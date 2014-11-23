All Upcoming Xbox One Games & Their Release Dates

We know — it’s nearly impossible to keep track of all of the upcoming video game release dates. With all of the announcements, delays, cancellations and the rare date push-ups, it’s nearly impossible to know when a video game is actually releasing. But as always, we’re here to help, as we’ve compiled a massive, ultra-super-mega video game release date calendar encompassing all of the known release dates for the Xbox One, which as of right now, are all for 2015.
We’ll keep this post updated with the latest release dates and delays as they’re announced. Seriously. We’re diligent. So, without further ado, here are the official release dates for all of the confirmed and upcoming Xbox One video games known to man. *Last Updated 6/10/15 ET*
May 2015 Video Game Releases
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – May 5
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – May 19
June 2015 Video Game Releases
- Massive Chalice – June 1
- Steamworld Dig – June 5
- The Swapper – June 5
- Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – June 9
- LEGO Jurassic World – June 12
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – June 16
- Batman: Arkham Knight – June 23
- Ride – June 23
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition – June 23
July 2015 Video Game Release Dates
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – July 14
- F1 2015 – July 21
August 2015 Video Game Release Dates
- Madden 16 – August 25
September 2015 Video Game Release Dates
- Mad Max – September 1
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – September 1
- Mighty No. 9 – September 15
- Skylanders Superchargers – September 20
- Lego Dimensions – September 27
- NBA 2k16 – September 29
October 2015 Video Game Release Dates
- Rainbow Six: Siege – October 13
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – October 23
- Halo 5: Guardians – October 27
- WWE 2k16 – October 27
November 2015 Video Game Release Dates
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – November 6
- Star Wars Battlefront – November 17
