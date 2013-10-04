Heroes of Camelot: Top 10 Tips and Cheats You Need to Know

Heroes of Camelot is the latest card battling RPG to include elements of fantasy and medieval tales. Dragons, elves and human soldiers dwell in this cool fantasy realm that’s packed with tons of quests and loot.

Taking your cards into battle means building the perfect deck and keeping tabs on your Mana/Stamina. Becoming successful at the game also entails engaging in Arena events and enhancing/evolving your deck. The too 10 tips/tricks/cheats we’re going to provide you will make your questing in Camelot way more easier and way more fun.

Enter Camelot…and become a HERO!

1. Balance Your Deck Accordingly; Don’t Use Too Many Strong Cards

The key to completing quests is making sure to travel with a balanced deck of cards. When you do get a good number of powerful cards, don’t overload your deck with them. Use a few of them when you’re questing. Taking most or all of your powerful cards out into the questing field will bring your Mana count down even faster. It takes a lot of Mana to maintain strong cards, so you’ll have a hard time during battles since you’ll have to recharge most of the time.

2. So How Much Time Before My Stamina and Mana Refills?

Mana is required to bring some of your acquired cards into battle, while Stamina is required to keep engaging in quests. Your Mana and Stamina will refill automatically once you level up, which is a nice bonus. When you’re not leveling up, your Mana will refill at a rate of one minute while your Stamina will refill once every three minutes.

3. Hit Up The Arena From Time to Time

The Arena is a cool spot that lets all players get involved in some special events. You’ll unlock The Arena after a certain point/area, so it won’t be available immediately. Keep on questing so you can get your hands on some Arena tickets. Perform strongly in those Arena events and you’ll earn even more awesome loot.

4. Try to Evolve Your Cars to the Maximum Level

WriterParty.com knows it pays off immensely when you upgrade your cards to their maximum level:

Usually, cards will have four stages of evolution, which really isn’t worth much if you don’t max-level them, but if you do max-level them, you can end up with EXTREMELY powerful cards. With “e” being the card, e1 + e1 = e2. e2 + e2 = e3, and e3 + e3 = e4. So as you can see, it takes quite a few sacrificed e1 cards to get that maximum evolution card.

5. Level Up Rare Cards More than Common Cards

WriterParty.com also provided some information on maximizing the potential of rare cards:

Even then, for all of that work, the cards won’t end up being any more powerful than a good 3-star or 4-star card. The max level, max evolution thing is really only worth it if you don’t have a good deck loaded with rare cards. If you do, then level your rare cards as high as you can, and if you get lucky enough to get a duplicate, then evolve them when they hit max level.

Share these Heroes of Camelot tips and cheats! Share Tweet Share Email

6. Fully Enhance Your Cards Before You Evolve Them

Getting any of your cards stats to their highest level entails fully enhancing them before evolving them. Cards that are enhanced to a proper level pay off more when you make them a part of the evolving process. Make sure you enhance and evolve cards of the same Tier, too.

7. The Basics of Questing

CheatMasters.com posted up an explanation behind the game’s questing hierarchy:

Questing is basically exploring different areas within the game, which will allow players to earn experience, coins, and other loot. Each area within a region will also contain a specific card, and collecting all cards within a region will earn players rewards in the form of new cards, potions, summon gems, or coins, among others. Exploring will require stamina, so make sure that you have enough and to a have a couple of stamina potions handy. From time to time, players will also be forced into battle, which would require players to have mana as well. Battle is pretty much automated, and players may choose to skip the battle to automatically see the results. Boss battles, however, are much more difficult, and players might take multiple tries in order to defeat them. Fortunately, the boss’ HP does not regenerate, so players can keep trying until the boss is defeated, although they must still have the required mana to do battle. Rewards collected via questing will be stored in the treasure chest found at the home screen. Players should go to this area and collect them manually so that they can be added to your inventory.

8. Ignore The Shop!

The in-game shop may seem like the type of place you want to hop into a bunch of times. But, the loot and cards you ammass from the start of the game during your questing will offset your need to buy new stuff from the shop. You might want to purchase some gems if you’re Stamina or Mana is low. But if you’re looking to avoid spending real money on gems, just do some quests you’ve already completed. Finishing these quests (again) earn you some much needed Stamina, Mana, experience and maybe some new cards. Avoid the shop by hustling earlier quests and not overusing your items.

9. The Basics of Currency

CheatMasters.com also posted up some details on the basics behind the in-game currency you can earn:

Coins and gems are the game’s two functional currencies. Coins can be acquired from quests as well as from drops provided by defeated enemies. Coins are used typically for upgrading your cards into more powerful ones. Gems, on the other hand, are used to summon powerful cards that you can add into your deck, as well as to purchase items that can refill your stamina and mana as well as allow you to fight in the Arena. Gems are only available via in-app purchases. Summon stones and medals can also be acquired, with summon stones provided also by questing or via drops. Medals, however, are much harder to acquire. Both of these resources can also be used to purchase more heroes to add to your team, but their power is much lower as compared to when buying them using gems.

10. Pay a Visit to Your Treasury Every Now and Then

Once your complete a few quests, hit up your Treasury and check out what you’ve collected. You’ll probably be so busy questing and forget that you picked up some important loot and cards for your troubles.

If you have any extra tips and cheats you’d like to contribute to fellow Heroes of Camelot players, throw them in the comments section!