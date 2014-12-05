‘Clash of Clans’ Cheats: Top Tips for Clan Castles

Check out these essential methods and make sure you apply the best placement/usage of Clash of Clans’ Clan Castles!

Clan Castle

• Your Clan Castle is also a very integral part of your village. This building must be created if you’re looking towards developing or joining your own Clan. These fortified settlements houses your Troops, especially the requested ones you get from your clans’ army. You might want to donate your troops to your friends’ clans as well since you’ll receive some EXP from doing so. These buildings also withholds any additional War Loot obtained from Clan Wars.

• These buildings also have a ton of hit points, so don’t fret too much when it starts getting attacked. Defend it with ranged offensive buildings if you can, such as Archer Towers. When it comes to attacking these forts, it’s best to lure out the defending Troops inside a live player’s Clan Castle. Just deploy a single unit type near that person’s Clan Castle, wait for them to start pouring out then drop a bunch of other troops on the field. Throw some Wizards out there and drop some Lightning Spells on your foes.

• Here are the Town Hall levels and available number of Clan Castles that come with each upgrade:

– Town Hall 1: 0

– Town Hall 2: 0

– Town Hall 3: 1

– Town Hall 4: 1

– Town Hall 5: 1

– Town Hall 6: 1

– Town Hall 7: 1

– Town Hall 8: 1

– Town Hall 9: 1

– Town Hall 10: 1

Check out the level-by-level statistics of Clash of Clans’ Clan Castles on the next page!

• Level 1

– Coins Build Cost: 40,000

– Health: 1,000

– Troop Capacity Limit: 10

– War Loot Coins Capacity Limit: 75,000

– War Loot Elixir Capacity Limit: 75,000

– War Loot Dark Elixir Capacity Limit: 500

– Build Time Length: Instant

– Experience Gained: 0

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 3

• Level 2

– Coins Build Cost: 100,000

– Health: 1,400

– Troop Capacity Limit: 15

– War Loot Coins Capacity Limit: 250,000

– War Loot Elixir Capacity Limit: 250,000

– War Loot Dark Elixir Capacity Limit: 1,000

– Build Time Length: 6 hours

– Experience Gained: 146

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 4

• Level 3

– Coins Build Cost: 800,000

– Health: 2,000

– Troop Capacity Limit: 20

– War Loot Coins Capacity Limit: 700,000

– War Loot Elixir Capacity Limit: 700,000

– War Loot Dark Elixir Capacity Limit: 2,500

– Build Time Length: 1 day

– Experience Gained: 293

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 6

• Level 4

– Coins Build Cost: 1,800,000

– Health: 2,600

– Troop Capacity Limit: 25

– War Loot Coins Capacity Limit: 1,000,000

– War Loot Elixir Capacity Limit: 1,000,000

– War Loot Dark Elixir Capacity Limit: 4,000

– Build Time Length: 2 days

– Experience Gained: 415

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 5

– Coins Build Cost: 5,000,000

– Health: 3,000

– Troop Capacity Limit: 30

– War Loot Coins Capacity Limit: 1,500,000

– War Loot Elixir Capacity Limit: 1,500,000

– War Loot Dark Elixir Capacity Limit: 6,000

– Build Time Length: 7 days

– Experience Gained: 777

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 9

• Level 6

– Coins Build Cost: 7,000,000

– Health: 3,400

– Troop Capacity Limit: 35

– War Loot Coins Capacity Limit: 2,000,000

– War Loot Elixir Capacity Limit: 2,000,000

– War Loot Dark Elixir Capacity Limit: 10,000

– Build Time Length: 14 days

– Experience Gained: 1,099

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 10