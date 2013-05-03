‘Resident Evil Revelations Unveiled Edition’: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

Resident Evil Revelations is shambling its way over to home consoles this year. Here’s what you need to know about the game’s move to the big three consoles, the extra features that’s coming along with it, and where this game’s plot fits within the RE timeline.

On January 22, 2013, Capcom announced that this former 3DS exclusive RE game will be heading to the PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and the PC as a retail release. This updated title will hit stores on May 21, 2013. The price will come in at $49.99. The new subtitle for this re-release is Resident Evil Revelations Unveiled Edition . All of the portable edition’s features will come along for the ride, along with a couple of new modes, creatures, and characters.

The Wii U version will feature special controls via the GamePad. The photo shown above displays an option where players can interact with each other through the Miiverse and provide tips that can be seen on the GamePad’s screen.

Masachika Kawata, the producer behind the game, spoke to Xbox 360 Achievements about the new content being added to the console release:

Raid Mode is one example of something that should really please fans of the series, as Hunk, one of the fan favorite characters in the series is making an appearance for consoles, so that’s an exciting new addition. In terms of the campaign, with the chance to bring the game to consoles, being able to increase the level of details on enemies is one great aspect that makes it even scarier than before. For example, the ‘Ooze’. Their hands were a little less detailed on the 3DS version, but with the additional graphical fidelity on home consoles, they’re lot more detailed and gross. They have more human-like hands and with the extra detail afforded in HD, there’s a lot more detail, so this kind of thing should be a great new addition.

While survival-horror definitely isn’t my best genre, Resident Evil: Revelations is easily one of the best 3DS games I’ve played to date. Just about any frustrations I’ve come across is due to my own lack of skill and experience with the franchise as a whole. If you’re a Resident Evil fan with a 3DS, this is definitely one to pick up.

This survival horror adventure was released on the 3DS on January 26, 2012 on the 3DS. The game has garnered a review rating of 82 out of 100 on Metacritic , as well an 8.7 user score. Gaming Nexus awarded the game some extra praise in its review:An incredibly hard difficulty mode (“Infernal Mode”) is being added to the console version. The main campaign will come with remixed enemy and item placements, along with a larger group of bio-weapons to contend with. Check out the trailer for this new mode above.



Hunk of Resident Evil 2 fame will be making an appearance in the game. Gamers will be able to play with the Umbrella agent during the game score attack/survival mode (“Raid Mode”). Check out some of his gameplay in the trailer above. As an extra treat, Capcom is adding Rachel Foley as another playable character for “Raid Mode.” Her trailer can be seen above.

For those of you looking to get a peek at the achievements/trophies list for the game, Xbox 360 Achievements posted the full list. Achievement/trophy whores, enjoy.



A couple of developer diary videos behind the game have been released thus far. These videos delve into the heritage and history behind the series, as well as the relevance of the many viruses the game pits gamers against. Take a look at the two developer diaries above. Keep an eye on the official Capcom YouTube channel or the official RE channel for future Developer Diary videos.



Capcom has also put out trailers that delves into the mysteries of the SS Queen Zenobia. Both of the videos shown above give a brief preview at the new horrors on this virus-laden ship.