‘Clash of Clans’ Cheats: Top Tips for Freeze Spells

Check out these essential methods and make sure you apply the best placement/usage of Clash of Clans’ Freeze Spells!

Freeze Spell (Spells)

• The Freeze Spell is pretty self-explanatory – it can temporarily freeze any Defensive Buildings and troops right in their place. This “cool” attack hits its level at level 5. This spell is the final one you’ll be granted in your Spell Factory. It’s an expensive spell to produce, but it’s one well worth doling out on the battlefield.

• You should use your Freezing Spell to disable Wizard Towers, Inferno Towers, Hidden Telsa’s (once you uncover them first) and much more powerful ground troops the most. Targeting Clan Castle troops with this spell and also taking aim at Air Defense troops are very viable options, too. It’s best to cast a freezing spell on buildings that are capable of massive splash damage. This way, your troops will have a better chance of taking them down and keeping your stronger troops alive for just a little while longer.

Check out the level-by-level statistics of Clash of Clans’ Freeze Spells on the next page!

• Level 1

– Freeze Time Length: 4 seconds

– Elixir Cost: 26,000

– Elixir Upgrade Cost: 0

– Upgrade Time Length: 0

– Laboratory Level Requirement: 0

• Level 2

– Freeze Time Length: 5 seconds

– Elixir Cost: 29,000

– Elixir Upgrade Cost: 4,000,000

– Upgrade Time Length: 5 days

– Laboratory Level Requirement: 8

• Level 3

– Freeze Time Length: 6 seconds

– Elixir Cost: 31,000

– Elixir Upgrade Cost: 5,000,000

– Upgrade Time Length: 7 days

– Laboratory Level Requirement: 8

• Level 4

– Freeze Time Length: 7 seconds

– Elixir Cost: 33,000

– Elixir Upgrade Cost: 6,500,000

– Upgrade Time Length: 10 days

– Laboratory Level Requirement: 8

• Level 5

– Freeze Time Length: 8 seconds

– Elixir Cost: 35,000

– Elixir Upgrade Cost: 8,000,000

– Upgrade Time Length: 14 days

– Laboratory Level Requirement: 8