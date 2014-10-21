‘Clash of Clans’: Top Tips & Cheats for Healers

Find out the best methods for this Clash of Clans troops guide that delves into the best methods needed to use your army of Healers!

Healer (Heal Splash 2 Tiles Radius Ground Troop)

• Healers are flying troops that do nothing but heal your ground troops. These troops can also heal any damaged buildings and Clan Castle troops if they happen to be housed within a Clan Castle. Healers hit heir max level at level 4 (their appearance stays the same at level 1 & 2 and level 3 & 4).

• Before sending out some Healers onto the field, go out of your way to take down your enemy’s air defenses buildings. Healers are susceptible to getting mauled by air defenses, so it’s best to destroy the buildings capable of tearing them apart. If you wanna heal your…well, Healers, then use your Healing Spell.

• You should partner up your Healers with Giants and P.E.K.K.A. troops so that everyone stays alive a bit longer during massive raids.

Check out the statistics for Healer troops by level on the next page!

• Level 1

– Heals Output per Second: 35

– Heals per Attack: 25

– Health: 500

– Elixir Cost for Training: 5,000

– Elixir Cost for Research: 0

– Research Time: 0

– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 0

• Level 2

– Heals Output per Second: 42

– Heals per Attack: 29

– Health: 600

– Elixir Cost for Training: 6,000

– Elixir Cost for Research: 750,000

– Research Time: 3 days

– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 5

• Level 3

– Heals Output per Second: 55

– Heals per Attack: 39

– Health: 840

– Elixir Cost for Training: 8,000

– Elixir Cost for Research: 1,500,000

– Research Time: 5 days

– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 6

• Level 4

– Heals Output per Second: 71

– Heals per Attack: 50

– Health: 1,176

– Elixir Cost for Training: 10,000

– Elixir Cost for Research: 3,000,000

– Research Time: 7 days

– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 7