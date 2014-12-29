Top 5 Best PS4 RPG Games List

An updated list of the best PS4 RPGs is now available.

So you’re the proud owner of a PlayStation 4. Awesome. Whether you’re a new gamer or have been in the PlayStation family for a decade, one thing’s for sure: You’re going to enjoy endless of hours of entertainment with your PlayStation console. One of the ways to get the most out of your system is to play RPGs. Role-playing games were the original before video games came along, and there’s still nothing quite like them. Through an RPG, you become someone else (usually someone you create and customize), interact with other people in rich worlds and become more powerful by earning experience and new equipment and weapons.

If you haven’t played an RPG, now’s your chance. And if you’re a role-playing game fanatic looking for a new fix, we’ve got you covered. Here are five excellent RPGs available for the PlayStation 4.

1. Dragon Age: Inquisition

If there’s only one RPG you pick up for the PS4, make it Dragon Age: Inquisition. BioWare knows how to make beautiful worlds, deep characters, detailed settings and intricate plots, and their talent and passion is apparent in the third installment of the Dragon Age series. With amazing combat and tons of relationships to form and solidify, Inquisition is a definitive role-playing game. So get out there and become an inquisitor, form alliances and save the world.

Price: $39.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

2. Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition

If you’re looking for an RPG to enjoy with a friend, Diablo III should be an obvious choice. In Blizzard’s isometric RPG, you play as one of several classes, from a monk to a witch doctor to a demon hunter, as you try to rid the world of Diablo’s spawn. Throughout the game, you’ll kill thousands upon thousands of enemies and find hundreds of pieces of loot to customize your character and make him or her just that much stronger. It’s ridiculously addicting. Best of all, you can play cooperatively on the same screen with a friend.

Price: $51.19 (15 percent off MSRP)

3. Transistor

Transistor is the only true indie game to make our list, but it deserves to be here. From Supergiant Games, the creators of the popular Bastion, Transistor plays much like its predecessor. It’s got an isometric camera, the deep and sexy diembodied voice that narrates your journey and its essentially a beat-’em-up at its core with RPG elements sprinkled in. In Transistor, you take on the role of Red and harness the power of her talking sword to slice and dice your way through a futuristic city accented by gorgeous art and beautiful music. The combat is a mix of real-time and turn-based strategy, considering you can pause combat, plan an attack and execute it at lightning speed.

Price: $19.99 ( percent off MSRP)

4. Destiny

Destiny is Bungie’s take on sci-fi with a role-playing twist. You play as a Guardian, one of many meant to protect the Traveler, a mysterious conduit, from harm from an enemy known as the Fallen. While its story is on the weak side, its role-playing is not. You can pick one of three classes, level it up, gather new weapons and equipment and even raid with your friends, much like a traditional MMO. Sure, it’s a first-person shooter, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a role-playing experience as well.

Price: $39.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

5. Child of Light

At a glance, Child of Light looks like a high-budget indie game with amazing graphics. That’s because it is — well, sort of. Child of Light is from Ubisoft, a AAA developer and publisher, but its game has all the vibes of an indie title: Unique art, an original soundtrack and innovative gameplay. This game features traditional RPG combat, but it’s light on other role-playing elements, and that’s okay. Enjoy Child of Light for what it is, not what it’s necessarily trying to be.

Price: $16.56