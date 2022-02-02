11 Best Vertical Climbers for Home Workouts

Flashy exercise machines such as interactive cycling bikes and immersive fitness mirrors have been getting a lot of attention lately. However, they’re far from the only options when it comes to having fun and improving your fitness. Unlike most specialized workout equipment, vertical climbers target your entire body, including your arms, core and back. Get a rewarding full-body workout while blasting calories on these best vertical climbers for home workouts.
1. CLMBR Vertical ClimberPrice: $2,495.00Pros:
Cons:
- Ideal for cross-training and low-impact workouts
- High-intensity workouts that target 86% of your muscles
- Optional access to over 200 on-demand classes
- Only comes with a 12-year warranty
- High price point
- Virtual platform is an added expense
Out of all the vertical climbers out there, CLMBR is decidedly the most interactive. If you find solo workouts boring, the large display is great for staying physically and mentally engaged. As with our favorite virtual exercise bikes, you’re face-to-face with high-level instructors and classes for a studio-level experience. Combined with a powerful sound system, it’s our top pick if you’re looking for the best vertical climber for a truly immersive experience.
You’ll get the most bang for your buck when you invest in the CLMBR platform. It costs an extra $39 per month, but you’ll get access to hundreds of on-demand classes, including non-climbing workouts. Live classes currently aren’t an option, but you can stay motivated with real-time feedback from instructors. Missing your climbing buddies? Community climbs simulate outdoor adventures, including famous peaks to keep you working towards your next goal. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes to fit your schedule on any day.
A 30-minute workout can burn over 600 calories to effectively shed pounds. You’re building cardio endurance and strength at the same time, which helps you get fitter faster. Discreet resistance settings – a feature that isn’t a given in this price range – let you keep up with your favorite instructors.
An ideal complement to your HIIT, yoga or running workouts, CLMBR gets you in amazing shape without stressing your back, knees or joints. It’s a great way to keep your fitness routine balanced and entertaining.
The handles adjust in 1-inch increments for a comfortable fit for your height. You can also position your hands in three different ways to work various muscles. Whatever your climbing style, the machine targets over 86% of your muscles for an effective full-body workout.
2. CrossClimber Vertical ClimberPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Freely switch between climbing modes to target more muscles
- Aircraft aluminum handles provide a non-slip surface
- Sturdy steel frame withstands rigorous workouts
- Only covered by a one-year warranty
- Relatively low weight capacity for the price
- Doesn't have adjustable resistance
If you’re into climbing outdoors, the fact that the CrossClimber incorporates two climbing modes makes it especially appealing. You can freely switch between straight and cross-crawl movements to work muscle groups other vertical climbers can’t. Even some of the pricier machines don’t offer this feature.
At 40.4 x 25.5 x 79 inches, it’s not much bigger than most budget climbers. That means you can comfortably exercise in an apartment or condo. Even better? It folds when you’re done to save valuable space, just like our favorite collapsible exercise bikes. After your workout, just pull the pin to fold the frame then insert it to lock the frame for safe storage.
No matter how hard you’re working, CrossClimber won’t wobble with intense use. Its sturdy steel frame supports up to 250 pounds, while aircraft aluminum handles give your hands a firm grip. The weight capacity is a bit low for this price range, but heavier users say they feel comfortable and safe at maximum intensity.
Unlike some lower-priced machines, this one doesn’t require lubrication. You also don’t have to worry about grinding or metal shavings falling off with repeated use. To put your mind at ease, CrossClimber comes with a one-year warranty.
3. RELIFE REBUILD YOUR LIFE Vertical ClimberPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple resistance levels to target different muscle groups
- Great cardio workout if you're short on time
- Comfortable enough for taller users
- Needs to be greased regularly
- Screen is battery operated
- Stepping mechanism isn't the smoothest
If you’re looking for an affordable exercise machine for an apartment or small home gym, consider this compact vertical climber. It measures 37.5 x 28 x 85 inches and folds to slide under your bed or into a corner.
Great for quick workouts and work from home breaks, you can burn a ton of calories in 30 minutes or less. It’s an effective way to avoid prolonged sitting, which is bad for anyone. Even if you only have a few minutes, you can hop on to get your heart pumping and burn extra calories.
If you’re new to vertical climbers, starting slow and easy is your best bet for building a meaningful workout routine. Your early workouts might only last a few minutes before fatigue sets in. You can change the speed, foot position and other settings to make workouts harder or easier.
There are five resistance levels to challenge yourself. The gears are height adjustable to make workouts harder or easier. Living in close quarters? This quiet climber won’t disturb sleeping family members or neighbors.
With a 260-pound weight capacity, heavier users can comfortably use this machine. It’s easy on the knees and back for effective low-impact workouts.
In terms of reliability, there’s a one-year warranty on the frame and a lifetime warranty on most other parts, which few other climbers in this price range offer. Although the climber seems reliable, several users suggest periodically applying white lithium grease to avoid wearing out the glides. You can put an equipment mat underneath to capture grease splatters if necessary.
Find more RELIFE REBUILD YOUR LIFE Vertical Climber information and reviews here.
4. MaxiClimber XL-2000 Hydraulic Resistance Vertical ClimberPrice: $419.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bi-directional movements target muscles when stepping up and down
- Includes a free fitness app and device holder
- Supports users up to 6'6" and 300 pounds
- Can be tough to assemble
- Need to disconnect resistance pistons to fold the unit
- App is very basic
The MaxiClimber XL-2000 offers 12 resistance levels, which is more than most other climbers in this price range. It’s a big improvement over the original version, which doesn’t even have resistance levels. Complete with bi-directional movements, rest assured that you’re getting a great workout on the MaxiClimber.
If you’re looking for a cardio machine that will melt away fat and tone muscles without stressing your joints, the XL-200 checks all the boxes. The combined cardio and strength training workouts help tone and strengthen your entire body. Even if you can only handle a few minutes of high-intensity training at first, it’s a great way to reboot your fitness routine.
Whether you’re using a vertical climber for the first time or would like some extra motivation, check out the MaxiClimber fitness app with specific workouts. It’s compatible with iOS and Android systems. The integrated device holder fits most smartphones.
Smooth hydraulics makes even the most rigorous workouts much more pleasant. You’ll feel in control with every step, including sprints. Constructed with an aluminum frame and long-lasting rollers, the XL version closely resembles those professional machines you use at the gym.
You might feel conscious about making too much noise, especially if you have downstairs neighbors. However, this machine is pretty quiet. Many users say they can use headphones at a comfortable volume or watch TV without increasing the volume.
This MaxiClimber is compact enough for apartment dwellers. It also folds for storage. The trickiest part could be the assembly, which can be frustrating and time-consuming because there are so many small parts.
Buy the MaxiClimber XL-2000 Hydraulic Resistance Vertical Climber here.
5. Sportsroyals Vertical Climber MachinePrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Frosted steel frame protects against corrosion
- Quiet enough to watch TV during workouts
- Large non-slip pedals ensure safe climbing
- Pedal strokes aren't the smoothest
- Display can be hard to see when exercising
- Can't actually adjust the resistance
The Sportsroyals Vertical Climber is stronger than it looks, with large pedals and a rock-solid triangular structure for added durability. With a maximum user weight of 300 pounds, it’s one of the sturdiest options for heavier users at this price point.
One common concern is that all that stepping will strain your back and knees. This climber has steel springs to protect your back and knees against overuse injuries. It’s a highly effective low-impact workout that can benefit anyone.
Adjustable climbing arms accommodate most user heights. With a range of 3.9 to 19.7 inches, you should be able to find a comfortable height. To switch it up, try out various heights to target different muscles. The resistance isn’t adjustable, though, which is a common issue in this price range. A few savvy users have successfully attached weight bands to solve this problem.
If you dread having yet another exercise machine in your home, the fact that this one folds up can change your mind. Just pull the middle handle to collapse the frame for effortless storage.
Find more Sportsroyals Vertical Climber Machine information and reviews here.
6. Sole CC81 Cardio ClimberPrice: $1,599.99Pros:
Cons:
- Adjustable handlebars for a full-body workout
- Resistance knob dial makes workouts highly customizable
- Welded steel frame backed by a lifetime warranty
- Machine is very heavy
- Doesn't fold for storage
- Plastic components aren't very durable
If you’re nervous about feeling unsteady on a wobbly machine, the Sole CC81 Cardio Climber is a stable choice. It’s built with a welded steel frame and is rated for users up to 400 pounds. Did we mention it’s also backed by a lifetime warranty?
You’ll pay more for this Sole cardio machine than most other climbers on this list, but it offers twice as many benefits. That’s because the highly versatile CC81 is an elliptical trainer and climber in one. It’s great for strengthening and toning your arms, glutes, quads, core and more. All movements are low-impact to reduce stress on your back, knees and joints.
Each climber comes with a free 30-day trial for Studio, Sole’s digital fitness platform. You’ll find over 3,000 workouts, with new ones added daily. If you’re missing the camaraderie of the gym, the platform is a great way to connect with others and motivate yourself.
Unlike your average vertical climber, this one has adjustable resistance. Just use the center knob to dial it up for HIIT intervals, then lighten the load when it’s time to rest. This also makes workouts much more customizable.
You can’t fold the frame, but the machine doesn’t command much floor space. It measures 86″H x 59″L x 31″W. The console is larger than on most vertical climbers, so you can comfortably set up a tablet to stay entertained. A 5″ x 3″ LCD display clearly shows essential workout data to keep your fitness in check.
7. ANCHEER Vertical ClimberPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Burns up to 500 calories per hour
- Folds nearly in half to save space
- Much more affordable than a gym membership
- Small LCD display
- Doesn't have adjustable resistance
- Assembly instructions aren't very clear
Ancheer’s vertical climber is a favorite among budget shoppers. It’s highly efficient and can help you lose weight and target key muscle groups. Tone your back, chest, thighs, triceps, core and other areas with short and effective workouts on your own time.
You can burn up to 500 calories an hour on this climber. That’s more than you might burn on a stationary bike in the same amount of time. Your body weight acts as the resistance, so you’ll work hard with every step. If you’re just beginning, start slow and work on building muscle strength and endurance. You can also adjust the height to five different levels to find a comfortable fit for your height.
Designed for heavier users, the frame supports up to 350 pounds. That’s more than most other climbers on this list, even the more expensive ones. Ancheer doesn’t provide a height limit, but users up to 6’2″ say they can comfortably climb without knee or back strain.
Although this climber is compact, it folds almost flat to save more space. You can slide it underneath your bed or store it in a closet.
Find more ANCHEER Vertical Climber information and reviews here.
8. Jacobs Ladder Gronk Edition Step MachinePrice: $3,999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Closely mimics natural climbing motion with a 40° angle
- Reduces strain on the lower back, knees and hips
- Self-paced mechanism keeps you working hard
- High price point
- Doesn't have adjustable resistance
- Large footprint
Worried about straining your back or knees? The Jacobs Ladder – Gronk Edition step machine closely mimics your natural climbing motion at a 40° angle. You’ll work hard to tone your entire body without putting unnecessary stress on your hips and joints. It’s far from the cheapest option on our list, but this big-ticket item is worth the splurge for enthusiastic climbers.
This machine is self-paced, so the faster you move, the harder it gets. You can slim down with HIIT intervals or prepare for the climb of your life with endurance workouts. Either way, you’re in full control over the speed and resistance.
Those beautiful maple rungs do more than just give the machine an upscale look. They’re comfortable and easy to grip, even with sweaty hands. The welded tubular steel frame supports up to 300 pounds, so heavier users can feel stable and secure.
A digital display shows essential data such as elapsed time, feet climbed, rate and the number of calories you’ve burned. You can also sync a wireless heart rate monitor for personalized training.
Unlike most vertical climbers for home fitness, this one isn’t easy to move. It weighs a beastly 300 pounds and can’t be folded up for storage.
Find more Jacobs Ladder Gronk Edition Step Machine information and reviews here.
9. Stamina Cardio ClimberPrice: $749.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with smartphone holder that can be placed anywhere
- Twist dial changes resistance settings at your command
- Wide horizontal bars provide stability
- Small display screen
- Short foot pedals
- Frame doesn't fold
The Stamina Cardio Climber is a step up from most budget-friendly machines. You’ll get a bit more bang for your buck, including eight levels of adjustable magnetic resistance. Some more affordable machines don’t have any adjustable resistance. An easily accessible twist dial makes efforts harder or easier at your command, so you’re always in control.
A 300-pound weight capacity makes it very stable for bigger users. Stamina doesn’t give a specific height range, but users between 5 and 6 feet tall say the adjustable handlebars provide a comfortable workout.
Complete with textured pedals and adjustable straps, it’s hard for your feet to slip and slide as you climb. This setup comfortably fits most feet. You can focus mostly on the legs or target the arms, legs and core using the machine in the traditional way. Wide horizontal handlebars offer extra stability when you’re focusing on the lower body.
Bored with home workouts? Slide your smartphone into the accompanying holder to stay entertained. The flexible design accommodates most screen sizes. You can also strap it to the machine in the most convenient spot for you.
On the rear, you’ll find built-in wheels to quickly move the machine out of the way as needed. Although the frame doesn’t fold, it’s fairly light and easy to maneuver.
Find more Stamina Cardio Climber information and reviews here.
10. Body-Solid Best Fitness Mountain ClimberPrice: $215.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heavy-duty thick tubing can withstand intense workouts
- Lightweight and easy to move out of the way
- Large footpads accommodate most feet
- Roller bearings wear out quickly
- Can't adjust the resistance
- Not enough resistance for conditioned athletes
If you’re recovering from an injury or want a cardio workout that won’t strain your knees or back, consider the Body-Solid Best Fitness Mountain Climber. You’ll quickly break a sweat as it works your shoulders, abs, core, glutes, hips and legs. Although you can’t adjust the resistance, you can position your hands in various ways for maximum effectiveness.
Short on time? Just a few minutes on this climber can burn tons of calories and get you in great shape. The sturdy alloy frame won’t sway during HIIT workouts, endurance sessions and everything in-between. It supports users up to 330 pounds, which is more than most in this price range. An included 3-year frame warranty can help ease concerns you might have about its longevity.
One potential issue is that the roller bearings seem to wear out fast. This is something to keep in mind if you plan to use the climber regularly. Most parts are covered by a 1-year warranty.
11. TS VersaClimber Vertical Cardio MachinePrice: $5,295.00Pros:
Cons:
- Soft side rails to use as a stepper
- Huge stepping and arm ranges for every athlete
- Optional fitness platform with live and on-demand classes
- Taller than most at 7'10"
- High price point
- Small tablet display screen
By nature, most vertical climbers aren’t very immersive. That changes when you step onto the VersaClimber TS, which features a built-in touchscreen display. You can record and save workouts, view graphs showing how many feet you’ve climbed and even compete for leaderboard rankings. If you’re serious about staying in great shape, the VersaClimber TS could be worth the splurge.
CLMBR and VersaClimber are some of the top connected climbing machines for your money. They’re accompanied by optional subscription services with access to indoor climbing classes for an immersive experience. However, only the VersaClimber platform has live workouts.
Another key difference is that VersaClimber has more bells and whistles to help you train harder and smarter. Perfect for conditioned athletes, it shows your work effort, workout watts and percentage of maximum work exerted. Heart rate monitoring lets you track crucial information to gauge your fitness and precisely measure each effort.
Complete with three handle positions, a 1-20-inch arm range and variable resistance with up to 500 pounds of force, this is a top-tier machine designed for climbers who love the mountains. When bad weather or an injury forces you indoors, you won’t lose your hard-earned fitness.
Do Vertical Climbers Really Work?
Vertical climbers really work if you're serious about improving your fitness. You don't have to spend a fortune on something like the top-rated CLMBR to get results, either.
Each session can also get your heart pumping, challenge your flexibility and improve your coordination. But even the best vertical climbers require you to put in the hard work to get the results!
This user-friendly machine is safe and easy for beginners, seniors and anyone seeking an effective low-impact workout. With foot straps and handles, you'll feel like you're actually climbing.
The technology has been around since the 1980s, but leading brands such as CLMBR and VersaClimber have helped renew interest in this underrated physical activity.
Although you control your effort level at all times, you'll enjoy the greatest benefits with HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts. These are often quite short. Just 5 to 10 minutes of short but powerful pushes can get you in great shape.
Another hidden benefit of HIIT is its afterburn effect. In other words, you'll keep burning calories after you step off the machine.
One study showed that on average, HIIT workout participants burned roughly 225 calories. That's slightly less than one chocolate chip muffin. Most calories were burned during the workout and up to three hours afterward.
If workouts on your home treadmill or interactive spin just aren't cutting it anymore, try mixing things up with a stationary climber.
Are Vertical Climbing Machines Good?
You can vastly improve your aerobic and cardiovascular training with a vertical climbing machine.
Unlike other cardio machines, your workouts will probably be shorter on your climber. That's because the movements are challenging and you'll have to manually power the machine.
The "I'm too busy" excuse won't fly, either. You can burn tons of calories and target major muscle groups with sessions as short as 5 minutes.
Even the fittest athletes can benefit from shorter workouts, which makes these machines an awesome choice for busy days.
Love the thought of doing shorter workouts? Most home vibration machines can help you lose weight and tone muscles in just 10 minutes.
Are Vertical Climbers Quiet?
According to vertical climber reviews from real users, most vertical climbers are quiet. Unlike a treadmill, your feet aren't stomping on the ground. Whether you're worried about disturbing your downstairs neighbor or you want to work out without disturbing family members, noise levels generally aren't an issue.
Which Muscles Do Vertical Climbers Work?
If you've ever been rock climbing, the whole body benefits are undeniable.
Besides increasing your strength and grip, climbing strengthens the core and tones key muscles.
You'll feel each effort from your forearms and biceps to your abs and the upper and lower back.
Your lower body also benefits. The quads, hamstrings, calf muscles, hip flexors and glutes are constantly engaged to make you a stronger and fitter athlete.
On a climbing machine, you're closely mimicking that same vertical movement. Unless you're an avid climber, your body might not use these muscles often - and you'll feel it the next day!
What Are the Benefits of Vertical Climbers?
Want to tone and strengthen your muscles? Or lose weight by burning tons of calories? These are just some of the benefits of vertical climbers.
One 30-minute session can burn up to 800 calories. That's nearly 2x the amount you could blast away during the same time frame on a virtual exercise bike.
Vertical climbers can also benefit your brain by improving your coordination, balance, awareness and focus.
Plus, you don't have to grapple with a crippling fear of heights. There's also no excuse to skip your workout if the weather is bad.
With a home cardio machine just steps away, it's much easier to squeeze a workout into your busy schedule. Plus, you can do solo workouts without needing a partner or specialized equipment.
CLMBR Vs. Peloton: Which Is Better?
Both the CLMBR and Peloton are fun pieces of exercise equipment for your home gym.
You'll get a great low-impact workout on either machine while blasting tons of calories.
Awesome workouts aside, these popular workout machines are vastly different.
Unlike CLMBR, Peloton almost exclusively works the lower body. You won't engage the core or upper body much unless you do a strength training class off the bike.
They're both highly beneficial, but you'll burn more calories in a shorter amount of time on the CLMBR. Plus, you're engaging your whole body to tone all your muscles.
Wondering if Peloton is right for you? Our Peloton bike review can help you decide.
