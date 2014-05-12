Drakengard 3: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

Fans of the Drakengard series of action-RPG games have been waiting forever for a sequel to the 2nd installment. Access Games developed a prequel to the 1st game and made it available exclusively in Japan…until now.

Drakengard 3 appears to be even darker and chaotic that past entries the series. The extreme sibling rivalry that backs this game’s plot trappings focus on a powerful girl who’s out to kill her own six sisters. There’s a lot more going on in this game, which is why we’re here to give you all the noteworthy details.

Here’s all the important facts you need to know about Square Enix’s upcoming May release, Drakengard 3!

1. The Story Focuses on Zero, a Girl Who’s Looking to Kill Off Her Six Sisters

Drakengard 3 is a prequel to the 1st game in the series (it takes place 100 years before the events of the original Drakengard). The tale of this installment in the series focuses on Zero, an female swordsman who possesses magical abilities that awakens through her singing.

On one fateful day, Zero arrives in the dark fantasy world of Midgard with one goal in mind – kill each and every one of her sisters (named One, Two, Three, Four and Five), who are otherwise known as the Intoners and rulers of the world.

The game’s official website featured this intro to the goings-on in Drakengard 3:

Long ago, the world was ruled through endless conflict and oppression. Then, five beautiful goddesses, songstresses, descended upon the war torn land. Using the powers of their song to control the might of magic, they overthrew the despotic rulers of the various lands and ushered in a new age of peace to the world. The songstresses came to be worshipped as “Intoners” and were tasked with ruling the world. The Intoner One had a strong desire to bring peace and stability to the world. With her command over the other Intoners, One comes to rule over the world. One day, her older sister Zero appears before her with a dragon by her side. An Intoner herself, Zero is considered the mightiest of all Intoners. Why has Zero suddenly appeared before One?

Why has she allied herself with a dragon?

And what exactly is an Intoner? The dark clouds of turmoil loom on the horizon once again…

2. The Gameplay Primarily Focuses on Heavy Elements Combat and Character Interaction

The majority of time players will spend with Zero will take place on the battlefield. Zero is a master swordsman, which lets her command the fights she engages in via her use of graceful and powerful attacks. As Zero becomes soaked in the blood of her foes, she’ll be able to enter an overpowered stated called Intoner Mode.

The more successfully landed combos Zero pulls off, the more her Tension Gauge will rise. The Tension Gauge aids in getting Zero to enter Intoner Mode much faster. Zero can switch her weapons on the fly, speak with allies during and in between missions and take on the task of completing several sidequests.

3. Zero Has a Huge Dragon at her Side Named Mikhail

Zero also has another element of battle that she can engage in – air skirmishes. Her loyal Dragon Mikhail can be used to face off with other airborne creatures in the sky and any enemies on teh ground level. Mikhail has access to fire breathing and wing/claw attacks. Zero’s dragon can also enter into a super mode form called Utautai Mode, which greatly increases the damage of Mikhail’s offensive assault.

4. Zero Can Also Call Upon the Aid of Four Separate Allies

During Zero’s intense battles, she can call upon two separate secondary characters to help her. There’s are four characters total, but only two can be called into battle at once.

Here’s the full description of each ally you’ll see in the game:

• Cent – A narcissistic disciple who fights with twin swords. Though he possesses supreme confidence, he’s actually quite dumb. Every bit of trivia he reveals is wrong, and his mistaken information constantly annoys his companions. • Octa – An old-looking disciple who fights with special ring weapons, known as chakrams. Despite his appearance, he has a whimsical air about him and boasts a seemingly insatiable sexual desire. It is said that his pride and joy is the longest of all the disciples and he’s fine so long as there’s a hole nearby. • Decadus – A well-muscled disciple who fights with his fists. He is well-mannered and a perfect gentleman around women and appears to be the most normal of the disciples. However, he is an extreme masochist who perceives any torment or adversity as a reward. He’s tried to conceal his masochistic tendencies, but everyone is well aware of his true colors. • Dito – A spear-wielding disciple with an intense cruel streak. He is extremely perceptive and sees through people’s guises quickly. However, he uses his sharp wit to harm others further. He possesses an intense cruel streak and derives great pleasure from tormenting his enemies and hearing their screams of agony.

5. It Was Developed by the Same Developers Who Created Two Other Games in the Drakengard Series

The developers behind Drakengard 3 are also responsible for producing the 1st game in the series and the spinoff title, NIER. The familiar Unreal Engine 3 from Epic Games was used to power this over-the-top action/adventure game.

6. This Prequel Coincides With the 10 Year Anniversary of the 1st Drakengard Game

Drakengard 3 was developed and released in celebration of the overall series 10-year anniversary. The three games that came before this one were the 1st Drakengard, Drakengard 2 and NIER.

7. The Series Goes by a Different Name in Japan

Drakengard may be known by that name here in the States, but it goes by a different moniker in Japan – Drag-On Dragoon. The 2nd game was entitled Drag-On Dragoon 2: Fūin no kurenai, Haitoku no kuro (Drag-On Dragoon 2: Sealed Red, Immoral Black) and the upcoming 3rd game here in the States was released as Drag-On Dragoon 3 in Japan.

8. It Has Received Some Pretty Positive Review Scores in Japan Thus Far

Since the game’s release in Japan (December 19, 2013), Drakengard 3 has notched some pretty positive review scores. Famed Japanese gaming publication Famitsu awarded the game with a 34/40, while Dengeki PlayStation gave the game the following scores – 100/90/85/95.

9. The Pre-Order Bonuses for the Game Lets You Play With Each Sister

Exclusive pre-orders for Drakengard 3 will gift players with the Japanese Voice DLC and the option to play with all four of Zero’s sisters.

Other pre-orders for the game will include costume changes from NIER.

Gamestop and Amazon’s pre-order bonus will gift players with three different downloadable costume choices.

The Square Enix online store offers six free PS3 themes with the game’s pre-order.

10. There’s a Collector’s Edition

Square Enix produced a limited run of Collector’s Edition copies for Drakengard 3.

Here’s the official description of what you’ll get if you obtain this exclsuive package:

Our beautiful Drakengard 3 Collector’s Edition has been produced with a VERY limited run of 5,000 copies. We know that fans have been eagerly waiting for this and copies will fly off the shelves FAST so be sure you snag your copy before it’s too late. With the Collector’s Edition, you’ll receive: · All three tier pre-order incentives mentioned above. · The Complete Novella · Official Soundtrack CD Sampler · Prequel Stage DLC – Play as Zero’s sister, One, in this additional level · Caim Costume DLC – Protagonist of the original Drakengard (Once equipped, stamina consumption decreases by half when using a skill) · Giant Baby Hat DLC – For your in-game dragon companion · Drakengard 3 Collectible Poster

