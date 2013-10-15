Top 10 Mobile Endless/Infinite Runner Games You Need to Play (iOS and Android)

Have you ever been on your way back home via public transportation? Is that a yes? Well, go ahead and answer this question too. Have you ever spotted a bunch of folks on their mobile devices playing an infinite runner game? Chances are your answer’s going to be yes. We always spot a long myriad of mobile infinite runners distracting folks from the real world.

We know you’ve played at least one of the games we’re about to showcase on this list. The other infinite running games on this list may just end up on your download queue real soon. Step away from those match-three puzzlers for a bit and take on these infinite stamina-fueled platformers.

These are the top 10 mobile infinite runner games you need to play on your iOS or Android device.

1. Temple Run 2

Everyone and their grandmother have probably downloaded and played Temple Run 2. You’re gonna have to stay far ahead of that pissed of temple monkey…thing. There’s coins to collect and a whole lot of vine sliding and cart running to do. Exit the temple and run for life.

2. Subway Surfers

We’re quite sure you’ve seen or played this game at least once in your lifetime. Subway Surfers lets you get your infinite run on with a bunch of graffiti city kids. The coolest portion of this game? The jetpacks and sweet metro city style visual sheen.

3. Despicable Me: Minion Rush

The minions are in your kids or your little siblings’ room. Now they’re running amok on your smartphones and tablets. Despicable Me: Minion Rush keeps those familiar minions on your screen as they run through labs and steer clear of super-sized bosses.

4. Agent Dash

Secret agents are usually known for sneaking their way into a hostile situation. The agent in Agent Dash is tasked with running into enemy bases, full steam ahead. The running, jumping and lane switching of the genre gets amped up with lasers and spy weaponry.

5. PITFALL!

80’s gamers played this Atari classic waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay back in the day. This retooled version of PITFALL! introduces (or reintroduces) Harry to a new generation of gamers. The same elements of past games in the series gets a fresh outlook on this mobile release.

Share this gaming top 10! Share Tweet Share Email

6. Robot Unicorn Attack 2

The bright and cheery visuals on the first game is retained here in this updated sequel. Take your unicorn on a infinite ride through some wild environments as you get up with either Team Rainbow or Team Inferno. Robot Unicorn Attack 2 is made for hours of colorful, explosive fun.

7. Zombie Tsunami

ZOMBIES! Yep, they’re a part of the infinite/endless runner wave too. This rendition of the genre lets players command a army of hungry undead folks that just want a few extra friends. Zombie Tsunami is insanely chaotic and fresh, thanks to its “use your zombie horde to amass more zombies” gameplay hook.

8. TheEndApp

The apocalypse has finally become a reality on your smartphone/tablet. TheEndApp has players running like hell through a world that’s been ripped to shreds. Make sure you get those coin while you’re dodging those dangerous flames…

9. Ski Safari

Ski Safari places you in the snow as you keep hauling ass from a massive avalanche. The Christmas theme helps make this mobile endless/infinite runner much more approachable for those younger audiences.

10. Sonic Dash

SEGA’s blue mascot was ready made for a game of this caliber. Sonic Dash features the beautiful landscapes and ring collecting that Sonic’s games have always been regarded for. This endless/infinite runner lets Sonic does what he does best – run and run fast.

Honorable Mentions

Into The Dead

Run’n’Gun

One Epic Knight

Escape from Age of Monsters HD

Punch Quest

Rayman Jungle Run