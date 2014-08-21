‘Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution’: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

Bandai Namco Games has certainly done a great job with the Naruto anime franchise. Developer CyberConnect2 has crafted a huge number of Ultimate Ninja fighting games that feature an amazing variety of familiar characters. With each iteration of the game, a full-fledged story campaign and even more additional modes has made fans stick by the series.

On September 16, 2014, the next Naruto fighting game will be arriving with new characters, new playstyles, new stories to play through and so much more. The intensity of ninjas taking on each other in wide arenas will be taken to another level in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution.

Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming sequel.

1. The Game Will Feature a Roster of Over 100 Playable Characters

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution will feature the biggest roster in the series seen thus far. Including playable and support characters, there will be a total of 118 characters. Masashi Kishimoto, the creator and author behind the Naruto anime, created a new character exclsuive to the game – Mecha Naruto.

Mecha Naruto has access to a two-stage awakening – a three-tails transformation and a Mecha-Kurama transformation. Several other characters in the game will also be able to tap into their two-stage awakenings. Check out the game’s Wiki page for the game to get a full listing of the game’s playable characters and support roster.

2. The Game’s Support System Will Be Arriving With Three Different Battle Mechanics

The battle mechanics of the game will be introducing three separate types of modes for the Support System. The team-based gameplay will rely on the Drive, Ultimate Jutsu and Awakening team types.

The Drive team type gives players the ability to use the Support Drive mechanic, which allows players to call in other characters for attacking or defense maneuvers.) The Ultimate Jutsu team type lets players use a Combination Ultimate Jutsu or an even more powerful Ultimate Team Jutsu. The Awakening type lets players power up their characters with their Awakening transformations.

Check out the video above to check out Kakashi’s Drive and Awakening types.

3. Guard Break and Counterattack Mechanisms Will Be Introduced

Two other additional moves have been added to the game – the Guard Break and Counterattack. Guard Breaking involves players completely breaking the guard of their opponent and leaving them wide open to attacks once it happens. As for the Counterattack maneuver, players can utilize their chakra to knock a player unconscious before an attack is landed on them.

4. Characters Can Join Up in Special Two-Person/Three-Person Squads and Utilize Combination Ultimate Jutsu

Several characters within the game have special relationships with each other that honor the ongoing anime. There will be a huge variety of specific squads that have the ability to finish their opponents with special Combination Ultimate Jutsu moves.

For example, the “Best Friends” team is composed of Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha and “Mizukage’s Group” features Mei Terumī, Ao and Chōjūrō. The game’s Wiki page features a full list of every team available in the game. The video above showcases just some of the Ultimate and Combination Ultimate Jutsu revealed so far.

5. A Ninja World Tournament Will Allow Players to Do Battle in 4-Player Skirmishes

One of the newer modes in the game revolves around a special playable “Ninja World Tournament.” This mode will entail players fighting in big arena battles that feature three other characters. The main objective of the battle is to beat down your opponent while collecting as many orbs as possible. These 4-player brawls will even come with new environmental attacks.

6. Multiple Story Campaigns Will Be Added

A slew of additional story modes are arriving in this much anticipated sequel. One campaign will follow the formation of the Akatsuki. Players will venture throughout the game’s world and recruit and even fight with the known members of the criminal organization.

Along with this single-player campaign, players will play in additional modes involving Mecha-Naruto, “The Two Uchiha,” and a continuation of the last game’s story. Masashi Kishimoto created several exclusive designs for the game, plus 46 minutes of newly animated footage will be included with the entire Akatsuki storyline.

7. Customization Items Can Be Added to Your Characters Outfits

One of the cooler newer features in the game is the debut of character customization items. Players can use their favorite characters in online battles and make them stand out with their own set of attached custom items.

For instance, you could unlock items such as the Mental Stone, Gama-chan or White Rabbit Ears and tag it to their chosen fighter. The game’s Wiki page will provide you with a full listing of each customization item.

8. There’s A Day 1/Rival Edition Available for Pre-Order

Fans can pre-order the game and pick up a Day 1 edition of the game, which is also known as the Rivals Edition. The special extra that come with this edition of the game comes with two special costumes – Sasuke in a Naruto Costume and Naruto in a Sasuke Costume. This special Day 1 package also comes with a physical Mecha Naruto card and bonus anime scenes on a DVD.

Buy it here.

9. There’s Also a Set of Exclusive Samurai DLC Costumes That Will Come With Pre-Orders

Pre-orders of the game will also come with the Samurai Armor Pack DLC. The costumes included are the Samurai Armor outfits for Sakura, Naruto and Sasuke. Summer Clothes costume DLC will be available at a later date for the following characters – Tenten, Ino Yamanaka, Sakura Haruno and Hinata Hyūga

10. The Samurai Edition of the Game Comes With a Special Figurine

Another big edition of the game that’s up for pre-orders is the Samurai Edition. This cool offering of the game comes with all the content given with the Rival Edition, a 17-cm high Naruto Samurai figurine, an original story anime DVD and a collectible metal case.