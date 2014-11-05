8 Best Xbox One Headsets (Updated)

If you’re playing online games without a headset, you’re doing it wrong. Half of the fun in playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is trolling other players in the lobby with your awesome chops while singing “Let it Go” from Frozen.

But aside from that, using a headset allows you to communicate with your team and hear your game better, giving you a tactical advantage, especially in a game like Overwatch. Unfortunately, the less-than-impressive standard headset that ships with the Xbox One console only translates voice chat, and doesn’t throw any of the gameplay audio into your ears. You’re in luck, though; there are other good Xbox One gaming headsets available.

We’ve rounded up the best Xbox One headsets currently available: in 2017:

1. Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ Wireless Gaming Headset: Best Turtle Beach Xbox One Headset Available Right Now

Turtle Beach headsets are basically the default after market gaming headset, and for a good reason: they’re the best bang for your buck. The Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ Xbox One headphones are a fully wireless gaming solution for Microsoft’s latest console. They provide crystal clear game and chat audio, giving you “superhuman” hearing so that you can hear every sound around you.

You can also hear your own voice through the headset, as it has mic monitoring. On top of that, it has an impressive 15-hour rechargeable battery, meaning they’ll always outlast your long gaming sessions.

Price: $119.99

Unboxing

Pros:

50mm speakers

Entirely Wireless

EQ Presets

15-hour Rechargeable Battery

Mic Monitoring

Cons:

Amplified stereo sound, not surround

2. Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset

We just had to update this list, because having a list of the best Xbox One headsets and not including the Logitech G633 might be considered a gaming sin. We’ve been testing this headset extensively, both with the Star Wars Battlefront beta and the upcoming Halo 5: Guardians, and we’re thoroughly impressed with a number of aspects of this headset. First, the 7.1 Dolby surround sound is absolutely stunning, and it provides an unprecedented level of clarity for a headset in its price range (which is now under $100, FYI).

Secondly, it works with the Xbox One, PS4, your mobile devices and PC, making it as versatile as it could possibly be. No longer do you have to have multiple gaming headsets — the G633 works with virtually everything. It has a quick-hide microphone that mutes when pushed up into the headset, and reactivates itself when it is pulled down (auto-mute), and it has a light to indicate whether it’s muted. You can also mix audio from two devices simultaneously so that you’re able to answer calls or texts while you’re playing a game. If you ask us, it’s the BEST Xbox One headset available.

Price: $99.83 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works with PS4, PC also

Auto-mute mic

Incredible clarity

7.1 sound

Cons:

Side plates tend to fall off easily

3. ASTRO Gaming A50: Best 7.1 Xbox Headset

ASTRO Gaming not only makes gaming headsets with high quality sound, but they also have a cool look to them. It’s clear that ASTRO cares what your headset sounds like AND looks like. The ASTRO Gaming A50 white headset is an Xbox One wireless headset that lasts for 6-8 hours. The sound is second-to-none It also works on PS4 and PC. The A50s have Dolby Headphone-enabled 7.1 surround sound with MixAmp controls. They fit great, with a soft yet snug fit. You will need the gamepad-to-headset chat cable on Xbox One, but it’s well worth it for the 7.1 surround sound. There was originally a problem with the headsets when they were first released, as there was an audio cut-out issue. But, it has since been resolved with a firmware update, so there’s no need to worry about what the reviewers say. If you want the highest quality Xbox One headset with 7.1 surround sound, your choice should be the ASTRO Gaming A50s.

Price: $289.99

Unboxing

Pros:

Comfortable

7.1 surround

Great Look

Cons:

Price

4. Polk Audio 4Shot

Any professional audio head should be familiar with Polk Audio because of their high quality studio headsets for music-makers. Now, for the first time ever, Polk has entered into the gaming headset space, and bring their quality along for the ride.

The Polk Audio 4Shot has a retractable microphone that is never in the way, and connects directly to the Xbox One controller, with no other wires necessary. It comes in three different stylish color options.

Price: $60.95 (42 percent off MSRP)

Unboxing

Pros:

Light and comfortable

Clear, loud sound

Tuned by sound designers

Cons:

More expensive than average headset

Doesn’t come in Xbox green color

Can’t hear yourself speak into the mic

5. PDP Afterglow Karga: Coolest-Looking Xbox Headset

The PDP Afterglow Karga Xbox One headset not only sports powerful 50mm Neoymium drivers, but also houses them in a badass shell. The headset comes in two different glows (green or blue). It has extra padding around the ears for a comfortable fit. The headset line will release on November 7.

Price: $48.01 (54 percent off MSRP)

Unboxing

Pros:

Comfortable

Cool blue or green glow

Powerful 50mm Neodymium drivers

Stay on your head easily

Cons:

Only two colors available

Pricier than average headset

Plugs into controller (means battery drain)

*Update 1/11/15* Turtle Beach has announced a new headset, the Elite 800X, which will be releasing at some point this spring. For more info, click here.

6. HyperX Cloud II: Most Versatile Headset

**IMPORTANT: You need the Xbox One chat adapter (or any of the newer controllers) for these to work with Xbox One. But it’s worth it, especially since it also works with PS4 and PC out of the box.**

The HyperX Cloud II headset is my favorite headset that I own, simply because of its versatility and quality. It works with PC and PS4 out of the box, and works with Xbox One with a chat adapter. It’s easily THE best headset for under $100. The HyperX Cloud II provides 7.1 sound for PC, and 5.1 for Xbox One and PS4. They’re a sturdy pair of headphones with a solid build, and bold-looking design. They have memory foam in the headband, and the ear muffs are comfortable. Best of all, they have great quality sound with no audio drops and a high quality chat microphone with easy to use volume controls to separate the two chat channels (game and voice). If we had to choose just one headset to bring on an island with us, it’s still the HyperX Cloud II.

Price: $98,89

Unboxing

Pros:

Solid build

Bold design

Memory Foam comfort

Reinforced audio wires

Cons:

Not 7.1 surround on PS4 or Xbox One

7. HUHD Xbox Fiber-optical Wireless: Best Cheap Xbox One Headset

A wireless headset for under $100? That’s insanity! But what’s even crazier is that it’s actually high in quality. The HUHD Xbox Fiber-optical Wireless headset is incredibly stylish, so you’ll look cool while you’re pwning noobs online. Unfortunately, the battery only lasts for seven hours (although you should probably take a break at that point, shouldn’t you?).

Price: $59.90

Unboxing

Pros:

Works with other consoles (PS4, PS3, Xbox 360)

Sweatproof earmuff

Stylish

Detachable microphone

Cons:

7 hours working time

Takes 3 hours to charge fully

Requires Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter for mic use (not included)

8. Plantronics RIG Flex LX

Plantronics has yet to make themselves a stand-out among audiophiles, but with each new headset, they’re inching closer. Their RIG Flex LX is their best yet, coming with 40-mm drivers for punchy lows and defined highs. The headset has three EQ settings that are right on the audio adapter, meaning you can switch them with the simple use of a dial. What’s more, the fact that the headset uses dials for mixing is such a better experience than just pushing a button, as you’re able to get the right mix between chat and game with ease. The ear cushions are comfortable, and the headset isn’t too tight (which is important, especially for those who wear glasses). Their sturdy design matches any headset on this list

Price: $73.99 (7 percent off MSRP)

Unboxing

Pros:

Dials instead of buttons

Three EQ Presets

Interchangeable boom and inline mic options

Sturdy

Works with Xbox One, PS4, PC, Smartphone

Cons: