Top 30 Video Games You Need to Play in 2014 (Part 1)

Welcome to the new year, gamers! We’re sure you spend the first day of 2014 waking up from a wicked hangover next to someone you totally don’t remember meeting the night before. We’re also sure you kicked them out of your crib just so you could get a few hours in on your home gaming consoles. This new year is going to keep your consoles and your hands quite busy, thanks to the amazing batch of new IP’s and much anticipated sequels coming our way. So far, we’ve spotted 30 must-own games that will release sometime in 2014.

For this part of the list, we’re going to count down the 2014 games we’re most hyped about from numbers 30 to 21.

This year is going to be an audiovisual assault on the senses of gamers everywhere!

30. Drakengard 3

Sure, this game is already getting plenty of play time in Japan. But us American gamers will be getting our English translated version of the game in 2014. Drakengard 3 is a prequel origin tale that takes place before the very first game in the series. Players used to the series’ trademark hack ‘n slash mechanics and surprisingly adult themed plot have a lot to look forward too for the third edition. Plus, you get to tear ish up with your own flying dragon. Admit it, you want to play this now!

29. Tales of Xillia 2

Last year’s Tales of Xillia was a grand RPG that was filled with spiritual overtones, action packed battles and hilarious sexual innuendos. After everything came to an end, there were several questions that sill lingered after the credits rolled. Thankfully, the american version of Tales of Xillia 2 will give players a look into what occurred a year after the first game’s events. No more wondering about what happened to Jude and Milla…

28. Murdered: Soul Suspect

Murdered: Soul Suspect is an interesting upcoming 2014 release with an interesting premise. Square Enix’s upcoming action/adventure focuses on a recently murdered detective who has to solve his own murder. As the detective, you come into contact with demonic creatures and gain a host of supernatural abilities that make the game’s mechanics more experimental. This game could be a dark horse winner for most slept-on game of 2014.

27. Child of Light

Just look at this thing! My God, man! Ubisoft’s UbiArt Framework development engine is responsible for the wonderful animated visuals this RPG sports. Child of Light combines platforming elements with the familiar battle aspects of your favorite RPG’s. What’s so cool about this upcoming title is its storyline – a girl named Aurora wakes up in a dream world every time she goes to sleep. It turns out her penchant for sleeping is a physical ailment, which means she’ll be traveling in her dream world for a long time.

26. The Wolf Among Us – Episode 2: Smoke and Mirrors

Telltale Games has another hit on their hands with this comic book-themed adventure game! The Wolf Among Us put players in control of Bigby Wolf (The Big Bad Wolf), who’s famous for his tales in the Fables comic book series. The first episode of this series left us wondering just what could possibly be next. We’ve been here biting our nails and sweating bullets just cause we want to know what’s next in Bigby’s crime mystery ridden journey.