‘Clash of Clans’ Cheats: Top Tips for Dark Elixir Storages

‘Clash of Clans’ Cheats: Top Tips for Dark Elixir Storages

  • Published
  • Updated

Clash of Clans Dark Elixir Storage

Check out these essential methods and make sure you apply the best placement/usage of Clash of Clans’ Dark Elixir Storage!

Dark Elixir Storage (Resource Building)

Clash of Clans Dark Elixir Storage

• Dark Elixir Storage containers house any of the collected Dark Elixir you manage to produce. This Dark Elixir is used to employ and power up any Heroes you may need. Plus it also helps train and upgrade any Dark Elixir Troops. It may be much easier to farm and raid for Dark Elixir from other players and just place it into your Dark Elixir Storage. Remember this, though – if you raid someone’s Dark Elixir but you don’t have any Dark Elixir Storage vats back at your fort, it will disappear into nothingness. It’s smart to have at least two of these storage buildings in your collection.

Read More From Heavy

Win a $500 Black Friday Shopping Spree on Amazon

• Here are the Town Hall levels and available number of Dark Elixir Storages that come with each upgrade:

– Town Hall 1: 0
– Town Hall 2: 0
– Town Hall 3: 0
– Town Hall 4: 0
– Town Hall 5: 0
– Town Hall 6: 0
– Town Hall 7: 1
– Town Hall 8: 1
– Town Hall 9: 1
– Town Hall 10: 1

Check out the level-by-level statistics of Clash of Clans’ Dark Elixir Storages on the next page!

Clash of Clans Dark Elixir Storage

• Level 1

– Storage Capacity Limit: 10,000
– Health: 2,000
– Elixir Build Cost: 600,000
– Build Time Length: 1 day
– Experience Gained: 293
– Town Hall Level Requirement: 7

• Level 2

– Storage Capacity Limit: 20,000
– Health: 2,200
– Elixir Build Cost: 1,200,000
– Build Time Length: 2 days
– Experience Gained: 415
– Town Hall Level Requirement: 7

• Level 3

– Storage Capacity Limit: 40,000
– Health: 2,400
– Elixir Build Cost: 1,800,000
– Build Time Length: 3 days
– Experience Gained: 509
– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 4

– Storage Capacity Limit: 80,000
– Health: 2,600
– Elixir Build Cost: 2,400,000
– Build Time Length: 4 days
– Experience Gained: 5 days
– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 5

– Storage Capacity Limit: 150,000
– Health: 2,900
– Elixir Build Cost: 3,000,000
– Build Time Length: 5 days
– Experience Gained:
– Town Hall Level Requirement: 9

• Level 6

– Storage Capacity Limit: 200,000
– Health: 3,200
– Elixir Build Cost: 3,600,000
– Build Time Length: 6 days
– Experience Gained: 720
– Town Hall Level Requirement: 9

Read More From Heavy

Clash of Clans: Top 10 Tips and Cheats You Need to Know

Read More From Heavy

‘Clash of Clans’ Builder Strategies: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know
Read More
, , , , , , , ,

5 Comments

5 Comments

Discuss on Facebook