10 Best PS4 Gaming Headsets (Updated)

If you’re playing online games without a high quality gaming headset, you’re doing it wrong. Playing Fortnite and COD: WW2 becomes exponentially easier when you have the game’s sound right in your ear. But aside from that, using a headset allows you to communicate with your team. And, communication for hardcore players is especially important.

Unfortunately, the less-than-impressive standard PS4 headset that ships with the console only translates voice chat, and doesn’t throw any of the gameplay audio into your ears. You’re in luck, though; there are other MUCH better PS4 gaming headsets available.

We’ve rounded up the best PS4 headsets currently available, picking the best in every price range. So without further ado, here are the best PS4 headsets available in 2018:

1. Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless

Finding the perfect balance between price and quality is tough to do in the world of headsets, but Logitech absolutely hits the nail on the head with the Logitech G933 Headset. It’s truly a one-headset for all your devices solution, working with PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, and any TV that has a USB slot. It has fully customizable lighting as well (you customize it on PC with software, for the record). But more importantly, they sound great.

They use DTS Headphone: X surround sound (like the Katana HDs above), and 7.1 Dolby surround sound. What separates them from the pack is the fact that they have multi-source audio mixing, meaning you can plug in up to three devices (one via USB, two analog) to allow you to answer calls and hear notifications while you’re playing your games. It also has three customizeable g-keys to allow you to create custom game macros for on-ear control. They look great, feel great, and work great, and they have a ton of unique features. All of this for less than $200 makes them our new number one choice for a headset under $200.

Price: $155.29 (22 percent off MSRP)

Unboxing

Pros:

Customizeable On-Ear Buttons

Customizeable Lighting

High quality sound with DTS Headphone X Surround or 7.1 Dolby

12 Hour battery life

Comfortable

Cons:

Requires wired connection through smartphone (no Bluetooth…REALLY?!?)

See Also: Best PS4 Games of All Time

2. Arctis Pro Wireless

Don’t look at the price yet, because it’ll surely turn you off. Instead, look at the Arctis Pro Wireless stat sheet, which sports 2.4G lossless Wireless transmission, industry leading hi-res capable speaker drivers, and the same comfort and lightweight form that we’ve come to love from the Steelseries Arctis brand. The Arctis Pro Wireless sound better than literally any other gaming headset on the market, and when they’re as comfortable as they are, it’s impossible not to want a pair.

Of course, that is until you see the hefty $329.99 price tag. Ouch. But if you’re a serious gamer, streamer, or professional, consider it a long term investment. (Plus, it also works with PC!)

Price: $329.99

Unboxing

Pros:

Works with PC also

Best Sound

Extremely comfortable



Cons:

Price

3. Turtle Beach Ear Force PX4 Wireless

A wireless headset with full Dolby 5.1 surround sound? That’s insanity! The Turtle Beach Ear Force PX4 wireless headset is also stylish, again with blue PS4 accents. It’s 100% wireless for the PS3, and only requires a wired connection to the PS4 for chatting. It sports interference-free, dual-band wireless technology that allows for uninterrupted gameplay and voice chat. Surround sound is more important in some games than others, so if you’re big on games that rely on sound response, this is the PS4 gaming headset for you.

Price: $54.95

Unboxing

Pros:

Good battery life

Sweatproof earmuff

Stylish

Dual-Band Wi-Fi wireless technology

Cons:

Confusing chat volume controls

A lot of wiring at the base/gets tangled easily

4. Kingston HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless

The HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless headset is one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve ever put on. In fact, I now use them for my nightly PUBG sessions on PC. They also work well with the PS4, with a long battery life of up to 30 hours (when the LED is off), or 13 hours (when the LED is on).

It works wirelessly with the PS4 and PS4 Pro, as well as PC, and if you want to use it with Xbox One/Xbox One X and/or mobile, you can do that with a 3.5mm cable.

The noise-cancellation microphone is also removable, so if you’re not into chatting up other players and just want to chill, yoiu can just remove it. There’s also a mic mute right on the earcup, so you can just press the earcup in to mute yourself.

Price: $159.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

Unboxing

Pros:

30 hour battery life w/ LED off

Looks Great

Price

Closed Back

Noise cancelling

Cons:

13 hour battery life with LED on

5. PDP Afterglow Kral

The PDP Afterglow Kral PS4 wireless headset has a range of over 100 feet, and is compatible with the PS4, PC and mobile devices — all with a badass look. The headset comes with a blue glow. It has extra padding around the ears for a comfortable fit. The Kral connects via a USB transmitter, and there’s no need to sync or take any other steps — you literally just plug in the USB transmitter and then turn on the headset, making setup a breeze. They’re one of the best-looking options in the $80-$100 range.

Price: $83.75 (16 percent off MSRP)

Unboxing

Pros:

Incredibly easy setup

Cool blue glow

Good battery life

Bass boost mode

Cons:

Only one color glow available

Pricier than average headset

Ear pad controls instead of where you can see them

6. Tritton Katana HD

The newest addition to our list of the best PS4 headsets in 2016 is the only headset to have HDMI audio, the Tritton Katana HD. Instead of connecting via USB like most high-end headsets, the Katana HD connects through a passthrough HDMI box, transmitting audio wirelessly to the headset. It’s an innovative wireless headset solution that provides immersive HD audio, allowing its users to gain a tactical advantage by allowing them to pinpoint in-game rivals with incredible accuracy. It has 8 channels of uncompressed sound, and it has a detachable microphone for fully wireless chat on PS4, PS3, Wii U, and Xbox One. But with the PS4 (which is why you’re here) you’re getting full 7.1 DTS. On the side of the actual headset, there are on-ear controls for easy adjustments. What’s more, it has a whopping 15 hours of playback for extended gameplay sessions. It also has an intelligent sleep state so that power is conserved when not in-use. The Katana HD is the most innovative headset of 2016.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Connects via HDMI

Full 7.1 Sound

Great design

15 Hours of Playback

Cons:

Price

7. Turtle Beach Elite 800

The newest Turtle Beach headset, the Ear Force Elite 800, provides premium fully wireless 7.1 surround sound. The headset uses active noise cancellation to provide an entirely secluded solution, allowing you to completely ignore the unwanted sounds happening around. They have a cool minimalist look to them, and they come with a magnetic charging stand that lets you charge without ugly cables. What’s more, it uses mic monitoring so that you can hear your own voice in your headset. The Ear Force Elite 800x also allows you to create custom surround sound modes and presets to further enhance your games, movies, and music. They’re also quite comfortable.

Price: $249.95

Pros:

7.1 Surround Sound

Charging Dock

Cool Green Glow

Custom Sound Modes and Presets

Cons:

Might be considered too plain-looking

8. Steelseries Siberia 800

The Steelseries Siberia 800 is one of the highest-rated sub-$300 gaming headset on Amazon, holding a 4 out of 5 star average rating from over 400 customers. Their sound is unmatched in the world of gaming headsets, with SteelSeries using their own next-generation speaker drivers to give detailed highs (footsteps), accurate mid-range (voices), and low bass (explosions). They use closed-back ear cups for the ultimate in accurate sound design, and they use Dolby Virtual 7.1 surround sound technology to place you in the game. They have a retractable mic like many other PS4 headsets on this list. But where they standout from the pack is in their battery design. They contain two hot-swappable Li-Ion batteries for virtually unlimited play. You can swap new batteries in and out with ease.

Price: $264.61 (12 percent off MSRP)

Unboxing

Pros:

Hot Swappable Batteries

Closed Back Ear cups

Memory Foam Ear Cushions and Padding

Detailed Highs

Cons:

Virtual 7.1 surround, Not ACTUAL surround

Plain-looking

Price

9. Turtle Beach Ear Force P12

Turtle Beach headsets are basically the default after market gaming headset, and for a good reason: they’re the best bang for your buck. The Turtle Beach Ear Force P12 takes the successful Ear Force line and brings it to the PS4 console (and also works with mobile devices like the PS Vita). But, most importantly, they’re comfortable, with a soft leather headband and breathable mesh ear cushions, and also have stylish PS4 blue accent color around the ear cushions. They’re a great option for under $50.

Price: $44.96

Unboxing

Pros:

High quality sound

Adjustable volume controls

50mm speakers

USB powered

Cons:

Doesn’t play your voice back through the headset

USB wires

Not true 5.1 surround sound (it only has two speakers).

10. Plantronics RIG 500E

The Plantronics RIG series is one of the most interesting and unique designs we’ve seen in a headset yet. They’re highly modular, allowing you to switch out elements as you’d like, as well as pack them away for less bulk while traveling. They come with two sets of earcups, one vented set and one isolated set. The vented ear cups deliver maximum breathability so your ears don’t get sweaty in long game sessions. What’s more, they’re approved by ESL, who rely on Plantronics for the highest quality and best performing gaming headset for the price. They’re the lightest headset I’ve ever personally tested, and you don’t have to adjust them while you’re playing ever because you forget you’re even wearing them. The Plantronics Rig 500E are easily the best gaming headset under $150.

Price: $132.64 (12 percent off MSRP)

Unboxing

Pros:

Modular Design

Super lightweight

Incredibly comfortable

Price

Cons:

Needs more Headband designs for customization options

No illumination

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.