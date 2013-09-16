GTA 5 Cheat Codes: The Ultimate List (Updated)

Is it here yet? YEP!

Rockstar Games’ epic 2013 video game release, Grand Theft Auto 5, is a wide-open adventure that features bank heists and plenty of free exploration in Los Santos. The reviews all paint this game in a wonderful light, which means gamers should make the plunge and enter the world of Grand Theft Auto once again.

GTA is known for its crazy cheat codes just as much for its widely open gameplay. We’ve spotted some cheat codes for this fifth iteration in the series and now we’re going to post ’em here for you to use. PS3 and Xbox 360 owners can look forward to running faster, increasing/lowering their wanted level or spawning new vehicles out of thin air.

Check out all those awesome GTA 5 cheat codes below.

Note – Cheats must be entered while you’re playing the game. These cheats cannot be saved, so make sure you save your game before you enable them. Cheats also disable achievements, so be careful!

INVINCIBILITY!

PS3: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox 360: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Get Your Health/Armor up to Maximum

PS3: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

Lower Your Wanted Level

PS3: R1(2), Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox 360: RB(2), B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Raise Your Wanted Level

PS3: R1(2), Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox 360: RB(2), B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Time to Recharge!

PS3: X(2), Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Xbox 360: A(2), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

Run A Bit Faster Now

PS3: Triangle, Left, Right(2), L2, L1, Square

Xbox 360: Y, Left, Right(2), LT, LB, X

Swim A Bit Faster

PS3: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Xbox 360: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

Weapons Stash

PS3: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox 360: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Explosive Ammo is Now Your’s!

PS3: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right(2), L1(3)

Xbox 360: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right(2), LB(3)

Give Your Bullets Some Added FIRE!

PS3: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Xbox 360: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

More Powerful Melee Attacks

PS3: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right(2), L1(3)

Xbox 360: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B(3), LT

Slow Motion Aiming (Enter this code four times to increase the slow motion aiming effect. Enter it a fifth time to disbale the code)

PS3: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Xbox 360: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

Sliding Cars

PS3: Triangle, R1(2), Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox 360: Y, RB(2), Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Get a Buzzard Helicopter (The Buzzard Helicopter will only come to you in a large area, so enter this code in an area that can contain it)

PS3: Circle(2), L1, Circle(3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox 360: B(2), LB, B(3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Get A Caddy (You can spawn more than one vehicle at once)

PS3: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Xbox 360: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Get A Comet (Car)

PS3: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X(2), Square, R1

Xbox 360: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A(2), X, RB

Get A Duster (Ride)

PS3: Right, Left, R1(3), Left, Triangle(2), X, Circle, L1(2)

Xbox 360: Right, Left, RB(3), Left, Y(2), A, B, LB(2)

Get A Limo

PS3: R2, Right, L2, Left(2), R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox 360: RT, Right, LT, Left(2), RB, LB, B, Right

Get A Parachute

PS3: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2(2), Left(2), Right, L1

Xbox 360: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT(2), Left(2), Right, LB

Get A Rapid GT Vehicle

PS3: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

Xbox 360: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

Get A Sanchez Ride

PS3: Circle, X, L1, Circle(2), L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1(2)

Xbox 360: B, A, LB, B(2), LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB(2)

Get Your Own Stunt Plane

PS3: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1(2), Left(2), X, Triangle

Xbox 360: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB(2), Left(2), A, Y

Get A Trashmaster

PS3: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left(2), R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox 360: B, RB, B, RB, Left(2), RB, LB, B, Right

Get A PCJ-600

PS3: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Xbox 360: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

Get A BMX Ride

PS3: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox 360: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Time To Get Wasted… (Drunk Mode)

PS3: Triangle, Right(2), Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Xbox 360: Y, Right(2), Left, Right, X, B, Left

Slow-Mo Gameplay Mode (Enter the code up to four times to increase the slow factor. Enter a fifth time to turn it off)

PS3: Triangle, Left, Right(2), Square, R2, R1

Xbox 360: Y, Left, Right(2), X, RT, RB

Change The Weather (Each time you enter the code, the weather will cycle from thunder – clear skies – snow)

PS3: R2, X, L1(2), L2(3), Square

Xbox 360: RT, A, LB(2), LT(3), X

Cop A Free Parachute

PS3: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Xbox 360:

Skyfalling

PS3: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox 360: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

Moon Gravity

PS3: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Xbox 360: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

Pratfall Jump Trick

PS3: Press Square to jump in the air, then press Circle while you’re in the air to fall on your butt

Xbox 360: Press X to jump in the air, then press B while you’re in the air to fall on your butt