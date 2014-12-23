‘Looney Tunes Dash!: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Looney Tunes Dash!

1. Dodge Obstacles and Smash Barrels!

• Earning more points as you run down each stage means you’ll have to dodge as many hazards as possible. You can also nab yourself more points by sliding into and smashing any of the breakable objects that come your way.

2. Grab That ACME Vac Power Up Every Time You See It

• The one power up you’ll want to retrieve at all times of play is the ACME Vac power up. This essential power up helps out your collecting activities by sucking up any coins or other collectibles along the way. You’ll need to grab as many coins as possible if you’re looking to upgrade your abilities and power up’s as much as possible.

3. Earning Three Stars is The Name of the Game

• On each level, you’ll want to go ahead and earn all three stars before you reach the end of your character’s run. Earning two of the three stars on any level will require you to score as high as possible. Earning the 3rd star will require you to fulfill a specific goal for the stage you’re playing on.

4. You Should Only Spend Your Coins on Power Ups and Abilities

• Don’t spend your hard-earned coins on bucks and coins, folks. You should put your collected currency into upgrading your power ups and special abilities. Chances are you’ll be upgrading your power ups more at first, since the abilities you can upgrade are unlocked at different level intervals. Upgrade the ACME Vac and Gossamer Potions ASAP.

5. Replay Each Level

• Make sure play each stage repeatedly. You’ll have a much easier time to amass more coins and complete the 3-star objective requirement for any levels that you haven’t done it for before. Completing both goals on the initial run of a stage at the same time is pretty difficult. So make sure you complete a stage’s objectives the first time around. Then head back in if you didn’t get all three stars and you want them, plus make sure you collect way more coins.

6. If You’re Truly Desperate to Complete a Stage’s Star Requirements, Make Sure You Have Some Looney Bucks in Tow

• Looney Bucks are the premium currency of the game. We advise against spending coins on this item, but do it if you truly must. Looney Bucks give you the chance to restart part of a stage that you completed, but failed to finish any of your goals on. If you get close enough to finishing off any star achievements, go ahead and spend the Looney Bucks to finish off that goal ASAP. That way, you can return to the stage, collect more coins and not have to worry about completing any more goals.

7. Always Keep an Eye Out for Looney Cards

• You should always keep your eyes peeled for those Looney Cards. Each set of Looney Cards contains a total of nine cards. If you manage to collect an entire Looney Card collection set, you’ll earn an extra overall star for your troubles.

8. The Mobile Time Trick Works Here if You Want Extra Lives

• That all-purpose time trick works well with Looney Tunes Dash! Once you’re fully depleted of lives, hop out of the game and push your device’s time setting a few hours. Once you go back into the game, your lives will return to their normal limit. Once you see your recharged lives, hop out of the game and return the time back to normal.

9. The More Dangerous Paths Leads to Better Rewards

Imore.com noted that players should seek out the more harrowing paths in the game for more rewards:

In some courses you will see a side road that lets you take an alternate path of the main road. These are typically marked with warning signs and road blocks. While these paths are always harder to navigate, they almost always offer more rewards, boosts, coins, and items than the regular route. In some cases, you may even have to take them to collect enough items to pass the objective.

10. UTILIZE THE SUPER STOMP AS SOON AS YOU GET IT!

TouchTapPlay.com told players that they should make sure to make good use of the Super Stomp once you unlock it: