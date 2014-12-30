Top 5 Best New Upcoming First-Person Shooters in 2015

The year 2014 was a strong one for video games. Despite all the drama that never seemed to go away, there was no denying the slew of great games that came out this year. From RPGs to action-adventures to racing sims, 2014 had it all in droves, and it’s not over yet; just look at what we have to look forward to in 2015.

If you’re a fan of first-person shooting games, however, the fun is far from over. Tons of FPS games are coming out in 2015, from sci-fi-based shooters to zombie-infested run-and-guns. If you’re at all a fan of first-person shooters, take a look at these five anticipated FPS games coming in 2015.

1. Dying Light



Release Date: January 27 | Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

If you’ve played Dead Island, you probably have an idea of what Dying Light will offer. The world is infested with zombies (what else is new?), and you have to survive. Dying Light will have a focus on first-person melee combat, but of course guns will be available, as well. What sets it apart is the intuitive parkour system that lets you run up walls and climb buildings to escape the undead hordes. Add in the fact that your friends can drop into your game to wreak havoc as a powerful zombies, and you’ve got a recipe for a fun zombie shooter.

2. Evolve



Release Date: February 10 | Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

If you were a fan of Turtle Rock’s ridiculously fun Left 4 Dead series, you’re in for a treat with Evolve. In this upcoming multiplayer-focused FPS, you play as one of four hunters or as the giant monster the hunters are trying to eradicate. As the hunters, each of which is a different class, you use weapons and unique abilities to shoot, trap and corner the monster while working together to keep each other alive. As the monster, you roam the map, eating wildlife to grow and taking out fortifications the hunters try to keep intact. The four-versus-one gameplay is a unique take on multiplayer, and we can’t wait to see what the final result will be like.

3. Battlefield Hardline



Release Date: March 17 | Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC

The Battlefield series has always been about taking war to its realistic extremes in massive multiplayer battles. Piloting jets and commandeering tanks has been a staple in the war combat game. With Battlefield Hardline, however, the series is going from crater-filled war zones to the streets of L.A. and Miami in huge cops-versus-criminals combat. With motorcycles, ziplines and other tools and vehicles, the criminals will try to escape the boys in blue, and we’re willing to bet there will be a lot of collateral damage in the process.

4. Halo 5: Guardians



Release Date: 2015 | Platforms: Xbox One

Halo 4 was a bit different than previous Halo games. That’s because it was developed by a new studio, 343 Industries, so Bungie could run off and make Destiny. Halo 4 featured new enemy types, a more personal story between Master Chief and Cortana and loadout-based multiplayer. The multiplayer beta for Halo 5 represents an even greater departure for the series, with down-sights aiming, a faster feel and jetpacks and sprint for everyone. Despite its changes, it’s a blast to play, and we think it could be one of the most popular Halo games yet.

5. Star Wars Battlefront



Release Date: 2015 | Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

If past Star Wars Battlefront games are any indication, the upcoming DICE-developed entry in the series will be a third-person shooter, but because we know almost nothing about the game at this point, it’s fun to speculate. The possibility of it being a first-person shooter can’t be ignored, but even if it’s not, we’re sure it’ll be a blast. Now if only we could get some more details on the game…