal
- Bland color options
- Not available in wide or narrow widths
- Soles may wear out quickly
A solid entry-level pick for new runners, the Skecher’s GOrun Elevate handles indoor and outdoor running, lifting, and training circuits at the gym. It’s also ideal for traveling and spending long days on your feet. Want to keep your shoes looking good? Just toss them in the washing machine to get rid of dirt and odors.
As you’re finding your stride as a runner, there’s ample cushioning to pamper and protect feet as you get fitter and stronger. Similar to memory foam, the air-cooled insole cushion provides maximum support and plush cushioning. It even springs back slightly with pressure. Unlike memory foam, though, it’s breathable to prevent your feet from overheating.
Constructed with eco-friendly foam, the insole features 5% rubber. It’s springy and light to keep your stride energetic as you build your endurance. A handy heel pull tab makes it easy to slide off your trainers after a workout.
-
15. HOKA ONE ONE Challenger ATR 6
Cons:
- Broad zonal lugs for a secure grip on all terrain
- Made with recycled yarns derived from plastic waste
- Responsive toe-off for faster runs
- Not available in narrow
- Material isn't waterproof
- Minimal color options
A dynamic shoe for road and trail use, the HOKA ONE ONE Challenger ATR 6 (sold on Amazon and Road Runner Sports) is a highly versatile trainer. It’s adaptable for your favorite surfaces, with broad zonal lugs for a secure grip on trails and plenty of cushioning for the road.
From rocks to sand and other obstacles, trail surfaces can be unpredictable. You need a secure midsole to keep your feet from sliding around. This HOKA trainer delivers, with a foam insert for stable footing. It hugs your feet as you navigate the trails and also means more confident road runs.
If you often run with orthotics, you may be pleasantly surprised by the interior. These trainers feature symmetrical cushion beds that support feet in essential places. There’s enough padding underfoot so you won’t feel sharp rocks and debris.
However, this HOKA still feels relatively light. It weighs 9.8 ounces and has a responsive toe-off for faster days.
Built for your adventurous lifestyle, the Challenger ATR 6 has 4mm lugs for grippy traction on all terrains. It also features a breathable mesh upper for continuous airflow. Constructed with recycled yarns derived from plastic waste, you’ll also minimize your eco footprint.
What Are the Best Running Shoes for Men in 2022?
In 2022, there are more great running shoes for guys than ever before. Whether you have flat feet, high arches or are a neutral pronator, there are loads of options.
Instead of focusing on a single brand or model, since everyone's feet are different, we've compiled plenty of options for everyone.
Drawing on years of experience running long and short distances on roads and trails, we're confident that every trainer on this list will be a good buy for your budget.
Might we also suggest a pair of snazzy sneakers as a great runner's gift for that active person in your life?
Keep reading to discover the best men's running shoes in 2022. Interested in women's shoes? Here are our top sneakers female runners.
How Do You Choose Running Shoes for Beginners?
As a beginner, you want running shoes that are comfortable and a good match for your feet. Size is also important. You don't want to feel like your toes are squished or that your heels are sliding.
Beginner or not, you also want to pay attention to your foot and arch type. Not sure about yours? Check out this UConn Health article. It has detailed advice and tons of high-quality pictures for guidance.
What Is a Good Price for Running Shoes?
Most technical running shoes cost between $100 and $160. Several are within the $130 to $145 range.
But don't panic if the shoes you want cost more or less. You generally get a higher quality shoe with a steeper price tag, but that doesn't mean a cheaper trainer isn't a worthy investment.
For example, one of our favorites for beginners is the Under Armour Charged Assert 9. It's under $100 and is a durable trainer for increasing your mileage.
What Are the Best Running Shoe Brands?
Some runners won't slide their feet into anything other than Brooks, Saucony, Nike or HOKA. Asics, New Balance, and Reebok are other well-known names.
Others are less picky and want what's right for their feet, even if that means exploring an unfamiliar brand.
However, that doesn't mean you can't find what you're looking for in a different brand.
For example, On offers stylish and well-cushioned shoes that feel especially plush during long workdays. The brand isn't as established as some of the others, but it's quickly gaining a reputation for comfort and durability. One of our favorites is the On Cloud 5.
How Should Men's Running Shoes Fit?
If your toes are being squished or the inside is too narrow for your wide feet, these are some obvious signs that a shoe doesn't fit right.
However, it's also important to note that your feet swell when you run. For this reason, running shoes should fit more loosely than other types of shoes.
To get a general idea, the experts at Tuft's Medical Center suggest keeping a thumb's width between your big toe and the tip of your running sneakers.
What Are the Best Running Shoes for Heavy Men?
Runners come in many different shapes and sizes, as do running shoes. There are several great running shoes for heavy men on our list.
As a heavier runner, you'll want extra cushioning and shock absorption for better joint protection. Stability is also key, as is how comfortable the shoe feels when you slip it on.
Also, heavier runners tend to wear through shoes faster than lighter athletes. On average, experts suggest replacing your trainers every 200 to 500 miles. That's a huge range.
As a larger runner, plan on replacing your sneakers (or at least checking for signs of wear) around 200 miles.
Which Shoes Are Best for Men With Flat Feet?
Finding a shoe can be slightly more challenging if you're a flat-footed runner. But that doesn't mean you're out of luck! In fact, up to 30% of the population has flat feet.
As a flat-footed athlete, you may overpronate. That means your feet roll too far in as you stride. This can result in common injuries such as shin splints, tendonitis, knee pain and plantar fasciitis.
A stability shoe such as the Saucony Guide 15 is key for maintaining happy, healthy feet, according to professionals at the Advanced Foot & Ankle Care of Illinois. You'll also want motion control to help reduce your injury risk.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.