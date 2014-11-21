‘Ironkill: Robot Fighting Game’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Ironkill: Robot Fighting Game!

1. Collect Championship Funds Regularly

• Think of this spot as a gold reservoir which keeps filling all the time. When it’s full you get a notification–be sure you go collect it. The quicker you empty the reservoir, the quicker it fills again. There are also several contracts that you can perform to increase the amount of gold you can store every hour. Pick up your contracts regularly and keep that gold coming.

2. Choose Your Warrior Strategically

• Different factions (and their robots) get a bonus over other factions. It’s like rock, paper, scissors. The fight card tells you which faction has the edge before you enter the fight. Always pick up the right faction robot gain a faction advantage over the opponent!

3. Play Restriction Fight to Earn Gold

• Need gold quickly for an upgrade or a robot that you fancy? Go back the nodes and look for restriction fights that you can play. These quick fights can earn up to 2500 gold coins. Although restriction fights can be played only with one particular robot you always have Sumoist available for your first set of these fights.

4. Perform Research to Improve Multiple Robots at Once

• Use research to improve the health or performance of all your robots by a one-time payment of gold coins. It’s an economical way to upgrade all your robots for fewer coins.

5. Fight the Bosses and Earn Huge Gold

• Winning every championship fight with the big boss fetches a huge amount of gold in one go (almost equal to gold worth five regular fights) but the bonus amount has a time limit. Try and win that fight within the time limit for all the extra gold!

6. Go Back to Old Fights and Win Gems

• If you are low on gems this can help earn a few quickly. Chances are you didn’t win your initial fights with the three star ratings and hence missed the gems. After upgrading your robot, it’s easier to finish the first fights with three stars and extra gems. Remember the three stars can only be earned once and gold coins won in a repeated fight are very minimal.

7. Special Events Have Special Awards

• On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays special events occur on the map with extra fights to earn extra gold. They are a quick way to earn extra bucks!

8. Achievements Get You Gems

• Don’t forget to collect gems after you have finished some pre-set achievements. You can also challenge a Game Center friend via these cards to earn extra points.

9. Upgrade Your Robot Skillfully

• Before you start the fight, compare the stats of the opponent robot and upgrade yours accordingly. For instance, if the opponent’s quick attack is much higher than yours, improve your robot’s quick attack to compensate

10. Quick Fights for Spare Minutes

• As the name suggests, they are really quick but earn you extra gold to buy those upgrades!