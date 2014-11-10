5 Best Xbox One Controller Mods

It happens every time — you get a new device and you want to trick it out so it’s even cooler than it was. The Xbox One is no different, and this is why there are many companies already selling Xbox One controller mods. There are quite a few controller mods available already, including both cosmetic and functionality upgrades to your Xbox One controller. There’s so much you can do with a controller to make it your own!

We’ve rounded up the best Xbox One controller mods currently available:

1. SquidGrip

One of the biggest problems with the Xbox One controller is the fact that the hard plastic can leave your hands sweaty after long Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare play sessions. Your hands start sliding out of control, and then there goes your ratio. The SquidGrip provides a low-profile, firm-padded surface for your hands that makes gripping the controller easier.

Price: $14.90

Pros:

Moisture-wicking technology

Superior grip and comfort

Peel and stick easy installation

Anti-Microbial and Sweat free

Cons:

Very thick

Still some sweat

Chemical smell

2. Colored Chrome Housing Shells

There are quite a few ways to customize your Xbox One controller. You can spend over $100 to purchase specially created custom designs, add custom stickers that stick to your Xbox One controller, or you can purchase housing shells like these from e-Mods. There are three colors available, including blue, gold and chrome, and the shells snap onto your controller, replacing the old faceplate. Turn your dull black controller into a colorful one.

Price: $12.59

Pros:

Quick way to add color

Cheap

No paint (color molded into plastic)

Cons:

Need a T8 tool to install

Makes your hands sweat more

Only three colors

3. Metal Analog Thumbsticks

Another great way to customize your Xbox One controller is to mod the thumbsticks — yes, it’s possible. E-Mods also has colored metal thumbsticks available that are made from high grade aluminum, making the sticks actually stronger than the original plastic thumbsticks. There are many colors available, including blue, red and gold. Unfortunately, you need a T8 screwdriver to install them, but once they’re installed they look great!

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Stylish

Many colors available

Durable

Cons:

Have to take controller apart to install

Not the same feel as original sticks

Necessary T8 screwdriver not included

4. Trigger Treadz

One of the biggest problems with the Xbox One controller is that it’s made entirely of plastic, and therefore has no texture to it. You can add grips to the controller with SquidGrip, but you can also add traction to the top triggers, greatly improving the grip. They’re made from high-grade 3M silicon rubber and come in two different designs: racing rubber and all terrain.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Easily attaches to controller

Feels just like a tire

Two different designs

Cons:

No grips available for bumpers

Only comes in black

Doesn’t cover entire trigger

5. “Blood Spatter” Xbox One Custom Controller

As far as bloody games are concerned, there aren’t many Xbox One games that glorify blood yet. There’s Killer Instinct, Shadow of Mordor and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (did I miss any?). If you think blood and gore is badass, this is the controller for you. The “Blood Splatter” controller looks like something out of Dexter, and will let visitors know not to mess with you.

Price: $99.95 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stylish

No installation required (comes as a ready to play controller)

White base

Blood splatter on back of controller also

Cons: