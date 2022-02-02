11 Best Vertical Climbers for Home Workouts

Flashy exercise machines such as interactive cycling bikes and immersive fitness mirrors have been getting a lot of attention lately. However, they’re far from the only options when it comes to having fun and improving your fitness. Unlike most specialized workout equipment, vertical climbers target your entire body, including your arms, core and back. Get a rewarding full-body workout while blasting calories on these best vertical climbers for home workouts.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do Vertical Climbers Really Work?

Vertical climbers really work if you're serious about improving your fitness. You don't have to spend a fortune on something like the top-rated CLMBR to get results, either.

Each session can also get your heart pumping, challenge your flexibility and improve your coordination. But even the best vertical climbers require you to put in the hard work to get the results!

This user-friendly machine is safe and easy for beginners, seniors and anyone seeking an effective low-impact workout. With foot straps and handles, you'll feel like you're actually climbing.

The technology has been around since the 1980s, but leading brands such as CLMBR and VersaClimber have helped renew interest in this underrated physical activity.

Although you control your effort level at all times, you'll enjoy the greatest benefits with HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts. These are often quite short. Just 5 to 10 minutes of short but powerful pushes can get you in great shape.

Another hidden benefit of HIIT is its afterburn effect. In other words, you'll keep burning calories after you step off the machine.

One study showed that on average, HIIT workout participants burned roughly 225 calories. That's slightly less than one chocolate chip muffin. Most calories were burned during the workout and up to three hours afterward.

If workouts on your home treadmill or interactive spin just aren't cutting it anymore, try mixing things up with a stationary climber.

Are Vertical Climbing Machines Good?

You can vastly improve your aerobic and cardiovascular training with a vertical climbing machine.

Unlike other cardio machines, your workouts will probably be shorter on your climber. That's because the movements are challenging and you'll have to manually power the machine.

The "I'm too busy" excuse won't fly, either. You can burn tons of calories and target major muscle groups with sessions as short as 5 minutes.

Even the fittest athletes can benefit from shorter workouts, which makes these machines an awesome choice for busy days.

Love the thought of doing shorter workouts? Most home vibration machines can help you lose weight and tone muscles in just 10 minutes.

Are Vertical Climbers Quiet?

According to vertical climber reviews from real users, most vertical climbers are quiet. Unlike a treadmill, your feet aren't stomping on the ground. Whether you're worried about disturbing your downstairs neighbor or you want to work out without disturbing family members, noise levels generally aren't an issue.



Which Muscles Do Vertical Climbers Work?

If you've ever been rock climbing, the whole body benefits are undeniable.

Besides increasing your strength and grip, climbing strengthens the core and tones key muscles.

You'll feel each effort from your forearms and biceps to your abs and the upper and lower back.

Your lower body also benefits. The quads, hamstrings, calf muscles, hip flexors and glutes are constantly engaged to make you a stronger and fitter athlete.

On a climbing machine, you're closely mimicking that same vertical movement. Unless you're an avid climber, your body might not use these muscles often - and you'll feel it the next day!

What Are the Benefits of Vertical Climbers?

Want to tone and strengthen your muscles? Or lose weight by burning tons of calories? These are just some of the benefits of vertical climbers.

One 30-minute session can burn up to 800 calories. That's nearly 2x the amount you could blast away during the same time frame on a virtual exercise bike.

Vertical climbers can also benefit your brain by improving your coordination, balance, awareness and focus.

Plus, you don't have to grapple with a crippling fear of heights. There's also no excuse to skip your workout if the weather is bad.

With a home cardio machine just steps away, it's much easier to squeeze a workout into your busy schedule. Plus, you can do solo workouts without needing a partner or specialized equipment.

CLMBR Vs. Peloton: Which Is Better?

Both the CLMBR and Peloton are fun pieces of exercise equipment for your home gym.

You'll get a great low-impact workout on either machine while blasting tons of calories.

Awesome workouts aside, these popular workout machines are vastly different.

Unlike CLMBR, Peloton almost exclusively works the lower body. You won't engage the core or upper body much unless you do a strength training class off the bike.

They're both highly beneficial, but you'll burn more calories in a shorter amount of time on the CLMBR. Plus, you're engaging your whole body to tone all your muscles.

Wondering if Peloton is right for you? Our Peloton bike review can help you decide.