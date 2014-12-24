22 Best PS4 Accessories 2018 (Updated!)

Ahh, nothing is more pleasing than unwrapping a new gaming console, except tricking out your console to make it better than your friend’s. There are an overwhelming number of PS4 accessories currently available, but some of them are frivolous. But, some of them aren’t; there are tons of great PS4 accessories that deserve your hard-earned dollars and will enhance your PlayStation 4 gaming experience.

So without further ado, here are the 22 best PS4 accessories currently available (you can also check out our list of the best PS4 games of all time so far):

1. KontrolFreek FPS Phantom

Not only do custom stick mods look badass, but they also serve another purpose: they help you aim better. They increase the range of motion by 40% and have a concave face so that you can get a better grip on your PS4 controller’s sticks. And, what does that mean? It means increased accuracy and a reduction in hand and thumb fatigue. These sticks might not seem like much, but the FPS Phantom will take your Kill/Death ratio up a notch and take your PS4 FPS gaming to the next level.

Price: $16.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

2. GAEMS M155 LED Portable Gaming Monitor

The worst part about being a console gamer is that you can’t game on the go; it’s not like you should be lugging around your living room TV. But with the GAEMS M155 HD LED Portable Gaming Monitor for PS4 (and it works with Xbox One and other consoles as well), you’re getting a highly portable HDTV solution that’s perfect for the traveling gamer. It’s nearly lag-free with a 60 Hz refresh rate, and it comes with a protective cover to keep it safe. It outputs at 720p (which is all you need for a 15.5″ screen anyway. It weighs less than a pound, and it’s USB powered, so you can run it right from your car adapter, laptop, or a wall adapter. (Or a portable battery bank). If you hate traveling because you can’t bring your PS4 with you, the GAEMS portable gaming monitor is the way to go.

Price: $164.99

3. Copernicus Decal Controller Wraps

While the PS4’s controller is arguably better than the Xbox One’s, there aren’t a lot of custom controllers out there. While the Xbox One has the Titanfall controller, Blood Splatter controller, and others like it, there aren’t many custom designs for the PS4. There are, however, a plethora of a decal skins you can buy for your controller that, at least, place a design on the front of your DualShock 4 controller. The most impressive-looking we found was the Copernicus decal (pictured above), which adds a starry universe to the face of your PS4 controller. And, bonus, it’s less than $10.

Price: $9.94 (23 percent off MSRP)

4. PDP Afterglow Kral PS4 Headset

The PDP Afterglow Kral PS4 headset not only brings great sound right to your ears, but great style as well. It has a 100 feet via Avnera wireless technology and a mini USB transmitter. The ears are extremely comfortable with plush, anatomically-contoured polyurethane ear pads. The Kral headset also contains a retractable noise-cancelling microphone with audio monitoring technology that allows you to communicate effectively online as you pwn some noobs. Not only does it work with the PS4, but it also works with PC and mobile devices as well.

Price: $87.50 (1 percent off MSRP)

5. SquidGrip

One of the biggest problems with the PS4 controller is the fact that the hard plastic can leave your hands sweaty after long Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare play sessions. Your hands start sliding out of control, and then there goes your ratio. The SquidGrip provides a low-profile, firm-padded surface for your hands that makes gripping the DualShock 4 controller easier. You simply peel and stick the grips to apply them to your controller. They’re anti-microbial and will help create a sweat free environment for your hands.

Price: $14.90

6. RDS Industries Game System PS4 Case

If you like to bring your PS4 to your friend’s house for the weekend or you bring your PS4 to tournaments or you travel a lot, you probably just throw it in a cardboard box and haul it over there. But, there’s a better way — a MUCH better way. RDS Industries has introduced a case for the PS4 system and accessories. The main pocket holds and protects the PS4, while the front pocket holds 2 DS4 controllers, the PlayStation Camera, AC Power Cord, HDMI and USB cables. The case is fully padded for maximum protection and even has a nerdy shoulder strap.

Price: $56.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

7. PlayStation 4 Camera

If you’re into broadcasting your gameplay live on Twitch, you can add picture-in-picture video of yourself with the PlayStation 4 Camera. With the PS4 camera, you’re also able to play great games like Just Dance 2015 and you can mess-around in the Playroom. The camera can also allow neat tricks like facial recognition sign-in.

Price: $57.95 (3 percent off MSRP)

8. Elgato Game Capture HD60

Everyone loves to share their awesome gaming moments with their friends, which is why I purchased the Elgato Game Capture HD60, a game capture device that allows you to record your most impressive kills with ease, live stream your gameplay to Twitch with ease (and yes, it’s better quality and control than using the PS4 app), and even upload your recordings to YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. It records in full 1080p at 60FPS with advanced H.264 encoding.

Price: $179.95

9. HORI Real Arcade Pro V4 Hayabusa Arcade Stick

We have a feeling that PS4 is going to become THE console for fighting games, being that the console has exclusive rights over Street Fighter 5. With that being said, you’re going to want to get an arcade stick, and the best one available for the money is HORI’s Real Arcade Pro V4. Although it isn’t exactly the most attractive arcade stick, it is highly functional and brings the feel of arcade fighting games to your living room.

Price: $240

10. Thrustmaster VG T300RS Racing Wheel

Many gamers picked up a PS4 for one reason: DriveClub. DriveClub is a racing game that comes packed with the best graphics and coolest cars that make it one of the most realistic driving video game experiences to date. Although its launch was botched miserably by Sony, it is now in a great, playable state. Still, it lacks one important factor for being ultra-realistic — a racing wheel! The Thrustmaster VG T300RS Racing Wheel for the PS4 is the best PS4 racing wheel available to date.

Price: $399

11. PlayStation VR

Of course, now that we know that the PlayStation VR is coming in fall 2016 and it has a price point of $399, and there are already tons of games in the works for the device, it’s only right that we include it on this list of the top PS4 accessories, because it’s going to be highly sought-after come Christmas time. Not only will you be able to play PlayStation VR games like Eagle Flight, GOlem, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin and 100 Ft Robot Golf, but you’ll be able to play all current and future PS4 games with it, as well as watch Netflix is a secluded environment. Yeah, count us ALL in on this one.

Price: $399

12. Mad Catz Street Fighter V Arcade FightStick TES+

Despite its issues, Street Fighter V is one of the best PS4 games 2016 has to offer so far, and it’s simply because of how great the fighting mechanics are. It’s well-balanced, and there are no graphical hiccups to interrupt gameplay whatsoever. Mad Catz brings its quality arcade stick knowledge to the world of SFV with the Mad Catz Street Fighter V Arcade FightStick TES+, which has a genuine arcade layout that uses Sanwa Denshi parts (the highest quality arcade buttons available). It works with all fighting games on the PS4, including Mortal Kombat XL, Injustice, Tekken, and Persona.

Price: $199.99

13. PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station

Luckily, PS4 users already experience the joy of having controllers with internal rechargeable batteries (unlock that other console ahem). It’s so much more convenient to not have to worry about running out of batteries in the middle of a gaming session. Instead of having to plug in your DualShock 4 controllers, which leaves wires floating about your living room, you can buy a PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station. This PS4 accessory will allow you to charge both of your controllers simultaneously through an AC adapter without forcing you to make modifications to your controller.

Price: $19.96 (20 percent off MSRP)

14. ExtremeRate Light Bar Decal Stickers

The PlayStation 4’s controller light bar is an annoyance, and not only does it shine brightly even on the lowest setting, it’s wasted space that could be filled with a cooler design. The ExtremeRate Light Bar decal stickers set comes with 30 different color prints to overlay on top of the lightbar, including Call of Duty stickers, Batman, Game of Thrones, Gran Turismo, Marvel and more. It’s just another cheap way to make the controller your own.

Price: $8.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

15. Hori Fighting Commander 4

The biggest problem when playing Street Fighter V on the PS4 is that god awful controller. Maybe it’s just me, but my left hand frequently slips off of the dpad and onto the middle PlayStation button when I’m in the middle of a match, causing me to go out of game and onto the PlayStation Home screen. It’s infuriating, and it’s happened to me at least 5 or 6 times already while playing. I’m not sure if it’s just because I’m so into the matches, or if anyone else has this problem, but the Hori Fighting Commander 4 should solve it, since it doesn’t have that giant middle button like the standard PS4 controller does. It’s also more comfortable to hold in the right hand as well, thanks to the shortened right handle.

Price: $29.97 (33 percent off MSRP)

16. Zacro PS4 Stand Cooling Fan with Charging Ports

One of our biggest worries during long gaming sessions is that our PS4 will overheat. It hasn’t happened yet, thankfully, but we’ve been using the Zacro PS4 vertical stand with a cooling fan and charging station. For just $20, you’re able to keep your PlayStation 4 cooler than the average running temperature, protecting the valuable components within to ensure that your console is always working. It has two cooler fans, and it has two charging stations for your controllers. What’s more, it turns one USB port into three.

Price: $19.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

17. PS Vita

Sure, the PS Vita has a few exclusives that are worthwhile, but we honestly don’t care about any of that. What my family uses our PS Vita for is Remote Play, so that when my son is binge-watching Pokemon episodes on Netflix, I’m able to still play whatever PS4 game I want without having to boot him off of the TV. Meltdown avoided.

Price: $168.90 (16 percent off MSRP)

18. DualShock 4 Wireless Controller PS4 Call of Duty Limited Edition

My typical stance on special edition controllers themed after a specific game is that they’re unnecessary, but the Call of Duty Limited Edition PS4 controller is absolutely brilliant. It has a slate gray base with orange D-Pad, thumb sticks and the Black Ops 3 logo. It’s one of the best-looking official PS4 controllers out there, and if you find yourself needed a replacement controller, it’s definitely worth shelling out the extra $15 for.

Price: $64.99

19. Collective Minds CronusMaxPLUS with BT Dongle

I have a problem — I love my PS4 games, but hate my PS4 controller. Conversely, my Xbox One Elite Controller is an absolute beast (and I consider it to be one of the greatest controllers of all time, for the record). With the Collective Minds CronusMaxPlus Dongle, I’m able to play my PS4 using my Xbox One’s controller (or a mouse and keyboard, or racing wheel, or whatever other controller there is). Users can remap controller buttons to create a custom configuration that works for them. It comes with a bluetooth adapter for PS4 wireless play.

Price: $59.99

20. DongCoh Game Bar (Up to 6TB Hard Drive Support)

You’ve probably already used up all of your PS4’s hard drive space if you’ve had your PS4 for awhile, and the DongCoh Game Bar allows you to use any standard 3.5-inch HDD to expand your hard drive space. It sits atop your console, and it supports drives up to 6TB in space. It’s easily to install, and it’s absolutely a necessary PlayStation 4 accessory for the hardcore gamer.

Price: $38.99 (61 percent off MSRP)

21. PS4 VR Doom VFR Bundle

Now that PSVR has come way down in price, 2018 might be the time for you to start thinking about picking one up. This Doom VFR bundle comes with the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation camera, and the DOOM VFR game. All you have to do to play is plug them both right into your PS4 system and you’re ready to go.

There are PLENTY of great PSVR games to play in 2018, including recently released Moss, Statik, Rec Room, and Farpoint, to name a handful.

Price: $286.99

22. Razer Panthera Arcade Stick Street Fighter V Edition

The PlayStation 4 has some of the best fighting games ever made, and now that Street Fighter V Arcade Edition is out, now’s the time to start thinking about getting a proper arcade fight stick. Razer has a brilliant stick named the Razer Panthera, which is built with the ability for mods, with innards that are easily accessible.

The joystick and buttons can all be switched as well. Best of all, perhaps, is the addition of a Tournament Gaming Mode, which deactivates all non-essential buttons like Start/Options, Select/Share, etc while you’re playing. This means you’ll never accidentally hit those buttons in the heat of a match!

Price: $199.99

