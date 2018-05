‘Clash of Clans’: The Achievements You Need to Know

Check out this full list of the 66 in-game achievements for Clash of Clans!

1. Bigger Coffers

• 1-Star – Upgrade a Gold Storage to level 2 (2 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Upgrade a Gold Storage to level 5 (5 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Upgrade a Gold Storage to level 10 (10 Gems/1,000 XP)

2. Bigger & Better

• 1-Star – Upgrade Town Hall to level 3 (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Upgrade Town Hall to level 5 (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Upgrade Town Hall to level 8 (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

3. Nice and Tidy

• 1-Star – Remove 5 obstacles (trees, rocks, bushes) (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Remove 50 obstacles (trees, rocks, bushes) (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Remove 500 obstacles (trees, rocks, bushes) (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

4. Release the Beasts

• 1-Star – Unlock Archer in the Barracks (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Unlock Wall Breaker in the Barracks (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Unlock Dragon in the Barracks (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

5. Sweet Victory!

• 1-Star – Achieve a total of 75 trophies in Multiplayer battles (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Achieve a total of 750 trophies in Multiplayer battles (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Achieve a total of 1,250 trophies in Multiplayer battles (450 Gems/1,000 XP)

6. Gold Grab

• 1-Star – Steal 20,000 Gold (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Steal 1,000,000 Gold (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Steal 100,000,000 Gold (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

7. Elixir Escapade

• 1-Star – Steal 20,000 Elixir (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Steal 1,000,000 Elixir (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Steal 100,000,000 Elixir (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

8. Empire Builder

• 1-Star – Rebuild the Clan Castle (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Upgrade Clan Castle to Level 2 (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Upgrade Clan Castle to Level 4 (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

9. Wall Buster

• 1-Star – Destroy 10 Walls in Multiplayer battles (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Destroy 100 Walls in Multiplayer battles (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Destroy 2,000 Walls in Multiplayer battles (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

10. Union Buster

• 1-Star – Destroy 25 Builder’s Huts in Multiplayer battles (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Destroy 250 Builder’s Huts in Multiplayer battles (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Destroy 2,500 Builder’s Huts in Multiplayer battles (30 Gems/1,000 XP)

11. Humiliator

• 1-Star – Destroy 10 Town Halls in Multiplayer battles (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Destroy 100 Town Halls in Multiplayer battles (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Destroy 2,000 Town Halls in Multiplayer battles (50 Gems/1,000 XP)

12. Conqueror

• 1-Star – Win 25 Multiplayer battles (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Win 250 Multiplayer battles (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Win 5,000 Multiplayer battles (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

13. Unbreakable

• 1-Star – Successfully defend against 10 attacks (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Successfully defend against 250 attacks (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Successfully defend against 5,000 attacks (100 Gems/1,000 XP)

14. Mortar Mauler

• 1-Star – Destroy 25 Mortars in Multiplayer battles (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Destroy 500 Mortars in Multiplayer battles (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Destroy 5,000 Mortars in Multiplayer battles (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

15. Friend in Need

• 1-Star – Donate 100 Clan Castle capacity worth of reinforcements (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Donate 5,000 Clan Castle capacity worth of reinforcements (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Donate 25,000 Clan Castle capacity worth of reinforcements (250 Gems/1,000 XP)

16. Firefighter

• 1-Star – Destroy 10 Inferno Towers in Multiplayer battles (100 Gems/50 XP)

• 2-Star – Destroy 250 Inferno Towers in Multiplayer battles (200 Gems/500 XP)

• 3-Star – Destroy 5,000 Inferno Towers in Multiplayer battles (1,000 Gems/5,000 XP)

17. Heroic Heist

• 1-Star – Steal 20,000 Dark Elixir (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Steal 250,000 Dark Elixir (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Steal 1,000,000 Dark Elixir (20 Gems/1,000 XP)

18. X-Bow Exterminator

• 1-Star – Destroy 1 X-Bow in a Multiplayer battle (50 Gems/50 XP)

• 2-Star – Destroy 250 X-Bow in a Multiplayer battle (100 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Destroy 2,500 X-Bow in a Multiplayer battle (200 Gems/1,000 XP)

19. League All-Star

• 1-Star – Join the Crystal League (250 Gems/100 XP)

• 2-Star – Reach the Master League (1,000 Gems/500 XP)

• 3-Star – Become a Champion! (2,000 Gems/2,000 XP)

20. War Hero

• 1-Star – Score 10 stars for your clan in War Battles (50 Gems/50 XP)

• 2-Star – Score 150 stars for your clan in War Battles (200 Gems/500 XP)

• 3-Star – Score 1,000 stars for your clan in War Battles (1,000 Gems/1,000 XP)

21. Spoils of War

• 1-Star – Collect 800,000 Gold in Clan War bonuses (25 Gems/100 XP)

• 2-Star – Collect 15,000,000 Gold in Clan War bonuses (100 Gems/500 XP)

• 3-Star – Collect 100,000,000 Gold in Clan War bonuses (1,000 Gems/5,000 XP)

21. Get Those Goblins!

• 1-Star – Win 10 stars on the Campaign Map (5 Gems/10 XP)

• 2-Star – Win 50 stars on the Campaign Map (10 Gems/100 XP)

• 3-Star – Win 150 stars on the Campaign Map (20 Gems/1,000 XP)