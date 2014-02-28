Dark Souls 2: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

There’s a game that punishes it’s players and puts them in hazardous situations that constantly put them at death’s door. But this game also awards players for sticking through it all and toughing it out against the many hideous enemies they come across. That game is now being given a much anticipated sequel – Dark Souls 2.

Namco Bandai and From Software are preparing to unleash this monster upon gamers come March 11 (US), March 13 (Japan) and March 14 (Europe and Australasia). Before you head into the dark caverns and frightening location within this sequel, we’re going to provide you with all the info sorrounding this upcoming release.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dark Souls 2!

1. The Director Who Worked on Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls is Supervising the Production and Development of This Sequel

Dark Souls 2 will be directed by two game developers this time around – Tomohiro Shibuya and Yui Tanimura. Hidetaka Miyazaki once served as the lead director for the past two games in the series (Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls), but he will not take on the directing duties for this new project. However, Miyazaki will still offer his input on the development/production of this title through his supervising duties.

2. The Plot Revolves Around A Player Created Character Who’s Afflicted By A Curse

The main storyline behind Dark Souls 2 revolves around the player’s custom character, who becomes stricken by a curse. The player’s character ventures out into the dark world that he inhabits in order to discover a cure to this curse. The plot revolving around this title is said to be even more emotional and involved than the storylines seen in past games in the series. This sequel won’t have any direct links to the first Dark Souls. It’s cool to note that all three games are set in the same universe, though. The directors of this release went on to say that the concept of time will play a heavy part in the main plot.

3. This Sequel’s Difficulty Level Will Increase

Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls are notable for being two of the most difficult games that were released during teh last-generation of gaming. It’s been said by the directors of this release that Dark Souls 2 will be even HARDER than the past two games in the series. For example, dead players can now be invaded by other dead players so the “Hollow” is no longer the safe haven it used to be. Plus the presence of healing items will be even scarce and rarer this time around. And of course, the many monsters and bosses you’ll come across have improved A.I. There won’t be an Easy mode making it’s way into the game, too.

4. Cooperative and Co-Op Play is Making A Comeback

There will be instances of cooperative and co-op play in Dark Souls 2. As you play online, players will have to combat invading players. Players will bump into various human online players who have aligned themselves with rival covenants. One of the cooler aspects of the competitive play involves players hunting down serial invaders that have been given a wanted status by a Dark Souls 2 online game’s master server. The co-op options involves inviting friendly players into your game as two players take on the many threats being put in front of them. The addition of voice chat will undoubtedly improve the co-op communication between players. Dedicated online serves are being put in place to keep this game’s multiplayer gameplay stable.

5. The PC Version Has Been Delayed

UPDATE: The PC version of Dark Souls 2 will arrive on April 25, 2014.

PC gamers are going to have to wait a little bit longer for their chance to finally play Dark Souls 2. This version of the game has been delayed due to it being worked on more so that it works as an optimal version of the console release. Once the official release date on the PC version hits the web, we’ll make sure to list it here for you all to see.