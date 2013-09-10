Dragon City Mobile: Top 10 Tips and Cheats You Need to Know

Dragon City Mobile employs players as the offical caretakers of a floating dragon utopia. Discovering all new manners of dragons, training them for battle and breeding them with other players across the world. There’s over 100 different dragons to get in your roost and manage accordingly.

It can be overwhelming at times when it comes to managing all the elemental dragons that you’ll come across. With these top 10 tips/tricks/cheats, we hope you’ll have a better understanding of how to build the strongest dragons imaginable.

1. Make Sure You Know About All the Elemental Dragons

Each dragon in the game fits under a specific elemental class. Check out the list below so you know exactly which elements exist:

– Terra

– Flame

– Sea

– Nature

– Electric

– Ice

– Metal

– Dark

– Light

– War

– Pure

– Legend

2. There Are Other Types of Dragons Besides Elemental Ones

Along with Elemental Dragons, there are three other classifications of dragons you need to be know about. Along with these other types, we’ll list a few examples of those dragon types:

– Hybrid Dragons: Juggernaut Dragon, Hot Metal Dragon

– Rare Hybrid: Cool Fire Dragon, Leviathan Dragon

– Legend: Crystal Dragon, Mirror Dragon

– Exclusive: Thor Dragon, Great White Dragon

3. Set Lower Times for Food if You’re Low on Gold

Harvesting food for your dragons takes some time and consumes a lot of your gold currency. The longer you spend harvesting dragon food, the more money it costs to finish the process. Choose foods that take less time to harvest, such as dragon balls and hot dragon chili’s, if you’re harvesting on a tight budget. When your pockets are a little more fuller, then you can spend some money on harvesting spike balls and star shines.

4. The Basics Behind The Habitat System

You can place any of your dragons in different habitats – they start to net you more gold per minute. All of the habitats that are available focus on different elements that generate different amounts of gold. Align your elemental dragons with similar elemental crystals to gain 20-percent more gold per minute. Match up your dragons with the crystal element that matches them best if you can.

5. Make Sure You Know About All The Dragon Transformations

Dragon City Mobile’s official page listed all the different stages of evolving dragons:

1. Egg – In this form the dragon is still in its egg stage that means he hasn’t hatched or seem the world around them.

2. Baby – The baby stage is one of the cutest stage of your dragon designs. Because in this stage the dragon is in its Dark Icest form and patiently awaits you to return to their habitat for feeding!

3. Teen – The teenage dragon is a bit more difficult to handle but now they can battle against other dragons and become even stronger and even help you through your game.

4. Adult – This is the final stage for the dragon. Becoming an Adult means the dragons will have stronger attacks and be able to win against many battles in your game.