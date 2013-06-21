Xbox One vs PS4 vs. Wii U: The 18 Funniest Console War GIFs

The next-gen console wars have hit a fever pitch.

Even though there’s an abundance of gamers who play on any system they please, there’s still a dedicated fanbase behind one sole/console brand. There are Sony fans who are only looking forward to the PS4, there’s a cult of Microsoft apologists who only back the Xbox One, and there’s still a group of Nintendo followers who represent the Wii U to the fullest.

We love to read the angry forum posts that defend a particular console (free comedy if you’re willing to sit through all of the back-and-forth banter). But the one aspect of the console wars we enjoy the most are the hilarious gifs floating around the internet.

These gifs either rip your favorite consoles to shreds or make them look like the superior gaming machine…ever.

We gathered up the funniest gifs that keep the Xbox One vs. PS4 vs. Wii U battle ongoing.

Console Wars…ENGAGE!

