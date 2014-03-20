The Best New PS4 Games of 2014

Sony’s PS4 continues the strong tradition of awesome home console gaming via the PlayStation brand. With this new console comes a healthy selection of games to choose from that span all different types of genres. The year 2014 came packed with a slew of great games that every PS4 owner should own and at least play. These are the top best new PS4 games that released in 2014!

January 2014

1. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

The developers behind this incredible 2013 action/adventure made sure to polish off the visuals and port it on over to next-generation consoles. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition offers PS4 owners an awesomely paced survival title that revives Lara Croft.

February 2014

1. Rayman Legends

Rayman and his wild crew of zany cartoon allies are now running amok on the PS4. The animated visual sheen looks even better when the power of the PS4 is backing it. Take the plunge and get back into this great platformer.

2. Strider

Capcom has a great line of great video game characters that are instantly recognizable. One of Capcom’s greatest ninjas dusted himself off, picked his blade back up and re-entered the arena with a brand new reboot. This is a perfectly paces, action heavy side-scrolling adventure.

3. Thief

It’s been too long since gamers last got the chance to scale walls and steal valuable collectibles with master thief Garrett. This reboot of sorts introduces fans and newbies alike to the masterful stealth mechanics of the Thief series with a next-gen spin.

4. Outlast

As far as traditional horror-themed survival video games go, Outlast stands out as one of the finest modern examples of that genre. You’re only armed with a video camera and some batteries that die way too fast as you go tinkering around an insane asylum. And the asylum is pretty full, so this game is full of great scares and classic survival horror gameplay.

March 2014

1. Awesomenauts Assemble!

The PS4 not only has some excellent games at retail, but it also features a library filled with some great downloadable titles. One of those games is an updated version of a PS3 MOBA game called Awesomenauts, a 3-on-3 action platformer that’s full of humor and addictive gameplay.

2. Towerfall: Ascension

If you’re a fan of Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series, then you’ll fall in love with this multiplayer brawler. Choose from your favorite medieval fantasy archetypes and kill off you enemies with all types of airborne projectiles. Get three other people on board and prepare for Towerfall on the PS4.

3. SteamWorld Dig

For fans of games that focus on the popular genre of crafting, there’s another great addition to the genre that’s now available on the PS4. This title combines the fun elements of platforming, mining and action/adventure gameplay and throws it onto the Western frontier.

4. inFamous: Second Son

The Sony video game franchise produced by the developers at Sucker Punch Studios released one of the best PS4 exclusives of the year – inFamous: Second Son. With a host of great new powers at the new main character’s disposal and a new environment to test those powers out in, there’s so much to do in the third inFamous game.

5. Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes

Big Boss has returned! Hideo Kojima knew the wait for Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain will be too much to bear for hardcore fans, so he split off these intro missions to them as a preview. Players got to venture into a open-world base that’s filled with several mission objectives and opportunities to add more soldiers to Big Boss’ cause. The experience may not last long, but it’s still worth sneaking into.

April 2014

1. Mercenary Kings

Like Metal Slug? Played the Scott Pilgrim video game and wished it’s graphics popped up in another game? That game is the PS4 2D side-scrolling shooter called Mercenary Kings. This downloadable release is the perfect time waster, thanks to the huge offering of custom guns/attachments, insane boss encounters and stylized animated visuals. Call three of your gamer friends along for an explosive ride on this PS4 digital hit.

2. LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO The Hobbit is the first game of April 2014 that warranted some replay value from gamers of all ilks, ages and sizes. There’s always a long line of Lord of the Rings fans ready to consume a great video game experience tied to their favorite fantasy franchise. And the young ones out there who want to wipe away the tough barrier of entry this series has can play this fun and friendly action platformer and learn about The Hobbit universe.

May 2014

1. Watch Dogs

The next-generation finally got a new IP to get excited over – Ubisoft’s open world action game Watch Dogs. The game’s graphical representation of Chicago is quite fitting and the implementation of using technology to aid/harm the world is an amazing concept to play with. Adopt the PS4 version and get into all the extra missions that you’ll undoubtedly enjoy.

June 2014

1. EA Sports UFC

IT’S TIME! Electronic Arts did a bang up job with their 1st Ultimate Fighting Championship console release. Not only do all the fighters in this MMA title look simply amazing in action, the fisticuffs and ground grappling feel as authentic as possible. The fights are explosive and the career mode is a fun romp. Plus, you can kick everyone’s ass with a 3D version of Bruce Lee. That’s worth the price of admission alone. Thank God the rest of the game is worth getting submitted for.

July 2014

1. Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

MUCHA! LUCHA! MUCHA LUCHA! If you had a blast watching that super slept-on children’s cartoon, then you might wanna give this game a look. This refined and retooled version of an indie gaming darling is a joy to experience. The extra vibrant colors, relaxed tunes, fun level exploration and wealth of super luchador powers makes this game worth revisiting.

2. Sniper Elite 3

Sniper Elite 3 is a slick and fun 3rd-person/1st-person shooter hybrid. The new African setting gives you more of an incentive to keep your cover hidden, but the added incorporation of a co-op partner gives you more options to succeed with. The refined gameplay and move to next-gen improves an already solid foundation for this awesome sequel.

3. The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us was simply THE best of game of 2014. Joel and Ellie’s post-apocalyptic journey was filled with tense gameplay and heart wrenching plot moments. PS3 gamers know just how incredible of an experience the solo campaign and multiplayer campaigns were, which is why Naughty Dog made sure PS4 owners got to experience it all over again. The improved graphics, on-disk DLC additions and already amazing gameplay make this the ultimate package.

August 2014

1. Madden NFL 15

Another year, another Madden NFL game release. The gameplay is refined thanks to a newly added mechanics that keep track of your playstyle, plus the amazing graphics make this sports game one of the best looking titles of 2014. Fan favorite modes have been given some extensive add-on’s and the gridiron gameplay is just as fun as ever,

September 2014

1. Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate

Hacking and slashing up dozens of unnamed soldiers with three selectable warriors at your disposal is always fun. This current-gen version of such an addictive experience is worth delving into once more. Thankfully, your past-gen experience from the PS3 version carries over and lets you continue upgrading your strongest general and officers. Getting the chance to play with characters from Soul Calibur and Ninja Gaiden just heightens the fun factor for this beat ’em up.

2. Destiny

If you’re going to get any version of Bungie’s biggest shooter since Halo, you should bank on having the most fun with the PS4 version. On top of the already vast amount of content comes exclsuive multiplayer stages, weapons, gear, vehicles and much more. Plus it feel more natural to summon your Ghost companion by clicking in the DualShock 4 touchpad. Destiny is an enjoyable game in its own right, no matter what console it’s on. It feels good to be a Guardian…

3. FIFA 15

There’s American Football…and then there’s the massively popular brand of international soccer/football! Electronic Arts have kept the gaming spectrum of this brand of sports alive with its FIFA series. FIFA 15 arrives with a slew of improvements that make the gameplay more improved than ever. And the TV-style presentation? Nearly flawless. Hop onto the green field of glory once again and play one of the better sports games of 2014.

4. Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

We heard about all the accolades this Lord of the Ring adventure was nabbing during past video game conventions. But we still had our protective walls up since we’ve been hurt by past, underwhelming games for the franchise. Imagine our surprise when we found out the hype behind Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor was real! We’re a fan of Talion and his amazing suite of Wraith abilities, the Nemesis system is a big plus for us and we can’t get enough of the open-world. This is our sleeper hit of 2014 right here.

October 2014

1. Skylanders: Trap Team

Skylanders: Trap Team not only comes with several new figurines and heroes to collect, but it also arrives with a brand new vision – bringing your toys to life. It goes like this, folks – you take down Trap Masters, trap them into your physical crystal shards then send them back into the game world to do battle for you. This fun new mechanic switches up the formula and gives you more of a reason to save the Skylanders universe.

2. The Evil Within

Survival horror games are making a huge comeback in 2014. The Evil Within will give you sweaty palms and horrible nightmares thanks to its wealth of horrifying monsters and gore-filled death animations. The gunplay is just as tight as Resident Evil 4 and it combines the best elements of the earlier games that make up the survival horror genre. You won’t ever forget about the “Boxman”…

3. NBA 2K15

The king of basketball simulations is undoubtedly the NBA 2K series. NBA 2K15 makes an even stronger case for how great this series is. Visual Concepts has put in a ton of new modes and upgraded mechanics that strengthen this already awesome franchise. NBA 2K15 comes with face scanning technology for next-gen systems, the return of street balling modes and an even better implementation of MyPLAYER mode.

4. Alien: Isolation

We love a good Alien game. Too bad their aren’t a whole lot of quality one’s out there. Video game developer Creative Assembly managed to produce a surprisingly good game for this awesome films franchise with Alien: Isolation. You’ll have to keep an eye out for one super-nasty Xenomorph who’s out to burst a hole through your chest at all times. Venturing through the abandoned space station and figuring out the mystery behind Ellen Ripley’s disappearance makes this game’s plot amazing to follow.

5. Samurai Warriors 4

Koei Tecmo and their long line of feudal era Japan beat ’em up games keep on coming out. Luckily, these games have begun to adopt several elements that dull the pain of the repetitive nature of these annual releases. Samurai Warriors 4 takes us to the age of samurais and other noteworthy Japanese war generals. The short but sweet story campaigns and custom character driven campaign mode does a good job of making this current-gen beat ’em up worth battling for.

6. Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen provides Dark Souls fans the next-gen experience they’ve been craving. You’ll command the incredible strength of a warrior by the name of Harkyn, a freed convict who’s on the road to redemption. This road is plagued with demonic enemies and the types of bosses that will take multiples tires to vanquish. This hidden gem is worth checking out.

November 2014

1. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

People have been debating whether or not the next Call of Duty will be one that brings the franchise back down to Earth. 2014’s Advanced Warfare dodges the doubters and haters out there and pushed out a fresh and refined product with a future edge. The new exoskeleton suits, cool new weapons, awesome multiplayer maps mobile movement options spruce up the COD formula.

2. Assassin’s Creed: Unity

It’s time to gather up three fellow Assassin’s and aid the people fighting for their rights during the French Revolution! Assassin’s Creed: Unity enters the next-generation of consoles with a gorgeous new adventure that features the same tight gameplay seen in series past. France is open to you and your co-buddies as you kill important targets, climb up the sides of French architecture and fend off the Templars.

3. Dragon Age: Inquisition

The Inquisition has arrived in Thedas…and you’re its controversial leader. This next-gen Dragon Age gives you the power to close rifts around the world, amass an army of loyal warriors and seek out the cause of the demon infestation of Thedas. This RPG takes the honor of being the finest one released in 2014. This incredible game gives you the power to take on massive dragons and take down enemies in online co-op battles. What more could you ask for?

4. Far Cry 4

Ubisoft has left the sunny island from Far Cry 3 and taken gamers into the cold landscape of Kyrat with Far Cry 4. You have all the freedom in the world to ride elephants, shoot down enemy forts, heading into the air and engaging in the civil war between Pagan Min and the Golden Path. The FPS action here is familiar yet still a blast to play. Hop into Far Cry 4’s open world, invite your friends even if they don’t have the game and take down all those Himalayan rebels in your way.

5. Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

We’re pretty hardcore twin stick shooter fans. The Geometry Wars series has a done a good job of providing us with the best experience in the genre. The 3rd official game in the series packs on an immersive adventure campaign, but still keeps the classic mode that fans have become accustomed to. The levels look even more wilder and the visuals are the best form of light bright you’ve ever laid eyes on.

December 2014

1. Guilty Gear Xrd

The current-gen of gaming is pretty light on new fighters. Thankfully, Guilty Gear Xrd has arrived to give fighting fans a great title that’s full of strong character and head-banging tunes. Sol-Badguy and the rest of the metal-inspired roster return for some amazing looking anime battles that are amazing to gaze at. The zoomed-in camera during Dust air combos and super moves ups the visual ante every time you’ll witness them.