‘One Piece Treasure Cruise’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for One Piece Treasure Cruise!

1. Become More Familiar With the Game’s Strengths and Weaknesses

• The one attribute of character’s during battle that’s important is their element types. Each of these character types apply to a certain color affiliation. Red applies to STR, green is associated with DEX, blue works with QCK, yellow goes for PSY and purple goes for INT. And remember – STR > DEX, DEX > QCK, QCK > STR and PSY & INT are both weak against each other.

2. Get Your Timing Right in the Early Potions of the Game

• The most important aspect of properly winning during battle is timing. Make sure you get into a smooth rhythm when you send your characters out to attack. Become super familiar with whatever the tutorial tells you to do. Tap on your character, keep a close eye on the attack words moving towards the center of the person you’re attacking and immediately tap on another character to get a Perfect chain going. Perfect chain attacks leads to big Doom attacks, so get your timing right as soon as you get deeper into the story.

3. Only Use Good or Great Attacks to Recover HP

• Once you spot a piece of meat next to any of your party members, send that particular character out to attack. You should be careful and only try to land a Good or Great attack in order to recover some HP with the meat you acquire. Remember to never land a Perfect attack. Perfect attacks send the meat flying and you won’t recover any HP.

4. Always Bring Along a Live Player’s Guest Character

• Before you head into a new story chapter, you’ll always get the option to take their guest captain along with you into battle. Always add them to your party. You’re going to need an extra hand for battle, which is why these guest party members are essential. After the completion of a chapter, make sure you send the person you borrowed a captain from a friend request. More friends means more guest captains and more Friend Points will earn you more chances to gain new characters.

5. Always Make Your Way up to Landing a Doom Attack

• After landing a string of Good, Great or Perfect attacks with your party members, the option to use an all-powerful Doom attack pops up. As soon as that attack notification pops up on the screen, tap on your next party member in line to land that Doom attack. Always try and land this powerful finishing strike during every turn you take.

6. Increase Your Pirate Level to Earn More Stamina

• The one thing that allows you to keep playing is leveling up your Pirate Level. Doing so will increase your Stamina meter, which gives you the energy required to head into another chapter. Try and do great in battle at all times to get a better chance to level up. Perfect attack strings are the way to go when you want to increase your chances of leveling up.

7. Completing Chapters on the 1st Try to Get Bonus Items

• Finishing off a story chapter on the 1st try will net you a 1st clear bonus. Try and complete those story chapters on the 1st try without losing to make sure you get that bonus. You might walk away with an extra Rainbow Gem in the process.

8. Upgrade Your Ship As Much as Possible

• Not only do you get the chance to upgrade your party members, you get the opportunity to upgrade your line of pirate ships. The ships offered up for purchase offers different types of ability boosters to your pirate crew. Upgrade your preferred ship and take advantage of the best party bonuses sent your way.

9. Power Up Your Main Characters By Sacrificing Your Weaker Pirates

Playholic.com told players that they should put their weaker, one-star pirates towards the Power Up process for their main party members:

You will get plenty of one-star pirates throughout missions. Tap on Crew > Power Up and select a main character. Next, tap on the empty slot to add up to 4-5 common pirates and then tap on Power-Up. You can also combine characters belonging to the same type with the main character to level him up faster. Power-ups level-up your main characters and boost HP, ATK and other attributes. Don’t ignore the Treasure Turtles or Daimyo Turtles. Combine them with the main character to level him up.

10. Try and Nab as Many Rainbow Gems as Possible While the Game Downloads an Update

DealForALiving.com let players know that they should prepare themselves for the Rainbow Gem minigame when the game itself is in the middle of updating: