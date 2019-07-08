A Potentially Great Rookie Class can Shape the Washington Redskins Season

When the Washington Redskins made their final selection back in April’s NFL Draft they had reason to be optimistic about the 10 picks that made up the 2019 draft class.

Fast forward a few months later and that optimism has grown to full-blown excitement. The draft class that was picked after hours-upon-hours of scouting and interviews has a chance to be special. In fact, the draft class based on potential alone has an opportunity to become one of the best groups ever assembled in the Dan Snyder (Team Owner) era.

Every position of need was covered with players that should make an impact at some point during the upcoming season.

The team hopes to have finally put to rest their search for a franchise quarterback in former Ohio State signal-caller, Dwayne Haskins. Haskins was selected with the teams top draft pick (15th overall) in the first round.

There is no certainty that the 2018 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year will play right away in a Burgundy and Gold uniform, but what is certain is that he has tremendous potential and could possibly push veteran Case Keenum for the starting job throughout training camp and the preseason.

The other player who has coaches salivating over his immense potential is outside linebacker Montez Sweat who was the Redskins second first-round draft pick (26th overall).

Montez Sweat coming around the edge is going to get many a QB out of there. His speed is phenomenal. #Redskins — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) May 20, 2019

The former Mississippi State star gives the Redskins another pass rusher who can wreak havoc opposite Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan. During minicamp, Sweat was a one-man demolition crew. Regardless of if his rushes around the edge were coming against backups — star left tackle Trent Williams was out of action and starting right tackle Morgan Moses practiced in a limited capacity — the special trait of Sweat was on full display.

The rookie has a chance to become the most important rookie in this years class from day one to start the regular season.

In keeping with the theme of the draft order and a rookie that could pay huge dividends for Washington is wideout Terry McLaurin. Like Haskins, McLaurin starred at Ohio State. His numbers weren’t as flashy as Buckeye position mate Paris Campbell, but his speed and overall talent were equally as important. McLaurin was also a major factor on special teams.

Terry McLaurin is another player who has stood out today. The young receivers for the #Redskins have potential. As I write this Cam Sims connects with Case Keenum for a 60 yard TD. — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) June 4, 2019

As much as Haskins and Sweat, McLaurin carved out his name during minicamp. He connected several times with both Haskins and Keenum and could become a factor in the Redskins passing game early and often to start the season.

The rookie that rivaled Sweat in making big plays in minicamp, however, was former James Madison standout, Jimmy Moreland.

The cornerback came in as a big play cover man having hauled in 18 career interceptions at JMU — 13 of which came over the past two seasons.

Moreland did nothing to disappoint his ball-hawk reputation. He would have easily led the Redskins in minicamp interceptions if that was actually a stat that was officially kept. Make no mistake about it, however, as players in the locker room have caught a glimpse of Moreland’s game and have come away impressed.

Jimmy Moreland strikes again with another would be pick-six and then Josh Norman strikes on the very next play. #Redskins — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) June 6, 2019

The rookie corner has a chance to get significant playing time this season if he continues his rapid development throughout training camp and the preseason.

Washington also has several other players who have a chance to battle for starting positions in offensive linemen; Wes Martin and Ross Pierschbacher.

The Redskins drafted former Stanford All-American Bryce Love despite his senior season being cut short with a leg injury. If he can return to form the team could have one of the steals of the 2019 draft.

ACC draft picks LB Cole Holcomb (North Carolina) and WR Kelvin Harmon (NC State) have a chance to garner playing time this year and could be nice finds for the Redskins depth chart.

Finally, seventh-round selection Jordan Brailford out of Oklahoma State can develop behind Kerrigan, Ryan Anderson, and Sweat as another edge rusher.

The draft class could be the difference in the Redskins immediate success this upcoming season. From all indications, the group is up to the task in proving they belong in the NFL.

Redskins 2019 Draft Picks:

Round 1 (15th overall):

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Round 1 (26th overall):

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Round 3 (76th overall):

Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

Round 4 (112th overall):

Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

Round 4 (131st overall):

Wes Martin, G, Indiana

Round 5 (153rd overall):

Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama

Round 5 (173rd overall):

Cole Holcomb, LB, North Carolina

Round 6 (206th overall):

Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

Round 7 (227th overall):

Jimmy Moreland, DB, James Madison

Round 7 (253rd overall):

Jordan Brailford, EDGE, Oklahoma State