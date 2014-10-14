‘Clash of Clans’ Builder: Best Town Hall 5 Layouts

Check out this gathering of Town Hall 5 village layouts and adopt one of them to match your attack, defense or farming strategies!

1. Defensive Base Setup #1

This mid-level Town Hall Setup should offer you some ample protection against mid-level raiding armies. This base places your Town Hall outside of the Walled up areas and places your Gold/Elixir storage within them. A few Cannons, Mortars, Wizard Towers and Archer Towers should do the trick for this design.

2. Defensive Base Setup #2

Thankfully, your Town Hall gets placed in the center of your fort. Your Storage containers are lined up at 4 different corners around your Town Hall, which are all defended by several Cannons, Mortars and Archer Towers. The Wizard Tower resting to the left of your Town Hall is great for taking down invading enemy troops nearby. Feel free to place a Wizard Tower in the Archer Tower’s position if you have the Elixir to do so.

3. Defensive Base Layout #3

The Walls setup seen here provides some great defensive layering with this village layout. The Town Hall is laid up real nice in the top right corner near the Walls. Raiding troops will get torn to shreds if they even make it past the Walls seen here. The nearby Traps are a last resort Defensive setup that’s supplemented by Archer Tower’s, Cannons and a sole Wizard Tower.

4. Farming Base Setup #1

Farming-minded players who want to keep their collection of Storage containers safe should adopt this Town Hall 5 setup. Your Gold and Elixir are trapped inside of closely knit Walls layouts. Your outside Wall enclosures feature a good gathering of Defensive Buildings, such as Wizard Tower’s, Mortars, Cannons and Air Defense buildings.

5. Farming Base Setup #2

Each bit of Gold/Elixir Storage seen in this Town Hall 5 Farming Base is laid up next to a good mixture of Walls. They’re enclosed right near Cannons, Mortars, Archer Tower’s and Air Defense buildings. Traps are lined up near the outside perimeter just in case so you have that extra protection against raiding armies.

6. Trophy Base Setup #1

7. Farming Base Setup #3

8. Farming Base Setup #4

9. Defensive Base Layout #4

10. Defensive Base Layout #5