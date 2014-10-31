‘Clash of Clans’ Cheats: Top Tips for Hidden Teslas

Check out these essential methods and make sure you apply the best placement/usage of Clash of Clans’ Hidden Tesla!

Hidden Tesla (Defensive Building)

• The Hidden Telsa tower can be upgraded fully to level 8. These towers are hidden to your enemies until they get to closer to it or when these tower’s strength reaches 51-percent. You’ll unlock these defensive buildings when your Town Hall hits level 7.

• The Hidden Telsa does the most damage to both ground and air units, plus it does double damage to P.E.K.K.A.’s. If you have some free space within your Walls, you should place a Hidden Telsa within it.

• Hidden Telsa’s tend to take up a 2×2 grid space, so keep that in mind when you’re on the offensive and you’re looking to avoid these defensive towers.

• Here are the Town Hall levels and available number of Hidden Tesla towers that come with each upgrade:

– Town Hall 1: 0

– Town Hall 2: 0

– Town Hall 3: 0

– Town Hall 4: 0

– Town Hall 5: 0

– Town Hall 6: 0

– Town Hall 7: 2

– Town Hall 8: 3

– Town Hall 9: 4

– Town Hall 10: 4

• Level 1

– Damage Output per Second: 34

– Damage Output per Shot: 20.4

– Health: 600

– Coins Cost: 1,000,000

– Build Time Length: 1 day

– Experience Gained: 293

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 7

• Level 2

– Damage Output per Second: 40

– Damage Output per Shot: 24

– Health: 630

– Coins Cost: 1,250,000

– Build Time Length: 3 days

– Experience Gained: 509

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 7

• Level 3

– Damage Output per Second: 48

– Damage Output per Shot: 28.8

– Health: 660

– Coins Cost: 1,500,000

– Build Time Length: 5 days

– Experience Gained: 657

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 7

• Level 4

– Damage Output per Second: 55

– Damage Output per Shot: 33

– Health: 690

– Coins Cost: 2,000,000

– Build Time Length: 6 days

– Experience Gained: 720

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 5

– Damage Output per Second: 64

– Damage Output per Shot: 38.4

– Health: 730

– Coins Cost: 2,500,000

– Build Time Length: 8 days

– Experience Gained: 777

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 6

– Damage Output per Second: 75

– Damage Output per Shot: 45

– Health: 770

– Coins Cost: 3,000,000

– Build Time Length: 10 days

– Experience Gained: 929

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 7

– Damage Output per Second: 87

– Damage Output per Shot: 52.2

– Health: 810

– Coins Cost: 3,500,000

– Build Time Length: 12 days

– Experience Gained: 1,018

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 9

• Level 8

– Damage Output per Second: 99

– Damage Output per Shot: 59.4

– Health: 850

– Coins Cost: 5,000,000

– Build Time Length: 14 days

– Experience Gained: 1,099

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 10