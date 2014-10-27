‘Clash of Clans’: Top Tips & Cheats for Lava Hounds

Find out the best methods for this Clash of Clans troops guide that delves into the best methods needed to use your army of Lava Hounds!

Lava Hound (Ground and Air Troop)

• Lava Hounds focus on destroying one thing and one thing only – Air Defenses! They can soak up a ton of damage, so they’re simply one of the best flying troops to employ. Once they destroy all Air Defenses, they’ll turn their attention to taking down Defensive Buildings. They hit their max level at levels 1 & 2 (they hit their max level and change forms at level 3).

• Lava Hounds are very weak against Inferno Towers, so remember that when you spawn them and when you wanna figure out a way to kill ‘em quicker.

• Seeking Air Mines and Air Bombs also do some significant damage against these Lava Hounds.

Check out the statistics for Lava Hound troops by level on the next page!

• Level 1

– Damage Output per Second: 10
– Damage Output per Second: 20
– Number of Lava Pups Spawned After Death: 8
– Health: 5,700
– Dark Elixir Cost for Training: 390
– Dark Elixir Cost for Research: 0
– Research Time: 0
– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 0

• Level 2

– Damage Output per Second: 12
– Damage Output per Second: 24
– Number of Lava Pups Spawned After Death: 12
– Health: 6,200
– Dark Elixir Cost for Training: 450
– Dark Elixir Cost for Research: 60,000
– Research Time: 10 days
– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 7

• Level 3

– Damage Output per Second: 14
– Damage Output per Second: 28
– Number of Lava Pups Spawned After Death: 12
– Health: 6,700
– Dark Elixir Cost for Training: 510
– Dark Elixir Cost for Research: 70,000
– Research Time: 12 days
– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 8

3 Comments

Miranda

I have not used the Lava Hound yet, but I supposed it’s one tough troops and considering that I hate air defences, it will surely help me out before a dragon attack. I find it really expensive to make though, and Supercell doesn’t seem to be ready for a training discount!

Tulisa

Hey guys! I’ve been looking through different websites for cheats on Clash of Clans to make game-time just a little bit easier, because it can get so frustrating at times. Just thought I’d share a favourite of mine: castlecheats.com/clashofclans.Give it a go!

