Farmville 2: Country Escape: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Farmville 2: Country Escape!

1. Make Sure You Link the Game Up With Your Facebook Account

• As soon as you officially start up Farmville 2: Country Escape, the game will give you the option to link up with your Facebook account.

• This is a great idea that pays off greatly because you’ll be granted 25 free keys. You’ll be able to obtain more keys in the future just by searching around your farm for Hope Chests and completing Farmer’s Almanac quests.

• If you choose to keep your Facebook account linked up after you capture those extra keys, make sure you keep in close contact with your friends who actually play the game just as much as you. You and your friends can gift each other “Speed Seeds,” which instantly finishes up the required time needed to harvest your crops and animals.

2. The Basics of Farming

• Farmville 2: Country Escape is a game about…well, farming. Your watering well contains the element you need to help grow your trees and crop fields. When you tap on the water well, you’ll get to hold up to 20 units of water at once to wet your plants with. The crops that grow pretty quickly are apples and wheat.

• Growing your crops and fruit will lead to the goods needed to feed your animals. Well fed animals will then lead to you acquiring more produce (eggs, milk etc).

• With a ton of goods in your possession, you’ll be able to produce different types of food according to recipes and construct buildings. The goods that are a lot harder to produce leads to you getting more money once you make them, so get to work on creating these much warranted items.

3. Skip Filling Farm Orders You Don’t Want to Fulfill; Sell Off Any Goods Before Your Run Out of Barn Storage Space

WithoutTheSarcasm.com provided players with tips on how to make the most of everything that involves the Farm Order board:

• If you want to skip filling a Farm Orders board request, there’s a little “X” you can tap on each order. You’ll have to wait a little while for another order to arrive, but if you just don’t have or aren’t interested in a deal, it can be useful. I do this often for Farm Orders that require a lot of a low-level good that I don’t want to have to collect. • It’s generally a good idea to sell your stuff to the Farm Orders board unless you’re saving it up for crafting something else. The barn is pretty small and grows slowly, so you can easily farm far more than you can store. Keeping everything around is just a waste of space. Sell it off, and reap the rewards!

4. You Should Only Use Your Real Word Bucks to Spend Them on Keys

Imore.com told players what item they should only spend some money on:

• If you’re okay with spend a little real cash in order to move along a little faster, spend your cash on Keys, not coins. For the most part coins are easy currency to come by and the only thing you really need them for on a regular basis is to build tools and buy more land. Most crops and items you actually need are fairly cheap and don’t even put a dent in your coin bank. Keys however are given out sparingly and are required for almost everything.

5. Hook Up With a Co-Op!

• Once you hit level 11, you’ll get the option to hook up with a Co-Op of friendly farmers or even start one yourself!

• Being a part of a Co-Op will grant you new methods towards gaining more experience, cash and other valuable goods. This is the game’s equivalent of a clan, so take advantage of it by engaging with other live players.

6. Complete The Game’s Missions One at a Time

• You’ll take on and complete any of the game’s many quests through the Farmer’s Almanac.

• The best way to proceed through the Farmer’s Almanac requests is by taking on one mission at a time. You should also do these quests in order instead of tackling them as soon as you have the appropriate goods needed to complete a certain mission.

7. Upgrade Your Barn as Quickly As Possible

• The one building you should upgrade ASAP is your own personal Barn. Head to Grandma’s Glade and forage for some nails. These nails will aid you in building up your Barn for the better.

• Making your Barn better will award you with more storage, which you’ll definitely need to store all the goods you’ll amass once you level up more.

8. Make Sure You Visit Your Friends’ Farms As Much As Possible

• You should make it a necessity to visit your friends’ farms as much as possible.

• Make this a daily occurrence and you’ll always come away with extra free keys and free cash. When you head to your buddies’ farms and spread a good amount of Friendship Fertilizer, you’ll come away with some nice items to take back to your farm.

9. Forage as Many Goods as Possible From Grandma’s Glade

• Once you reach a certain level, you’ll unlock a wondrous location known as Grandma’s Glade and also acquire your 1st Farm Hand. You can send your Farm Hands over to this locale and they’ll help find some rare items (they can do this every 15 minutes).

• Make sure you have more than one Farm Hand available since you can assign multiple workers to go find even more rewards. Foraging Grandma’s Glade takes pretty long, plus you’ll need to have some biscuits on hand for your workers if you want them to keep working.

10. The Infamous Mobile Device Time Trick Prevails Again!

• You’ll notice that the time it takes to finish growing crops and performing other activities is annoyingly long. Don’t get so desperate to complete them and give up your keys.

• Just use the good ol’ mobile device time change trick to push the game’s timed activities forward. Just exit the game, push your device’s time forward, return the game and you’ll see those longer timed tasks will be finished in a jiffy.