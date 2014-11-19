‘Clash of Clans’ Cheats: Top Tips for Dark Elixir Storages

Check out these essential methods and make sure you apply the best placement/usage of Clash of Clans’ Dark Elixir Storage!

Dark Elixir Storage (Resource Building)

• Dark Elixir Storage containers house any of the collected Dark Elixir you manage to produce. This Dark Elixir is used to employ and power up any Heroes you may need. Plus it also helps train and upgrade any Dark Elixir Troops. It may be much easier to farm and raid for Dark Elixir from other players and just place it into your Dark Elixir Storage. Remember this, though – if you raid someone’s Dark Elixir but you don’t have any Dark Elixir Storage vats back at your fort, it will disappear into nothingness. It’s smart to have at least two of these storage buildings in your collection.

• Here are the Town Hall levels and available number of Dark Elixir Storages that come with each upgrade:

– Town Hall 1: 0

– Town Hall 2: 0

– Town Hall 3: 0

– Town Hall 4: 0

– Town Hall 5: 0

– Town Hall 6: 0

– Town Hall 7: 1

– Town Hall 8: 1

– Town Hall 9: 1

– Town Hall 10: 1

Check out the level-by-level statistics of Clash of Clans’ Dark Elixir Storages on the next page!

• Level 1

– Storage Capacity Limit: 10,000

– Health: 2,000

– Elixir Build Cost: 600,000

– Build Time Length: 1 day

– Experience Gained: 293

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 7

• Level 2

– Storage Capacity Limit: 20,000

– Health: 2,200

– Elixir Build Cost: 1,200,000

– Build Time Length: 2 days

– Experience Gained: 415

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 7

• Level 3

– Storage Capacity Limit: 40,000

– Health: 2,400

– Elixir Build Cost: 1,800,000

– Build Time Length: 3 days

– Experience Gained: 509

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 4

– Storage Capacity Limit: 80,000

– Health: 2,600

– Elixir Build Cost: 2,400,000

– Build Time Length: 4 days

– Experience Gained: 5 days

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 5

– Storage Capacity Limit: 150,000

– Health: 2,900

– Elixir Build Cost: 3,000,000

– Build Time Length: 5 days

– Experience Gained:

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 9

• Level 6

– Storage Capacity Limit: 200,000

– Health: 3,200

– Elixir Build Cost: 3,600,000

– Build Time Length: 6 days

– Experience Gained: 720

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 9