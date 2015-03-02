‘KingsRoad’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for KingsRoad!

1. Replay Maps to Earn Free Gems

• Gems are the premium currency in KingsRoad, used to purchase epic items from the shop. The quickest and easiest way to earn free gems to to replay a map. Each playthrough will increase your “Map Mastery,” and you’ll receive a pile of gems each time you hit a new Mastery milestone!

2. Party Up With Other Players

• Playing a map with other players isn’t just fun, it also makes it easier to take down bosses. Use the friends menu to invite your friends to play in real-time, or use the big “Find Party” button in the top left to get paired with immediately other players. And don’t forget that KingsRoad is fully cross-platform, meaning you can play with your friends on PC or tablet.

3. Sell Your Loot While in Town

• Inventory space is precious, so don’t forget to sell your excess loot whenever you’re in town to earn gold and free up slots. To sell, simply open your Items menu and tap the “sell” button. Then tap on any items you’d like to sell. P.S. Some items even sell for gems.

4. Chug Elixirs for an Added Boost

• Elixirs are a great way to overcome any obstacle in your path. They provide a temporary boost to deal more damage, avoid more attacks, earn more loot, and other awesome augments. You’ll loot elixirs from enemies in maps, or you can purchase them at any time from the shop.

5. Spend Your Skill Points Wisely

• Every time you level up your hero, you gain a skill point. You can use that skill point to unlock a new skill, or you put it into an existing skill to improve its effectiveness. You’ll want to experiment with skill points to determine the optimal setup for you, so be sure to respec (reset your points) often to try out new strategies!

6. Pay Attention to Item Color

• Items in KingsRoad are color-coded according to rarity. In order of least to most rare, they are: common (white), fine (green), superior (blue), epic (purple), legendary (orange), artifact (red), relic (teal), mythic (yellow). Whenever you pick up an item, be sure to pay attention to its color: rarer items are nearly always better. And don’t forget to equip your new item immediately via the Items menu!

7. Check the Daily Achievements to Help Decide What to Do When You Log In

• There are tons of play options in KingsRoad: story maps, tournaments, events, arenas, dungeons, and more. If you’re unsure what to do when you login, open up the Achievements menu and check out the daily achievements! In addition to helping guide you, they also provide great rewards when you complete them.

8. Join a Guild

• Guilds are a great way to find new friends in KingsRoad, but they can also provide you with numerous stat bonuses. As guild members earn XP playing maps, new permanent guild bonuses will become available to everyone in the guild, like discounts in the shop, increased health, and more.

9. Enter the Arena to Earn Tons of Gold

• The Arena becomes available after one of your heroes reaches level 30. It’s a rapid-pace PvP mode that pits you against one other player to rack up as many kills as possible on a map. The best part of the Arena is that it’s a fantastic way to earn gold, whether or not you win a match. Winning earns you more, of course.

10. Play Limited Time Events and Tournaments

• Once you’ve been playing KingsRoad for a bit, tournaments and events are great ways to really enhance your heroes. Tournaments run monthly and often reward special jewels (which you can add to gear to boost their stats) and even brand-new item types, while events award the very best gear in the game: mythic items. Obtaining these ultra-rare rewards will be a challenge, but it will definitely be worth it!