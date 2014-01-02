Big Win Racing: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Yeah, we know.

You can’t get enough racing games to keep you satisfied. Console gamers and mobile gamers have a ton of options to choose from. One new option throws a wrinkle into the overall framework of your usual racing games – Big Win Racing. Not only can you put your racing skills to the test in all types of race cars, you can cop a variety of new cards that can upgrade your stats and race standings.

Use these top 10 tips/tricks/cheats and you’re race crew will be happy to be behind a bonafide winner!

1. Try and Get Your Energy Back With That Mobile Phone Time Trick

So when you take yourself to the track, you end up depleting your energy bar. You can wait around for six minutes and tinker around before you get some energy back. We know you’re not down for the wait, though. Set your smartphone device’s clock ahead at 6-minute intervals so you can gain some energy back in no time.

2. You Can Also Use That Mobile Phone Time Trick to Cop Those Daily Bonuses

Yeah, this one’s also for the cheaters out there who really can’t wait a whole day to pick up some bonuses. You can go ahead and set your smartphone’s clock a whole day ahead and pick up the daily bonus for the next day. Just do this one time so you don’t abuse it more than once in one day. Moderation, cheaters. Moderation…

3. It’s Better to Select the Aggressive Driving Style for Some Races

When you choose the type of driving style that applies to your personal racer, you have three options to select from. The overly aggressive racing style is great for the risk takers out there who want their racers to go crazy all over the track. The aggressive race types have a habit of crashing and bump other racers off the road. The aggressive racers are great for those races where you have a great score lead over the rest of the teams racing on the track. Don’t pick the aggressive race style if you’re not that high on the scoreboard for a current race circuit. Don’t risk it all! Go hard when you have a nice score lead.

4. Race Against Your Friends to Earn Some Coins

Sometime you might not be in the mood to take part in those cup circuit races. If you’re looking to engage in some random races and earn some well-earned coins along thew way, go ahead and set up some play time with your Big Win Racing friends. You can hook up with some unknown folks if you pick up some Friend Codes, too. Earning coins through constantly participating in friendly races will keep your pockets full.

5. Here’s Some Other Ways You Can Earn More Coins

There’s plenty of other methods that will earn you some much needed coins. Finish championship races in either of the top three positions, watch advertisement videos, complete some of those various “Get Free Coins” offers, do some Tapjoy offers, trade in some of your Big Bucks for coins etc. You can also kill two birds with one stone – sell off some of your cards and make some coins all at the same time.

Share these Big Win Racing tips and cheats! Share Tweet Share Email

6. Winning = High Card Ratings

WriterParty.com noted that your chances of winning really depends on your overall card stats/ratings:

For the most part, though, your chance of winning depends on your rating, which is determined by the combined rating of all of your cards. Rack up the coins by participating in quick races until you have enough coins to buy silver decks, or use the free coins and Big Bucks offers to save up for both silver and gold decks. These decks will mostly contain Big Impact cards, but will often also contain drivers, pit crew members and parts for your car, which you can plug in to skyrocket your team rating.

7. Earn Big Bucks by Completing Events in High Rankings

Sometimes a number of event notices will pop up from time to time. Make sure you do really well in these events, since they’ll line your pockets with a hella Big Bucks! You can also earn some of that sweet premium currency (Big Bucks) by placing really well in any of the cup rounds you participate in. Winning all four major cups will also nab you a nice offering of Big Bucks.

8. The Key to Improving Your Pit Time

Hot Head Games provided some info on how to get your pit time to a much improved level:

– Do you feel your pit crew isn’t performing up to your standards? Collect better Pit Crew cards by opening up packs and boost their skills to improve their performance. – Go to the Main Menu screen. – Tap the GET CARDS button in the bottom right. – Buy Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Big Driver card packs to obtain Pit Crew cards. – Navigate to the MY TEAM menu to switch out and replace your current Pit Crew with your improved Crew. – Boost your new Pit Crew with new skills to improve their performance in races.

9. Parts Chemistry Matters A Ton

When you have several car parts from the same manufacturer, a bonus perk gets added to your rides. If you equip any of your rides with four manufacturer parts together, your current car will earn the maximum parts chemistry bonus. Say hello to your new super upgraded car!

10. The Best and Fastest Method Towards More Big Bucks

WriterParty.com also posted up some advice for players who really want to pick up some more big bucks:

One of the quickest ways to earn big bucks is with the achievements that you complete during the challenges. Go to the challenges menu and you’ll see a button that says “achievements” pop up at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the achievements list to see what you have to do in order to complete each one. Swipe and scroll down to see even more achievements, as many of them can earn you 100-200 big bucks.

If you have any extra tips and cheats you’d like to contribute to fellow Big Win Racing players, throw them in the comments section!