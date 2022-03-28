15 Best Running Shoes for Men: Compare & Save

Every runner needs shoes that look good and feel amazing underfoot. The right pair of trainers can keep your feet happy and pain-free. Think of it as an essential investment, such as a waist hydration pack . Running shoes that fit properly can keep blisters and sore arches from derailing your training. From speedy 5Ks to your first marathon, here are the best men’s running shoes you can buy today.

What Are the Best Running Shoes for Men in 2022?

In 2022, there are more great running shoes for guys than ever before. Whether you have flat feet, high arches or are a neutral pronator, there are loads of options.

Instead of focusing on a single brand or model, since everyone's feet are different, we've compiled plenty of options for everyone.

Drawing on years of experience running long and short distances on roads and trails, we're confident that every trainer on this list will be a good buy for your budget.

Might we also suggest a pair of snazzy sneakers as a great runner's gift for that active person in your life?

Keep reading to discover the best men's running shoes in 2022. Interested in women's shoes? Here are our top sneakers female runners.

How Do You Choose Running Shoes for Beginners?

As a beginner, you want running shoes that are comfortable and a good match for your feet. Size is also important. You don't want to feel like your toes are squished or that your heels are sliding.

Beginner or not, you also want to pay attention to your foot and arch type. Not sure about yours? Check out this UConn Health article. It has detailed advice and tons of high-quality pictures for guidance.

What Is a Good Price for Running Shoes?

Most technical running shoes cost between $100 and $160. Several are within the $130 to $145 range.

But don't panic if the shoes you want cost more or less. You generally get a higher quality shoe with a steeper price tag, but that doesn't mean a cheaper trainer isn't a worthy investment.

For example, one of our favorites for beginners is the Under Armour Charged Assert 9. It's under $100 and is a durable trainer for increasing your mileage.

What Are the Best Running Shoe Brands?

Some runners won't slide their feet into anything other than Brooks, Saucony, Nike or HOKA. Asics, New Balance, and Reebok are other well-known names.

Others are less picky and want what's right for their feet, even if that means exploring an unfamiliar brand.

However, that doesn't mean you can't find what you're looking for in a different brand.

For example, On offers stylish and well-cushioned shoes that feel especially plush during long workdays. The brand isn't as established as some of the others, but it's quickly gaining a reputation for comfort and durability. One of our favorites is the On Cloud 5.

How Should Men's Running Shoes Fit?

If your toes are being squished or the inside is too narrow for your wide feet, these are some obvious signs that a shoe doesn't fit right.

However, it's also important to note that your feet swell when you run. For this reason, running shoes should fit more loosely than other types of shoes.

To get a general idea, the experts at Tuft's Medical Center suggest keeping a thumb's width between your big toe and the tip of your running sneakers.

What Are the Best Running Shoes for Heavy Men?

Runners come in many different shapes and sizes, as do running shoes. There are several great running shoes for heavy men on our list.

As a heavier runner, you'll want extra cushioning and shock absorption for better joint protection. Stability is also key, as is how comfortable the shoe feels when you slip it on.

Also, heavier runners tend to wear through shoes faster than lighter athletes. On average, experts suggest replacing your trainers every 200 to 500 miles. That's a huge range.

As a larger runner, plan on replacing your sneakers (or at least checking for signs of wear) around 200 miles.

Which Shoes Are Best for Men With Flat Feet?

Finding a shoe can be slightly more challenging if you're a flat-footed runner. But that doesn't mean you're out of luck! In fact, up to 30% of the population has flat feet.

As a flat-footed athlete, you may overpronate. That means your feet roll too far in as you stride. This can result in common injuries such as shin splints, tendonitis, knee pain and plantar fasciitis.

A stability shoe such as the Saucony Guide 15 is key for maintaining happy, healthy feet, according to professionals at the Advanced Foot & Ankle Care of Illinois. You'll also want motion control to help reduce your injury risk.